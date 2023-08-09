SHREVEPORT, La. - It's another weekend full of events in the ArkLaTex.
LOUISIANA MUD MAVENS CERAMIC ART
- Recurring weekly on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday
- 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM
- 3015 Greenwood Rd Shreveport, LA 71109
- (318) 632-2020
- Louisiana State Exhibit Museum
- free
Louisiana State Exhibit Museum is exhibiting Louisiana Mud Mavens Ceramic Art from August 6 through August 25. The exhibition of glazed pottery and sculpture will open with an artist's reception on Sunday,August 6 from 2-4 pm with light refreshment provided by the Friends of LSEM. Participating artists include: Trudy Daniel, Amanda Mann Davis, Catherine Evans, Addie Hinze, Gwyn Hults, Mark Poole, Kathie Thomas and BriAnne Youngblood.
SHREVEPORT ART CLUB ANNUAL JURIED SHOW
- Recurring weekly on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday
- 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM
- 3015 Greenwood Rd Shreveport, LA 71109
- (318) 632-2020
- Louisiana State Exhibit Museum
- free
The Shreveport Art Club celebrating 102 will present its Annual Juried Show from August 6 through August 25, 2023. There will be an opening reception and Awards Ceremony on Sunday, August 6, 2023 from 2-4 pm. Feature artists: Christine Bailey, Stephen Banks, Joan Cole, Trudy Daniel, Marion Davis, Peggy Guilbert, Ron Hazen, Judy Horne, Laura Houston, Linda Jones, Betsy Levels, Cindy Magee, Ed McDonnell, Lisa Miller, Susan Pierce, Carolyn Pitts, Judy Presley, Beverly Schroeder, Rob Smith, Mike Torma and Virginia Wisinger.
CUMULUS: The Story Work of Joe Bluhm
Step into the enchanting world of artist, writer, and director Joe Bluhm as he unveils his first solo exhibition, CUMULUS, at artspace in Downtown Shreveport. This exhibition offers a glimpse into the life and work of an artist navigating the challenges of raising a family locally while pursuing a successful career in art and film internationally.
Downtown Live at The Gallery
- Fri Aug. 11
- 6 p.m.
- 105 Olive StreetTexas, Arkansas
Join us at The Gallery at 1894 to view art and talk with the talented artists here at The Gallery.
HUEMANEiTY Exhibition Opening with Dominique McLemore
Prepare to embark on a profound journey through the introspective expressions of artist Dominique McLemore as he presents his much-anticipated exhibition, "HUEMANEiTY," at artspace in Shreveport, Louisiana. This captivating showcase of "Impact Art" promises to engage the audience through thought-provoking works that delve into societal, political, and taboo themes, inviting viewers to explore their own humanity.
FILM PRIZE TOP 20 ANNOUNCEMENT AND AFTERPARTY
- August 11, 2023
- 6:30 PM to 11:00 PM
- 617 Texas St. Ste 860Robinson Film CenterShreveport, LA 71101
- Prize Fest
- Admission is Free
Join the Prize Fest team on Friday, August 11 at 6:30 p.m. for the announcement of the Top 20 films for this year’s Louisiana Film Prize at the Robinson Film Center in Downtown Shreveport. Filmmakers, cast, crew, community members, and artists of all disciplines are invited to cheer on this year's Film Prize finalists.
Following the announcement, they will move across the street to continue the celebration at Pepito XO with a special menu, drinks, and music!
2023 BOSSIER CITY FARMERS MARKET
- Recurring weekly on Saturday
- 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM
- 2950 East Texas St Bossier City, LA 71111
- Pierre Bossier Mall
- Free
The 2023 Bossier City Farmers Market is open every Saturday, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., April - November (no breaks) in the south parking lot of Pierre Bossier Mall. The market has more than 75 vendors with a wealth of local fresh veggies and fruits, food trucks, breakfast and lunch, jams, salsa, honey, Venezuelan cuisine, handmade soap, baked goods, jellies, pickles, tamales, fresh gulf shrimp, flowers, kettle corn, BBQ, shaved ice, fresh-squeezed lemonade, boudin, real fruit smoothies, seasoning blends, peppers, wood and metal crafts, art, southern comfort food, live music, face painting, balloons and much more. We are even leashed pet-friendly!
