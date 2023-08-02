SHREVEPORT, La. - It's another weekend full of events in the ArkLaTex.
AUGUST GLO FEST (FIRST FRIDAYS)
- August 4, 2023
- 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM
- 601 Clyde Fant Pkwy Shreveport, LA 71101
- Riverview Park
- free
Taking place on the first Friday of every month, Glo Fests transform Friday evenings into unforgettable experiences of light, art, music, and culinary delights along the Red River. The Riverview Plaza, nestled in back of the Shreveport Aquarium along Clyde Fant Parkway, overlooking the Red River, serves as the backdrop for the night's festivities.
CANVAS & COCKTAILS DATE NIGHT
- August 4, 2023
- 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM
- 450 Clyde Fant Pkwy Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 670-8217
- Artipsy Wine and Arts Bar
- $35 and up
Canvas & Cocktails Date Night will be held at Artipsy in Shreveport on
Friday, August 4 at 7 p.m. Adult admission is $35.
Get ready to paint and party at Artipsy Canvas & Cocktails Date Night. No experience necessary, bring your creative side and get ready to dance, sip and paint. This event is sure to get your weekend started right.
END OF SUMMER FOOD TRUCK NIGHTS
- August 4, 2023
- 5:30 PM to 9:30 AM
- 1529 Texas Ave Shreveport, LA 71103
- Eleven Events
Music, games & Food!!
FISH FRY FRIDAY
- Recurring monthly on the 1st Friday
- 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM
- 1925 N Market Shreveport, LA 71107
- (318) 424-5383
- Consortium Venue
- $15 for catfish or shrimp plate, $10 for salad plate (with no meat), $15 for combo (catfish or shrimp) salad, and $18 for combo plate.
Join us on the 1st Friday of every month at Consortium Venue in Shreveport for Fish Fry Friday. Pick up & enjoy delicious catfish and/or shrimp for either your lunch break or to take home for your loved ones.
The plate includes catfish and/or shrimp, tasty garden salad, savory baked beans and our special garlic seasoned french fries.! Pre-orders are highly suggested for pickup. Call 318- 424-5383 to pre-order now. You do not want to miss out on the best fish and shrimp in town!
BOARDWALK BRIDAL MARKET & SAMPLE SALE
- August 5, 2023
- 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM
- 540 Boardwalk Blvd Bossier City, LA 71111
- Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets
- $10
Attention brides-to-be and wedding enthusiasts! Get ready for the event of the season – a high end bridal market and sample sale extravaganza that you won't want to miss! Join us for a day of exclusive deals, designer discounts, and bridal bliss on August 5th at the Louisiana Boardwalk. It's the perfect opportunity to find the wedding gown of your dreams and complete your wedding day look.
BOSSIER CITY GUN SHOW
- August 5, 2023
- 9:00 AM
- 620 Benton Rd Bossier City, LA 71111
- (985) 624-8577
- Bossier Civic Center
- $10 General Admission, Children 6-11 $2 Under 6 free
The Bossier City Gun Show will be held at the Bossier City Civic Center on Saturday, August 5 at 9 am - 5 pm, and Sunday, August 5 at 10 am - 4 pm. General admission is $10, children 6-11 admission is $2 and children under 6 admission is free.
DOG DAYS OF SUMMER AT THE BOSSIER CITY FARMERS MARKET
- August 5, 2023
- 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM
- 2950 E Texas St In Pierre Bossier Mall parking lotBossier City, LA 71111
- Bossier City Farmers Market
- Free admission and free parking
The 8th Annual Dog Days of Summer event returns Saturday, August 5th, 2023.
We are the only pet-friendly farmers market in the area, and we celebrate annually with this special event. We encourage you to bring your leashed pets. We have plenty of grass, cooling tents, and special ICE Pools for your pets. We will have plenty of water on hand. Be sure all pets are leashed, and please bring supplies to clean up after your furry friends.
ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION OF STREETCAR STATION!
- August 5, 2023
- 409 Barksdale Blvd Bossier City, LA 71111
- FREE
POOF...one year has disappeared in a snap and we want you to make the celebration MAGICAL! DAT Does The Trick will be entertaining us with balloon animals and two magic shows, and we'll be satisfying your sweet tooth with our New Orleans Snoballs, Ice Cream and Roman Candy! We would be thrilled for you to stop by for free snoball samples, a chance to win a free snoball, and prizes including a grand prize for a free nerf party in the new Swamp at Streetcar Station!!
2023 SPORTSPECTRUM RIVER CITIES TRIATHLON
- August 6, 2023
- 7:00 AM to 10:00 AM
- $125
For over 40 years, triathletes have come from neighboring states to participate in the Sportspectrum River Cities Triathlon. Starting at 7:00 am, athletes will compete in the race consisting of a .5 mile swim, 18 mile bike, and 3.1 mile run.
KIRK REEDSTROM ARTIST TALK SQUIGGLE PARTY
- August 6, 2023
- 1:30 PM
- 4747 Creswell Ave Shreveport, LA 71106
- R. W. Norton Art Gallery
- Free
Kirk Reedstrom Artist Talk will be held at the R.W. Norton Art Gallery in Shreveport on Sunday, August 6 at 1:30 pm. Admission is free reservations required.
Please join us for the wrap up Squiggle Party with Kirk Reedstrom.
SHREVEPORT SYMPHONY CHAMBER MUSIC SERIES: BRAHMS & NIELSEN
- Recurring monthly on the 1st Sunday
- 3:00 PM to 4:30 PM
- 543 Ockley Drive Shreveport, LA 71106
- (318) 227-8863
- Free
The Noel Foundation, Inc. Chamber Music Series presents Brahms & Nielsen on Sunday, May 7 at 3 p.m. in Frost Chapel at First Baptist Church in Shreveport. Shreveport Symphony Orchestra principal clarinetist Jake Hale and 2021 Wideman Gold Medalist Crystal Jiang will present Brahms’ moving Sonata No. 2, followed by Nielsen’s Wind Quintet with SSO’s principal wind players. Admission is free.