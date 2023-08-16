SHREVEPORT, La. - It's another weekend full of events in the ArkLaTex.
FREE GOSPEL CONCERT
- August 18, 2023
- 7:00 PM
- 9279 Linwood Ave Shreveport, LA 71106
- Free
2023 Gospel Concert will be held at Refreshing Point Ministries in Shreveport on Friday, August 18 at 7 p.m. Admission is free.
Refreshing Point Ministry Gospel Concert will feature The Highway OC's, Spencer Taylor, with special guest Gifted Redeemed, Pastor Joseph Lindsey and the Murff Brothers. The hosts for the Gospel show will be Dr Rick Layton and Dr Barbara Layton.
FUN ZONE GLOW NIGHT
- Recurring weekly on Friday, Saturday
- 8:00 PM to 11:00 PM
- 400 Texas Street Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 759-7567
- Free Admission
The Fun Zone Glow Nights will be held at the Fun Zone Downtown Shreveport every Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. Admission is free.
The Fun Zone is located at 400 Texas Street downtown Shreveport. Bring your family and enjoy some Silent Disco, PlayStation 4 and VR gaming, scooter rental, board games, great food, and so much more.
GEEK'D CON SHREVEPORT 2023
- August 18, 2023
- 5:00 PM
- 400 Caddo St Shreveport, LA 71101
- Shreveport Convention Center
- $10 and up
GEEK'D CON Shreveport 2023 will be held at the Shreveport Convention Center on Friday, August 18 - Sunday, August 20. Tickets are $10 and up.
Geek'd Con is Shreveport's comic and pop culture convention. Geek'd Con is the largest pop culture event in the Ark La Tex, and one of the largest in Louisiana. Featuring tons of celebrities, comic book talent, over 200 vendor booths, and plenty of family fun.
LOUISIANA MUD MAVENS CERAMIC ART
- Recurring weekly on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday
- 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM
- 3015 Greenwood Rd Shreveport, LA 71109
- (318) 632-2020
- Louisiana State Exhibit Museum
- free
Louisiana State Exhibit Museum is exhibiting Louisiana Mud Mavens Ceramic Art from August 6 through August 25. The exhibition of glazed pottery and sculpture will open with an artist's reception on Sunday,August 6 from 2-4 pm with light refreshment provided by the Friends of LSEM. Participating artists include: Trudy Daniel, Amanda Mann Davis, Catherine Evans, Addie Hinze, Gwyn Hults, Mark Poole, Kathie Thomas and BriAnne Youngblood.
MAN MADE SOAP @ GEEK'D CON
- August 18, 2023
- 5:00 PM to 5:00 PM
- 400 Caddo St Shreveport, LA 71101
- Shreveport Convention Center
- www.geekdcon.com/tickets
Geek'd Con is back August 18th-20th. That means it's time to stock up on Man Made Soap. You can find dozens of handmade soaps, lotions, scrubs, warmers salts, oils, beard balms, and more. Free soap just for stopping by the booth and taking a picture under the banner. Wow!
NEVER GIVE UP DAY
- August 18, 2023
- 12:00 AM to 11:59 PM
- Multiple Locations Bossier City, LA 71037
- (929) 388-2146
- 0
The city of Bossier City Proclaims Never Give Up Day.
The city of Bossier City joins community members in celebrating Never Give Up Day on August 18th, 2023. Never Give Up Day is a celebration focused on cultivating a mindset of determination and highlights the unbelievable power of individuals who simply refuse to give in to life's challenges. Never Give Up Day is a great day to host an event and present a distinguished award to those who have demonstrated a great act of determination. The Mayoral proclamation signals the city's role in recognizing the importance of perseverance and invites its citizens to make this day a springboard for awareness-raising actions.
S.H.A.R.K.S. ANNUAL WARBIRDS EVENT
- August 17, 2023
- 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM
- 6865 Highway 71 North Shreveport, LA 71107
- (318) 560-7782
- FREE
SHARKS Annual Warbird Event
This Air Show is to honor our Military! We have Pilots attending from 4 states. You will see scale Warbirds representing many periods in World History. This is a must see event on Thursday, August 17 - Saturday, August 19.
STEPHEN KING'S MISERY ~ PRESENTED BY STAGE CENTER
- August 18, 2023
- 2700 Woodlawn Ave Shreveport, LA 71104
- $25 Adult, $22 Seniors/Military, $20 Student
Stage Center (SC) proudly announces the third Mainstage production of their 12th Season, Stephen King’s Misery. Themed “Backlot to Broadway” our 2023 season features productions made famous by their motion picture counterparts. Our summer play, the 4th in our Left of Center Series, will open August 18, 2023, for a 3-performance run at Marjorie Lyons Playhouse on the Centenary College Campus. Tickets go on sale Monday, July 31 online at StageCenterLA.com or call/text (318) 218-9978 Monday-Friday between noon-4:00 PM.
