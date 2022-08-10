Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info.
HOPE WATERMELON FESTIVAL
August 11-13 in Hope, Ark.
This year’s theme: Rockin’ It To The Rind!
The Hope Watermelon Festival features numerous activities including arts & crafts, food, entertainment and other family-oriented activities. Local civic clubs hold dinners featuring such down-home fare as locally grown smoked chicken and golden fried catfish. What else can you do at the festival? You can participate in a 5 k race, participate in Watermelon Olympics, enter the "Watermelon Idol" talent contest, browse the car show, and have a blast in the Kidz Zone.
BRIAN REGAN COMEDY SHOW
Comedian Brian Regan will perform at the Strand Theatre in Shreveport on Friday, August 12 at 7 p.m.
Critics, fans and fellow comedians agree: Brian Regan is one of the most respected comedians in the country with Vanity Fair calling Brian, “The funniest stand-up alive,” and Entertainment Weekly calling him, “Your favorite comedian’s favorite comedian.” Having built his 30-plus-year career on the strength of his material alone, Brian’s non-stop theater tour continuously fills the most beautiful venues across North America, visiting close to 100 cities each year.
- 619 Louisiana Ave. Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 226-1481
- The Strand Theatre
- 7:00 PM
- $49 and up
MOMENTS IN TIME: PHOTOGRAPHY BY BOB HORNE OPENING RECEPTION
The opening reception for Moments In Time: Photography by Bob Horne will be held on Friday, August 12 from 6-8 p.m. at the East Bank Gallery, located within the Bossier Arts Council in Bossier City.
Bob Horne was a retired teacher and a self-taught photographer. He felt that subjects for photography can be found everywhere if a person just looks around. Bob's photographs were taken for both personal enjoyment and for the pleasure of others that see them. Come and view this retrospective of Bob Horne and his work as organized by the love of his life, Judy Horne.
- 400-1100 Blocks of Barksdale Blvd 630 Barksdale Blvd, Bossier City, LA 71111
- (318) 741-8310
- East Bank Gallery
- 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM
- Free
THE ARTWORK OF LEAH WELCH OPENING RECEPTION
The opening reception for The Artwork of Leah Welch exhibit will be held on Friday, August 12 from 6-8 p.m. at the East Bank Gallery, located within the Bossier Arts Council in Bossier City.
As an artist, Leah Welch finds that she is still trying to find her artistic style or meaning. What she does know is that she loves to paint beautiful things such as the architecture, people, and nature that she finds herself surrounded by everyday. Whether it's watercolor, oil, or photography, this is the Artwork of Leah Welch.
- 400-1100 Blocks of Barksdale Blvd 630 Barksdale BlvdBossier City, LA 71111
- (318) 741-8310
- East Bank Gallery
- 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM
- Free
THE RAVEN BAND
The band Raven will perform at Sam's Town Live, located within Sam's Town Hotel & Casino in Shreveport on Friday, August 12 at 7 p.m. Adult admission is free.
Raven is a Northwest Louisiana band playing your favorite classic country, pop, rock and more.
- 315 Clyde Fant Pkwy Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 424-7777
- Sam's Town Live
- 7:00 PM
- Free
SUMMER FULL MOON DRUM CIRCLE
Experimental event! Bring a drum and experience the drum circle or just observe and enjoy. Learn how to play. Possible extra drums available but not guaranteed. Massive therapeutic quality to drum circles
August 12, 7:00pm - 9:00pm, Joel Wright Art Gallery, 125 College Drive, Texarkana, TX
Downtown Live The Gallery Style - Friday night August 12th open until 9 p.m.
The Gallery, 105 Olive Street, announces the opening of an art exhibit honoring The Gallery's artists accepted to the TRAHC's International Adult Juried Art Exhibition. Our art exhibit featuring award winning artists Eileen Stearman and Jenny Stevens opens August 12th at Downtown Live.
HOTTER 'N HELL NATIONAL COLLEGIATE ART EXHIBITION
The annual Hotter ‘N Hell National Collegiate Art Exhibition is on display through September 2 in the Orville Hanchey Gallery at Northwestern State University. The Gallery, located in the Fine Arts Annex, is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.
Exhibit Director Phyllis Lear said the juried exhibition of pyrotechnical art by collegiate artists from across the United States encompasses all art forms that use ﬁre and heat as part of the creative process. The forms could include, for example, ceramics, glass-casting, welded sculpture, poured metals, metalsmithing, jewelry-making, photography and more. The 2022 Hotter ‘N Hell Exhibition features 49 works of art by 25 collegiate artists from 13 states.
A virtual exhibition of the 2022 Hotter ‘N Hell National Collegiate Art Exhibition is at capa.nsula.edu/art.
DIAMOND FEST MUSIC CONCERT
August 12-13, 2022
Friday, August 12
Come stay in Diamond Don's beautiful RV Park and set up your own spectacular Tailgate Party. Get creative and you could win $100 Prize! Judging starts at 7:30pm. Judged on Ambiance, Menu, & Taste.
