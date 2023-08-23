SHREVEPORT, La. - It's another weekend full of events in the ArkLaTex.
SOUL FOOD FESTIVAL 2023
- August 25, 2023
- 5:00 PM
- 3701 Hudson St Shreveport, LA 71109
- Louisiana State Fairgrounds
- kids free
The Annual Soul Food Festival will be held at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport August 25-27. Kids admission is free.
The Festival will include food and music, bring the family for a day of fun.
Monthly Community Wide Spaghetti Dinner
- 4:30pm - 6:30pm
- Central Christian Church9th and WalnutTexarkana, TX
- Adult: $15, Child: $7.50
The event will feature salad, garlic bread, dessert and a drink (drink with dine-in). Every month on the 4th Friday.
"FRIDAY NIGHTS: CREATE-YOUR-OWN HAND-PRINTED T-SHIRT"
- Recurring weekly on Friday
- Recurring weekly on each Friday / Each person's create-you-own is 20 minutes long
- 540 Boardwalk Blvd Ste 605Bossier City, LA 71111
- (818) 928-9205
- Point Studio Art
- $45 per person
Unleash your inner artist for this fun and engaging "Friday Night: Create-your-own Hand-Printed T-Shirt" events! 🎨✨ No matter your age or artistic background, this event is designed to spark your creativity and leave you with a wearable work of art. Bring along your favorite plain t-shirt, and be guided through the exhilarating process of hand-printing your very own design. Expert instructors will be right by your side, ensuring every step is a blast. Choose from a vibrant collection of designs or craft your own custom masterpiece – the choice is yours! Discover the joy of turning a simple t-shirt into a unique expression of your style. So, gather your friends and family, and turn Friday night into a canvas of fun and fashion! 👕🎉
2023 BOSSIER CITY FARMERS MARKET
- Recurring weekly on Saturday
- 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM
- 2950 East Texas St Bossier City, LA 71111
- Pierre Bossier Mall
- Free
The 2023 Bossier City Farmers Market is open every Saturday, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., April - November (no breaks) in the south parking lot of Pierre Bossier Mall. The market has more than 75 vendors with a wealth of local fresh veggies and fruits, food trucks, breakfast and lunch, jams, salsa, honey, Venezuelan cuisine, handmade soap, baked goods, jellies, pickles, tamales, fresh gulf shrimp, flowers, kettle corn, BBQ, shaved ice, fresh-squeezed lemonade, boudin, real fruit smoothies, seasoning blends, peppers, wood and metal crafts, art, southern comfort food, live music, face painting, balloons and much more. We are even leashed pet-friendly!
ARTIPSY CRAFT & COCKTAILS
- August 26, 2023
- 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM
- 450 Clyde Fant Pkwy Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 670-8217
- Artipsy Wine and Arts Bar
- $40
Artispy Craft and Cocktails will be held at Artipsy in Shreveport on Saturday, August 26 at 4 p.m. Adult tickets are $40 and up.
Get ready to paint and party at Artipsy Craft & Cocktails. No experience necessary, bring your creative side and get ready to dance, sip, & craft. This event is sure to get your weekend started right.
TRAHC'S ART GAUNTLET
- 10:00am - 2:00pm
The Regional Arts Center
321 W 4th
Texarkana, Texas
On Saturday, August 26th, TRAHC will host the Art Gauntlet. This free event for students will have an art station located on each floor of our building. Artists currently exhibiting in TRAHC's 35th Annual Juried Exhibition will be leading students in an art activity related to their work in the exhibition.
Students who complete all three stations of the Art Gauntlet will be entered for a chance to win prizes!
Twin City Pickleball Tournament
- 9:00am
- The Sportsplex by HealthcareExpress5610 Richmond Rd, Texarkana, TexasTexarkana, Texas
BRYAN MARTIN PERFORMANCE
- August 26, 2023
- 7:00 PM
- 802 Margaret Place Shreveport, LA 71101
- $20 and up
Bryan Martin will perform at the Louisiana Grandstand in Shreveport on Saturday, August 26 at 7 PM. Tickets are $20 and up.
Bryan Martin is a singer, song writer and he is known as one of country music's emerging new talent.
LOUISIANA LEGENDS BOXING EVENT
- August 26, 2023
- 1:00 PM
- 400-1100 Blocks of Barksdale Blvd Bossier City, LA 71111
- East Bank District and Plaza
- Donation at the door
Louisiana Legends Boxing event will be held at the East Bank District in a Collaboration Event with the Bossier Arts Council and the Dement Bros Boxing Club, "Louisiana Legends" Enters the Ring in the East Bank Plaza on Saturday, August 26 at 1 p.m. Admission is a donation at the door.
Jenn Ford & the Wide Eyed Devils at Lone Star Icehouse
- Sat Aug 26 2023
- 8:30 pm to 11:55 pm
- Lone Star Ice House, 1016 McCann Rd Longview, TX
The Woman in Black is back, and she's bringing the whole band of Wide Eyed Devils to Longview on Saturday, August 26th.
