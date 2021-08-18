SHREVEPORT, La. - It's another weekend full of events in the ArkLaTex.
Here's a look at just some of What's Happening.
AN ART LOVER'S GUIDE TO PARIS ADULT TOUR
An Art Lover's Guide to Paris Adult Tour will be held at R.W. Norton Art Gallery in Shreveport on Friday, August 20 at 10 a.m. Adult admission is free.
The Art Lovers Guide to Paris Adult Tour is where you can explore the floral art in the Norton's permanent collection. Tours are limited to 20 people and admission tickets are required to attend the tour.
The R.W. Norton Art Gallery is a non-profit museum built in 1966 which features original works of American and European art. With the addition of the South Wing in 1990 and the North Wing in 2003, the Norton has continued to expand its permanent collection and bring outstanding art exhibitions from all over the country to the greater Shreveport area. Explore the Norton online and plan your next visit to experience its amazing art and gorgeous gardens.
ANNUAL S.H.A.R.K.S. WAR BIRD EVENT
This Air Show is to honor our military. We have pilots attending from four states. You will see scale Warbirds representing many periods in world history. This is a must-see event! It' Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Click here for more.
There will be aircraft flying all day long. Both days will include a reenactment of the invasion of Normandy, to include pyrotechnics, as well as Nut Ball combat events (Demolition Derby in the Sky). There will be concessions on-site just in case you get thirsty or hungry. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy a weekend of spectacular flying.
THE SOUTH BOSSIER DRIVE-IN MOVIE THEATER PRESENTS LABYRINTH
The movie Labyrinth will be featured at South Bossier Drive-In Movie Theater on Friday, August 20 at 8 p.m. Admission is $25 per car.
South Bossier Drive-in Movie Theater and Lagniappe Prime will feature the movie Labyrinth. Free bag of popcorn per ticket and concessions available on site.
FREE CAMP GLADIATOR WORKOUT AT SHREVEPORT FARMERS' MARKET
Camp Gladiator's certified personal trainers will be leading a free community workout for all ages and all levels at the Shreveport Farmers' Market on Saturday, Aug. 21 from 7 a.m. until 8 a.m.! Bring a mat if you can, but they will provide extras if needed. Come experience what CG is all about. Have fun, get in a great workout, and stay and shop at the farmer's market. Hope to see you there!
GARDEN OF ELEMENTS FASHION SHOW
ALH Modeling LLC. is Shreveport’s finest modeling and influencer-based agency. Our motto is “Appearance & Performance.” No matter the occasion, ALHM champions our ability to breathe life into any brand’s aesthetic and community appeal. Hosted at the historic Asian Gardens in downtown Shreveport, La., Garden of Elements is the inaugural Fashion Showcase presented by ALH Modeling LLC. Designers are provided one of Mother Earth’s four elements. Earth, Air, Water, Fire, and our accented theme, Time, the bridge between all elements. The evening (August 21, 2021) includes a cocktail hour (7p-8p) provided by Brandezvous Productions, live musical entertainment and local fashion vendors (8 pm-9:15 pm), and the Themed Fashion Showcase (9:30 pm-11 pm).
This is an outdoor event where masks will be required for entry. Guests may choose to unmask once entered, but masks are strongly recommended. Sanitization tables will be placed in high-traffic areas of the venue.
GEM, MINERAL, FOSSIL, BEAD AND JEWELRY SHOW
The Annual Ark-La-Tex Gem & Mineral Society sponsored Gem, Mineral, Fossil, Bead And Jewelry Show is an experience for the whole family. In addition to demonstrations of rock polishing, glass bead creation, necklace making and the Chipalotas will be there to demonstrate the art of arrowhead making. There will be displays of lapidary, collections, jewelry creations. The kids can search for items in a scavenger hunt on Saturday, games for rock treasures and make a polished stone. Enjoy the opportunity to purchase rough and polished stones, minerals, beads, jewelry. The show is Saturday from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
THE MEOWDALORIAN
The Meowdalorian will be held at Red River Brewpub in Shreveport on Saturday, August 21 at 5 p.m. Admission is free. The Meowdalorian event will be a day of fun, food, drinks, raffles, games and a silent auction. All proceeds support cats.
