GEEK'S CON RETURNS
After a year off in 2020 and having to do a digital version of the contest in 2021, Geek'd Con is back in 2022 with a live, in person cosplay contest. It's happening Aug. 19-21 at the Shreveport Convention Center. Some amazing guests are being brought in to hang out with the crowd.
Geek'd Con is Shreveport's comic con, featuring tons of celebrity talent, over 200 vendor and crafter booths, and plenty of family fun. The geek community in the ArkLaTex is pound-for-pound the biggest and most passionate group of geeks you can find anywhere. They’ve displayed their commitment during multiple events across the area, from conventions to weekly game tournaments.
Thanks to the support of the Shreveport-Bossier community, Geek'd Con has become the biggest Pop Culture event in the Ark-La-Tex, and one of the largest in the entire state of Louisiana.
CENTENARY IN PARIS EXIBITION
First year students at Centenary College of Louisiana have just returned from one of the most unique educational experiences available to American undergraduates: the chance to start their college education in Paris, France, in one of eight courses offered as part of the Centenary in Paris program. A special exhibition of photographs submitted by the 2022 Centenary in Paris students will open at Shreveport’s R.W. Norton Art Gallery on Saturday, August 20, with an opening reception from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m. The exhibition runs through September 4 and is free and open to the public.
Centenary in Paris, created in 2014, is one of the College’s signature educational offerings and an important cornerstone of Centenary’s focus on fostering intercultural skills and confidence for students as they engage with an increasingly connected world. The program is included in Centenary’s undergraduate tuition and students pay no additional fees for the week-long experience that takes them to the French capital to explore topics in history, STEM, creative writing, music, and more. More information about the Centenary in Paris program is available at centenary.edu/paris.
THE LOVERS
The Lovers will perform at Sam's Town Live, located within Sam's Town Hotel & Casino on Friday, August 19 at 7 p.m. Adult admission is free.
The Lovers is an indie-Americana pop duo featuring singer-songwriters Cole Vosbury and Amanda June. Both hail from strong musical backgrounds. Cole, a multi-instrumentalist and producer has been recording himself and writing his own music for as long as he can remember. The Shreveport, Louisiana native had national success on Season 5 of NBC’s The Voice as a Top 5 finalist thrusting him into the spotlight. After The Voice came to an end, Cole decided to move to Nashville and continue to tour, write and perform. Unknowingly, Amanda had just moved to Nashville to pursue music full-time. June was performing at a writer’s night where Cole happened to be the night he moved to town and the two were introduced in an act of pure fate. Effortless chemistry and collaboration formed between them alongside their love for one another.
THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED
Stage Center (SC) proudly announces their production of The Little Dog Laughed, the third offering in their Left of Center Series, following A Steady Rain (2019), and I’ll Eat You Last (2021). The adult comedy by Douglas Carter Beane, and directed by SC Artistic Director Jared Watson, will open August 19, 2022 for a three-performance run at Marjorie Lyons Playhouse on the Centenary College Campus. Tickets go on sale Monday, August 1 online at StageCenterLA.com or call/text (318) 218-9978.
Where: Marjorie Lyons Playhouse at Centenary College
When: 7:30 PM, Friday & Saturday, August 19 & 20
2:00 PM, Sunday, August 21
Ticket Prices: $20 Adult / $18 Senior / $15 Student
ARK-LA-TEX JEWELRY, GEM AND MINERAL SHOW
The ARK-LA-TEX Jewelry, Gem and Mineral Show will be held at the Bossier Civic Center on Saturday, August 20 at 9 a.m. and
Sunday, August 21 at 10 a.m. Admission is free for children under 6 and daily general admission is $5 per person.
Come have fun and explore the world of gem and minerals. This show will feature a variety of vendors that sell everything from rough, slabs for cabbing, specimen pieces, carvings, crystals, jewelry and more.
THE GATHERING
The Gathering presented by Celebrating God and Country will be held at The Summit of Bossier City in Bossier City on August 20 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Gathering is a family-friendly celebration of America. The event will feature live music and dynamic speakers. Local vendors including artists and authors will be on hand as well as food trucks. Kids can enjoy old-fashioned games. At 6:00 p.m., an Elvis impersonator will take the stage for a tribute concert.
PACE is a nonpartisan organization that works to advance equality in Northwest Louisiana so that the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) community can lead open, honest, full, and safe lives at home and in the workplace. As the standard-bearer and largest LGBTQ+ organization in Northwest Louisiana, PACE believes that the most effective way to achieve these goals is to educate our communities and to constructively participate in the political process. PACE is a 501(c)3, and as such will not be endorsing any candidate, but will simply make the views of each candidate available to the public.
At this forum, all the mayoral candidates will be seated at a table before an audience. A moderator will ask candidates to answer questions on issues of particular interest to the
LGBTQ+ community, their families and allies.
Because public policy research has shown that a city’s economic success is closely tied to its openness to diversity, and in particular, its openness to its LGBTQ+ community, we believe our issues impact our city as a whole.
After the Q&A there will be a reception that will allow candidates to meet our members individually (no alcohol will be served). Our membership consists of college students to clergy, librarians to lawyers, artists to professors, young adults to senior citizens; Republicans, Democrats, and independents; conservatives, liberals, and moderates;
LGBTQ+ people and their allies. The Q&A and the reception will end by 6 p.m.
PACE conducted previous Shreveport Mayoral Forums in 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2018. Over 160 people and all the mayoral candidates attended our last mayoral forum. The candidate elected mayor in each of the last four elections has participated in our forum. At all our forums, the candidates and our audience treated each other with mutual respect and proved that we can have a meaningful, respectful dialogue even about public policy issues on which we may disagree.