Saturday, August 13
A great evening of music by Landry & Company Family Band, Meet & Greet Supper, BYOB, 7:00pm, Fireworks at 9:30pm
Concert only, $10; Concert with Supper, $20; RV sites Available, $45 night, 2 night RV stay includes entry to concert & supper
https://diamonddonempire.com/music-concerts
KREWE OF CENTAUR MIDWAY TO MARDI GRAS CORONATION
The Krewe of Centaur Midway to Mardi Gras Coronation will be held on Saturday, August 13 at the Bossier Civic Center in Bossier City. Tickets are $75 in advance and $85 at the door.
The Mighty Krewe of Centaur will present the 2022 Midway to Mardi Gras Celebration with an open bar and silent auction. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and Tableau is at 8:00 p.m.
- 620 Benton Rd Bossier City, LA 71111
- Bossier Civic Center
- 8:00 PM
- $75
THE BLUEZ BOYS
The Bluez Boys will perform at Sam's Town Live, located within Sam's Town Hotel & Casino in Shreveport on Saturday, August 13 at 7 p.m. Admission is free.
The Bluez Boys are from East Texas, playing your favorite REAL blues, rock, funk, country and dance tunes while putting on one of the best shows you'll ever see.
- 315 Clyde Fant Pkwy Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 424-7777
- Sam's Town Live
- 7:00 PM
- Free
2022 BOSSIER CITY FARMERS MARKET
The 2022 Bossier City Farmers Market is open every Saturday, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., April - November (no breaks) in the south parking lot of Pierre Bossier Mall. The market more than 75 vendors with a wealth of local fresh veggies and fruits, food trucks, jams, salsa, honey, baked goods, jellies, pickles, tamales, handmade soap, flowers, kettle corn, BBQ, shaved ice, fresh-squeezed lemonade, pizza, real fruit smoothies, wood and metal crafts, art, southern comfort food, live music, face painting, balloons and much more. We are even leashed pet friendly!
We encourage everyone to bring their entire family to shop and support local.
- 2950 East Texas St Bossier City, LA 71111
- Pierre Bossier Mall
- Recurring weekly on Saturday
- 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM
- Free
For more information please visit our website: www.BossierCityFarmersMarket.com
SHREVEPORT FARMERS' MARKET
The Shreveport Farmers’ Market has over 75 vendors that sell a variety of homegrown and homemade items such as fruits, vegetables, herbs, plants, honey, breads, jams, jellies, pastries, candies, pickles, cheeses, shrimp, various canned goods, seasonings, sauces, and meats. In addition to the variety of foods, there will be local artisans that have handcrafted items such as art, jewelry, crafts, candles, soaps and dog treats. Prepared breakfast and lunch meals will be available for purchase and consumption. Enjoy music on the Bally's Entertainment stage at the market
Free parking is available in the adjacent lots to Festival Plaza, along with parking on the street. There will be an ATM on-site and some vendors accept credit/debit cards. In addition to accepting Louisiana Purchase (SNAP) cards, some farmers accept Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Food Coupons available through parish Councils on Aging. No pets are allowed at the market (service animals only).
- 101 Crockett St Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 424-4000
- Festival Plaza
- Recurring weekly on Saturday
- 7:30 AM to 12:30 PM
- Free
STORY TRAIL FUN TIME
Join us for the Story Trail Adventure at the Red River National Wildlife Refuge in Bossier City. This event will occur on the second Saturday of every month from 9:30 to 12 p.m. Learn about nature by reading a book outside, then participate in educational activities. Pages of a storybook are posted along the Orchard Trail. Walk the short trail and read a different book about nature each month. Crafts and mini-educational activities will be set up in the Education Center.
- 150 Eagle Bend Point BOSSIER CITY, LA 71112
- (318) 742-1219
- Red River National Wildlife Refuge
- Recurring monthly on the 2nd Saturday
- 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM
- Admission is Free
SECOND SATURDAY DOWNTOWN
Type "Downtown Shreveport" into your navigation system and join us for Second Saturday, a day-long downtown art experience! Each Second Saturday (June 11, July 9, August 13 and so on) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Downtown Shreveport is going to become your day trip for art. Admission is free.
You can view amazing creations, meet artists, create art of your own, shop, eat and repeat. Each Second Saturday, activities will run the gamut from live music and street dance to new exhibits, talks, art strolls, and hands-on art-creation opportunities.
- Downtown Shreveport Shreveport, LA 71101
- Recurring monthly on the 2nd Saturday
- 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM
- Free
NSU LADY DEMONS SOCCER GAME
Northwestern State Vs. Little Rock
RUSTY LUG NUTS SECOND SATURDAY CAR SHOW
The Rusty Lug Nuts Car Club host the Second Saturday Car Show in downtown Marshall, Texas during the months of March through November.