COMEDY NIGHT IN EAST BANK DISTRICT
- August 12, 2023
- 7:30 PM to 10:00 PM
- 630 Barksdale Blvd Bossier City, LA 71111
- (318) 588-2113
- East Bank Theatre
- Presale Tickets $10 | At the door $15
We are making the trip to Bossier! Don’t miss this night of comedy featuring Layton Flatt, Levi Light , and Evan Cooper! The last time Layton and Levi came to Shreveport they absolutely crushed the room! Join us as Chris Luker host our first show in East Bank District & Plaza at the East Bank Theatre, presented by Revv It Coatings and Collision, LLC.
Dominique McLemore KAT Tower Residency Artist Talk and Demo
Prepare to be inspired by a Kallenberg Artist Tower artistic experience as SRAC and artspace proudly present a transformative event featuring artist Dominique McLemore. On August 12, from noon to 2:00 pm, art enthusiasts, creatives, and curious minds are invited to participate in an engaging artist talk followed by an interactive painting workshop. This event is open to the public and comes at no cost. artspace is located at 708 Texas St. in Downtown Shreveport.
REFINE DESIGN DECOR’S 1ST ANNIVERSARY BASH!
- August 12, 2023
- 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM
- 616 Texas Street Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 562-3713
- FREE
We appreciate you for making our boutique a success! Come see our updated look and feel as we celebrate you, our customers! It’s a party!
It’s our 1st Anniversary Bash!
We are celebrating our customers and our fabulous home in Downtown Shreveport! Join us August 12, from 10a-6p! There will be giveaways, shopping, music, drinks, and rotating hot and cold hours devours all day!
RISE AGAINST THE MACHINE AND THE TOOLS @ HURRICANE ALLEY LIVE
- August 12, 2023
- 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM
- 501 Barksdale Blvd 500 Ogilvie St.Bossier City, LA 71111
- (318) 780-5693
- Bayou Axe
- FREE
Join us for an amazing tribute band experience paying their respects to Rage Against the Machine and Tool. Get ready to rock n roll!
RUN OR RIDE TO YOUR HEALTH DUATHLON
- August 12, 2023
- 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM
- 10300 Harts Island Road Shreveport, LA 71115
- Free
Run or Ride To Your Health Duathlon will be held at 10300 Harts Island Rd in Shreveport on Saturday, August 12 at 7 am. Admission is free and registration is required.
The Duathlon will consist of a 2 mile run, a 18 mile bike ride and end with another 2 mile run.
SOUTHERN MOMMA AND FRIENDS COMEDY TOUR
- August 12, 2023
- 7:00 PM
- 619 Louisiana Ave Shreveport, LA 71101
- The Strand Theatre
- $25 and up
Darren Knight Southern Momma and Friends Comedy Tour will be held at the Strand Theatre in Shreveport on Saturday, August 12 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 and up.
EXERCISE IN CADDO COMMON PARK
- Recurring weekly on Saturday
- 8:00 AM to 11:30 AM
- 869 Texas Avenue Shreveport, LA 71101
- Free
'Tis the season to get in the sun and stretch!!! Now that the Caddo Common Park pavilion is ready, FREE weekly exercise will resume in the park. Every Saturday from 8:00 - 11:30 a.m., there will be classes led by the Cardio SPOT, humm Yoga and more! Three exercises will be led EVERY Saturday. Admission is free and open to the public.
STORY TRAIL FUN TIME
- Recurring monthly on the 2nd Saturday
- 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM
- 150 Eagle Bend Point BOSSIER CITY, LA 71112
- (318) 742-1219
- Red River National Wildlife Refuge
- Admission is Free
Join us for the Story Trail Adventure at the Red River National Wildlife Refuge in Bossier City. This event will occur on the second Saturday of every month from 9:30 to 12 p.m. Learn about nature by reading a book outside, then participate in educational activities. Pages of a storybook are posted along the Orchard Trail. Walk the short trail and read a different book about nature each month. Crafts and mini-educational activities will be set up in the Education Center.
SHREVEPORT FARMERS' MARKET
- Recurring weekly on Saturday
- 7:30 AM to 12:30 PM
- 101 Crockett St Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 424-4000
- Shreveport Farmers' Market
- Free
The Shreveport Farmers’ Market has over 75 vendors that sell a variety of homegrown and homemade items such as fruits, vegetables, herbs, plants, honey, breads, jams, jellies, pastries, candies, pickles, cheeses, shrimp, various canned goods, seasonings, sauces, and meats. In addition to the variety of foods, there will be local artisans that have handcrafted items such as art, jewelry, crafts, candles, soaps and dog treats. Prepared breakfast and lunch meals will be available for purchase and consumption.