Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info.
THE 2ND ANNUAL LOUISIANA SOULFOOD FALL FESTIVAL
The 2nd Annual Louisiana Soulfood Fall Festival will be held August 26-28 at Festival Plaza in Shreveport. The Louisiana Soulfood Fall Festival celebrates three days of enjoyment featuring amazing Southern Cuisine, live music, a vendors' village, judged soul food cooking competitions, numerous awards for culinary excellence, various contests, and safe fun for all ages.
Schedule
Friday, August 26 - 6-9 p.m.
- Media Mixer (Must RSVP)
Saturday, August 27 - 5-11 p.m.
- Healthy Heart & Soul
- Chef Competition
- VIP Soul Food Experience
Sunday, August 28 - 5-11 p.m.
- Soulful Sunday
- VIP Soul Food Experience
- Doughnut Eating Competition
- Fun Zone
2022 MISS LOUISIANA SOUL FOOD FESTIVAL BEAUTY SHOWCASE
COMMUNITYTALENT SHOWCASE
The CommUNITY Talent Showcase and Awards Celebration will be held at Shreveport Riverview theatre on Friday, August 26 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 and up.
Samuel Beckett's Waiting for Godot will grace the East Bank Theatre Stage from Friday, August 26 through Sunday, August 28. Tickets are $20. (318) 869-5242
Showtimes
- Friday, Aug. 26 - 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 27 - 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, Aug. 28 - 2 p.m.
A hilariously sad show about nothing. Written by Samuel Beckett, directed and designed by Camren Hohn.
HOT DOG EATING CONTEST
Hopkins Ice House is hosting their first ever hot dog eating contest on Friday, August 26, in downtown Texarkana.
$5 door cover
$20 individual entry
$50 team entry ( 4 people)
(Proceeds will go to Harvest Texarkana Regional Food Bank.)
Music by Seige begins at 5:00 PM
Registration for contest ends August 26, 5:30 PM
Contest begins at 6:30 PM
Contact erinashleydeblanc@gmail.com for more information.
AUGUST WINE DOWN WITH COVIE
Friday Wine Down, Relax with wine, friends, food and the sounds of live music at the vineyard.
Friday night, end of the week, end of the month, get-together with friends or family or just come alone.
We would love to have you!
Band starts at 5ish. Come and go anytime between 5 & 9 pm
Date and time
Fri, August 26, 2022
5:00 PM – 9:00 PM CDT
Walkers Mill Vineyard & Winery
13983 Farm to Market Road 449
Hallsville, TX 75650
BATMAN & ROBIN.SON MOVIE MARATHON
Wrap up the Summer of Batman exhibition at artspace on Saturday, August 27 with a partnership between artspace and Robinson Film Center!
Enjoy a full day of 5 classic Bat-Films that will run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. paired with unlimited popcorn for one low price of $35/person.
Films (order of viewing to come)
- Batman (1989)
- Batman Returns (1992)
- Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993)
- Batman Forever (1995)
- The Dark Knight (2008)
Come and go as you please. Enjoy meals from Abby Singer's Bistro or Pepito XO @ artspace throughout the day. Head to artspace between films to take one last look at the Batman exhibition. This event is sponsored by Romph Pou Agency.
LIMITED AMOUNT OF TICKETS. DO NOT WAIT TO PURCHASE!!!
EDDIE B: TEACHERS ONLY COMEDY TOUR
Eddie B: Teachers Only Comedy Tour will be held at Shreveport Municipal Auditorium in Shreveport on Saturday, August 27 at 8 p.m. Doors will open at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $25 and up.
Eddie B is a fast-talking teacher, turned comedian. The Houston native gained a wealth of material during his eleven years of teaching public school.
- 705 Elvis Presley Ave Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 841-4000
- Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
- 8:00 PM
- $25 and up
THE REAL GUNKIE FASHION FESTIVAL: SEASON II
The Real Gunkie Fashion Festival: Season II is back, and will be held on Saturday, August 27, beginning at 3 p.m. at the Bossier Civic Center in Bossier City. Admission to the festival is $25. First debuted in August 2021, we are back to showcase all things fashion such as models, fashion designers, a fashion show, educational fashion segments, retail experts, live entertainment, local and out-of-town vendors, and so much more. This is also an opportunity to network with like-minded people and indulge in fashion and fun. This will be the most talked-about event of the season. Last year, seating sold out twice so we are excited to be back this year with a bigger and better event.
- 620 Benton Rd. Bossier City, LA 71111
- (504) 500-7602
- Bossier Civic Center
- 3:00 PM
- $25
CHILDREN'S WORKSHOP WITH MARJORIE
This yoga workshop will be a fun filled experience that includes a yoga practice, breathing techniques, meditation, and games. A craft and snack to follow. This class is designed for ages 4-10 years old. $20 per child. $10 additional dollars per child that resides in the same household.
Texarkana Yoga, 2011 Mall Drive,Texarkana,TX,United States, Texarkana, United States.
Also check out other Workshops in Texarkana, Health & Wellness Events in Texarkana.
CANNED CHRISTMAS 2
Join the Texarkana Museums System on Saturday, August 27 for “Canned Christmas 2” from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the P. J. Ahern Home, 403 Laurel, in historic downtown Texarkana. Create canning jar Christmas gifts using vintage Mason jars. All supplies provided. Tickets are $25 per person or $20 for TMS Members. Tickets are on sale now at TexarkanaMuseums.org/Events or call TMS at 903-793-4831 for more details. Deadline for purchasing tickets is Thursday, August 25.
CLICK HERE FOR YOUR LATEST KTBS MEGA 3 STORM TEAM EVENT FORECAST