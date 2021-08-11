SHREVEPORT, La. - It's another weekend full of events in the ArkLaTex.
Here's a look at just some of What's Happening.
GEEK'D CON AT SHREVEPORT CONVENTION CENTER
Geek'd Con will be held at Shreveport Convention Center on Friday, August 13 at 5 p.m. Admission tickets are $5 and up. Kids 5 and under free.
Geek'd Con has been the premier comic book and pop culture event. Vendors of all shapes and sizes; comic book stores, cell phone retailers, video game outlets, book stores, hobby shops, artists, writers, and more will showcase their products. This event will also feature national headliners including comic book artists, stars of TV and film, and professional cos-play groups.
MASON HOWARD LIVE MUSIC
Mason Howard will perform at Red River Brewpub in Shreveport on Friday, August 13 at 6 p.m. Adult admission is free.
Enjoy great food, great brews, and music from Mason Howard.
BLIPPI THE MUSICAL
Blippi The Musical will be held at Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier on Saturday, August 14 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25.
Blippi The Musical brings the energetic and loveable character Blippi off the screen and onto the stage with world-class production, audience engagement, and amazing music. Children from the ages of 2 to 7 years old across the world have quickly taken a liking to Blippi’s charismatic personality and innovative teaching lessons. In the live show, they will continue to learn about the world around them while singing and dancing along with this one-of-a-kind show.
THE BOSSIER GUN & KNIFE SHOW
Buy-Sell-Trade-Browse -- The Bossier Gun & Knife Show will be held at the Bossier Civic Center on Saturday, August 14, and Sunday, August 15.
Bring your gun and trade for the gun you always wanted. See the hundreds of displays of new and old guns, ammo, gun parts, books, knives, jewelry, camouflage, militaria, and related items at discount prices.
THE KREWE OF ATLAS CORONATION XIV
The Krewe of Atlas Coronation XIV will be held at American Legion Post 14 in Shreveport on Saturday, August 14 at 7 p.m. Adult tickets are $65.
The Krewe of Atlas Coronation will feature a silent auction, music by Dj Cody Kauffman, food will be catered by Uneeda Taco. The dress attire is Mardi Gras casual.
ROLLING ON THE RED SUNDAY NIGHT ROOF TOP PARTY
Rolling on The Red will be held at Sam's Town Casino in Shreveport on Sunday, August 15 at 7 p.m. Adult tickets are $55 and up.
Rolling on The Red is a Sunday Night Roof Top Party. You don't wanna miss out on great entertainment and good vibes.