THE RUN FOR YOUR HEALTH 5K
The Run for your Health 5k will be held at Lee Hedges Stadium in Shreveport on Saturday, August 21 at 8 a.m. Early registration is $35.
The Run for your Heart 5K will include a 5k run, health walk, and 5k kids run. Every pre-registered participant will receive an original “Run to Your Health” t-shirt. Packet pick-up will be held at Sportspectrum on Thursday, August 19 from 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm and Friday, August 23 from 10:00 am -5:30 pm. You may also pick up your packet on Race Day at the Race Site at 7:00 am.
LADIES ONLY BASIC HANDGUN COURSE
Ladies, do you want to learn to shoot a handgun, but do not feel confident enough to sign up for most classes? We have the solution for you. Take the Basic Pistol Shooting class we have scheduled for Saturday, 08/07/2021 at Bullseye Marshall. This will be a LADIES ONLY CLASS and we also will be offering it at a discounted rate of only $50. Learn about safety, types of handguns, ammunition, basics of handgun marksmanship, selecting and maintaining your pistol, continued opportunities for skill development, and shooting exercises on the range. Call 903-578-0465 for more information or to register for the class. Preregistration is required. Please share this information with any ladies you know who want to learn to shoot starting with the very basics for beginners. No prior shooting experience required.
You will need:
Handgun
50 Rounds of Ammo
Eye and Ear Protection
PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING UNTAMED
Live professional wrestling at its best, League of Lions proudly presents Untamed. Come out and enjoy one of the best pro wrestling shows in Texas. Complete with a fully stocked concession stand and pick up some merchandise from your favorite wrestler. BYOB. Coolers welcome, NO GLASS BOTTLES.
August 21, 2021 at
D-Rocks Gym
315 Pope Street
Marshall TX, 75672
Doors open at 7pm
Bell time is 7:30pm
Tickets only $7.00
Kids 5-12 $5.00
Kids 5 and under free!
FAMILY ARTS DAY
Join us on Saturday, August 21 from 11am-2pm for some FUN family activities at Longview Museum of Fine Arts. Admission is FREE!
Generously underwritten by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts and Blue Star Families.
RED GRAPE STOMP
Annual Red Grape Stomp. August 21, 2021. 3pm until 9pm
Enoch's Red Grape Walk, Stomp & Barrel.
As tradition holds, join us for our annual celebration of the red grape harvest where you become the wine maker. Choose to enter the grape stomping contest and/or join the rest of the crowd in a participatory and educational winery tour where you make your own bottle of wine.
CARTHAGE CRUISE NIGHT
It's happening Saturday, Aug. 21 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Panola College. This is a gathering for truck, car and motorcycle enthusiast to get together. This will be a kid friendly event, there will be NO alcohol, fighting, burnouts, donuts or anything else of this nature. Click here to learn more about it.
PIONEER DAYS
Pioneer Days continues in New Boston, Texas through Saturday, Aug. 21. It's at T&P Trail Head Park Pavilion and Festival Grounds. You'll find arts and craft vendors, food vendors and concerts. Concerts Thursday, Friday and Saturday (Free Admission), Johnson Brothers Carnival - Wednesday - Saturday. Pioneer Days Festival is proud to welcome John Schneider in concert Saturday night at 8:30pm at the T&P Trail Head Park Pavilion. (free admission).
NATCHITOCHES PARISH FAIR AND RODEO PAGEANT
This event is Saturday, Aug. 21 from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. We are looking for our next Natchitoches Parish Fair and Rodeo queens, come out and watch these girls showcase their talents!
Location:
Magale Recital Hall
Northwestern State University
Admission $5