Jenn Ford is an All American badass with "Americana Radio" still hot from its April 2023 release, 25 song releases since April 2018, this 2019 Texas Country Music Showdown Grand Champion took her East Texas roadhouse sound to NFR Las Vegas in 2021. She's known for powerful vocals, sassy tongue n cheek songwriting, tamborine slangin, and has one of the most technical bands around.
Mommy & Me Totally Groovy Cookie Class
- Sat, Aug 26
- 2 PM
- Holiday Inn Longview - North, an IHG Hotel
300 Tuttle Cir, Longview, TX
Flour Power! Come join the first ever Totally Groovy Mommy & me cookie decorating class!
Find your zen while decorating sugar cookies! 4 cookies for each person. You'll be decorating: daisy, peace sign, groovy shades, smiley.
MIMOSAS AT THE MARKET
- August 26, 2023
- 7:30 AM to 12:30 PM
- 101 Crockett St Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 424-4000
- Shreveport Farmers' Market
- Free
The Red River Revel and Shreveport Farmers’ Market are bringing back the special event series called “Mimosas at the Market” this summer, with a new sponsor, Land Rover Shreveport. Mimosas at the Market sponsored by Land Rover Shreveport will take place on Saturday, August 26th from 7:30 AM to 12:30 PM.
The event includes a value-priced mimosa bar where patrons can purchase glasses of mimosas for only $4.00 each while shopping for fresh produce and tasting food prepared by local vendors. Patrons must be 21 or older to purchase with a valid ID. Proceeds will benefit the Red River Revel, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Patrons can also stop by the arch and test drive a Defender. Mimosas at the Market sponsored by Land Rover Shreveport future event is scheduled for August 26th.
Longview Code and Coffee
- Sat, Aug 26
- 2 – 4 PM
- Silver Grizzly Espresso
100 W Tyler St, Longview, TX
A Longview coding meetup for any dev-curious, aspiring, or professional developer to work/hack on your project. Or learn to code in an afternoon with coffee and cool-inclusive people. All skill levels are welcome. Bring your laptop!
Amelia Blake Music Page
- Sat, Aug 26
- 6 – 10 PM
- McGarity's Restaurant & Saloon Jefferson
208 W Dallas St, Jefferson, TX
California native Amelia Blake combines folk/rock, singer/songwriter introspection and alternative country to form a sound that is all her own. The ninth of ten daughters, she’s been playing guitar and writing songs since childhood, heavily influenced by the standards of both her parents’ and grandparents’ musical eras, as well as the sixties’ folk sounds she learned at her older sisters’ feet. The granddaughter of a vaudeville musician and the daughter of a musician father and operatically trained mother, she absorbed the musical surroundings of her upbringing and it shows in her music.
Relocation to Louisiana in 1996 may have helped a bit of the blues seep into the mix, but the core of the music is still its emotion. Whether it’s a finger-plucked, quiet melody or a jazzy romp, the song is the focus.
Amelia’s voice has been described as reminiscent of Eva Cassidy, Emmylou Harris and Nanci Griffith, but her singing style harkens back to the golden age of movie musicals.
TEAZUR @ Auntie Skinners Riverboat Club
- Date: August 26
- Time: 9 pm - 11:59 pm
- Auntie Skinner's Riverboat Club
107 W Austin St, Jefferson, TX
This Saturday Night August 26th the PARTY moves to the Historic Auntie Skinners Riverboat Club in Jefferson, Texas. It's BARBIE NIGHT so come dressed like Barbie or Ken! Make Plans now and come have some FUN!!! Anthem at 9pm! It's Gonna Be A PARTY!!!
THE 3RD ANNUAL REAL GUNKIE FASHION FESTIVAL
- August 26, 2023
- 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM
- 620 Benton Rd Bossier City, LA 71111
- (504) 500-7602
- Bossier Civic Center
- $25.50
The 3rd Annual Real Gunkie Fashion Festival will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at the Bossier Civic Center in Bossier City. Doors will open at 3 p.m. General admission tickets are $25. The Real Gunkie Fashion Festival made its debut in August 2021 and seating sold out twice which prompted us to move to a larger venue, The Bossier Civic Center. The Real Gunkie Fashion Festival is the first of its kind showcasing all things fashion such as models, fashion designers, a fashion show with 7 designers from Louisiana and Texas, educational fashion segments, retail experts, live entertainment, local and out-of-town vendors, and so much more. This is also an opportunity to network with like-minded people and indulge in fashion and fun. This will be the most talked-about event of the season.
The Local Vendor Event at Drug Emporium
- Sun, Aug 27
- 10 AM – 5 PM
- Vitamins Plus
2321 W Loop 281 # A, Longview, TX
Amazing Local Vendors are gearing up for another awesome event! We need you, our community, to come out and help support them. It’s always lots of fun, you get to meet some really great people and check out their incredible stuff!
Sunday Makebreak: Abstract Art
- Sun, Aug 27
- 2 PM
- Longview Plaza
422 W Loop 281 SUITE 300, Longview, TX
Come in-store and make art your way, with this expressive abstract art piece. No skill required, just come have fun! This event is free, and all supplies are included.