2023 BOSSIER CITY FARMERS MARKET
- Recurring weekly on Saturday
- 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM
- 2950 East Texas St Bossier City, LA 71111
- Pierre Bossier Mall
- Free
The 2023 Bossier City Farmers Market is open every Saturday, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., April - November (no breaks) in the south parking lot of Pierre Bossier Mall. The market has more than 75 vendors with a wealth of local fresh veggies and fruits, food trucks, breakfast and lunch, jams, salsa, honey, Venezuelan cuisine, handmade soap, baked goods, jellies, pickles, tamales, fresh gulf shrimp, flowers, kettle corn, BBQ, shaved ice, fresh-squeezed lemonade, boudin, real fruit smoothies, seasoning blends, peppers, wood and metal crafts, art, southern comfort food, live music, face painting, balloons and much more. We are even leashed pet-friendly!
ARK-LA-TEX GEM AND MINERAL SOCIETY SHOW
- August 19, 2023
- 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM
- 620 Benton Rd Bossier City, LA 71111
- Bossier Civic Center
- $5
The Ark-La-Tex Gem and Mineral Society Show will be held at Bossier City Civic Center on Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20. at 10 a.m. Tickets are $5. Free admission for children under 6 and boy and girl scouts in uniform.
KREWE OF ATLAS CORONATION XVI
- August 19, 2023
- 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM
- 1529 Texas Street Shreveport, LA 71103
- (318) 422-4150
- Krewe of Atlas
- $65
Saturday, August 19, the Krewe of Atlas kicks of season XVI. New royalty will be presented. Tickets must be purchased in advance through the kreweofatlas.org website and are $65 at the door. Dinner buffet, cash bar and DJ music for your enjoyment.
THE PHILADELPHIA CENTER ON BROADWAY 33RD ANNUAL AUCTION
- August 19, 2023
- 6:00 PM
- 315 Clyde Fant Pkwy Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 222-6633
- Sam's Town Hotel & Casino
- $35 until July 31st and $75 after July 31st
The Philadelphia Center on Broadway 33rd Annual Auction will be held at Sam's Town Hotel and Casino in Shreveport on Saturday, August 19 at 6 pm. Adult tickets are $35 in advance until July 31st and after July 31st tickets will be $75.
Come join us for a night of entertainment, raffles, silent auction and contests that will create a surreal Broadway experience. This will be a night to remember so dress as a beloved character from your favorite musical or wear your Broadway best.
EXERCISE IN CADDO COMMON PARK
- Recurring weekly on Saturday
- 8:00 AM to 11:30 AM
- 869 Texas Avenue Shreveport, LA 71101
- Free
'Tis the season to get in the sun and stretch!!! Now that the Caddo Common Park pavilion is ready, FREE weekly exercise will resume in the park. Every Saturday from 8:00 - 11:30 a.m., there will be classes led by the Cardio SPOT, humm Yoga and more! Three exercises will be led EVERY Saturday. Admission is free and open to the public.
Join us on the first Saturday of every month for Super Saturdays which feature five exercises plus food trucks, an arts market, DJ, live painting, and more!
SHREVEPORT FARMERS' MARKET
- Recurring weekly on Saturday
- 7:30 AM to 12:30 PM
- 101 Crockett St Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 424-4000
- Shreveport Farmers' Market
- Free
The award-winning Shreveport Farmers’ Market opens Saturday, June 3 for its 37th consecutive summer season! The Shreveport Farmers’ Market serves our community and beyond by providing bountiful weekly markets every Saturday starting June 3 through August 26 and will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Festival Plaza, located at 101 Crockett Street in downtown Shreveport.
GEEK'D CON COSPLAY CONTEST BY V1 TECH
- August 20, 2023
- 400 Caddo Street Shreveport, LA 71101
- Admission to Event: Weekend - $50 Swag Pass - $75 Ultimate VIP - $100 Saturday Only - $40 Sunday Only - $20
If you plan on entering this year's contest, below is the pre-registration form for this year's contest. Pre-judging starts at 12:30 pm on Sunday August 20th just outside the US Army Panel room (You will see tables and signs). The contest starts promptly at 1 pm. To make things as smooth and painless as possible, we ask that you be on time and follow the instruction of the hosts, judges and everyone involved in the contest.