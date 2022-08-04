Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info.
SBC GloFest will be held monthly at the plaza at Riverview Park beginning Friday, June 3 at 7 p.m. Admission is free.
SBC GloFest will feature new light shows monthly on the Bakowski Bridge of Lights on the Texas Street Bridge, viewed from the plaza at Riverview Park.
The Bridge doesn’t GLO until 9 p.m. – but, there will be an arts market, food truck market, entertainment, and fun starting at 7 p.m. Park across the street between Sci-Port Discovery Center and the J. Bennett Johnston Visitor Center, or in the garage at Bally’s Shreveport Casino & Hotel.
The Light Show will feature a certified student designers show to kick off the party. Following this, a program honoring our Adopt a Light patrons will be held. The Artbreak Light Show was created by fourth-graders and our public visitors during our Artbreak Festivities and will give attendees another chance to see Academy Award Winner Bill Joyce’s dynamic light show from the opening night of the Bakowski Bridge of Lights on the Texas Street Bridge.
Keeping Families Connected stage play will be held at Greenwood Plaza in Shreveport on Saturday, August 6 at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $20 and up.
Keeping Families Connected stage play will be an evening of fun for the entire family. Guest host is Lois Abner.
Click here to purchase tickets.
Come watch as Louisiana top-bred horses go for top honors of their division on Louisiana Cup Day, August 6 at Louisiana Downs Casino & Racetrack in Bossier City! Enjoy six stakes races, an awesome buffet and an exciting day of racing at Louisiana's Great Race Place. Don't miss out on this great day of action! This event starts at 1:45 p.m. and is free to the public.
The War On The Catwalk will be held at the Strand Theatre in Shreveport on Saturday, August 6 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $40 and up.
Get ready for your favorite queens from around the world as they perform live on stage. Hosted by Brooke Lynn Hytes and Miz Cracker with performances by Krystal Versace, The Vivienne, Kita Mean, Kornbread, Priyanka, Icesis Couture, Jimbo The Drag Clown, Kylie Sonique Love, Denali, Crystal Methyd, Heidi N Closet and Olivia Lux. All ages welcome. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show will begin at 8 p.m. There will be a 20-minute intermission. Presented by Murray & Peter. Get tour info at www.DragFans.com.
Click here for tickets.
Plan to head to First Assembly of God on Saturday, August 6th from 9 am-noon and get your 2022 Back to School supports. There will be vendors from all over the ARKLATEX who will come together to meet the back-to-school, community & health needs for the 2022/23 school year. Free backpacks, groceries, and lunch.
This will be held at Assembly of God located at 2001 Arkansas Blvd., Texarkana, AR.
Our tie-dye station will be set up in the Backyard of the Plex at 5610 Richmond Rd., Texarkana, TX 75503. We will be providing shirts to be tie-dyed as well as ice-cold popsicles!
This event is FREE to the public! If you would like to come before or stay later and swim you are welcome to purchase a day pass to our Plex Pools! Just speak to someone at their front desk and they will get you fixed up!
FIVE CLASSES! OFFROAD, CLASSIC, MODERN, TRUCKS, AGRICULTURAL!
PLUS BEST IN SHOW!
MORE AWARDS THAN EVER!!
VOTE FOR PEOPLE'S CHOICE 50/50
RAFFLE! TROPHIES & AWARDS! DONATIONS WELCOME!
For more info contact: Rance Hawthorne Rhawthorne@sabineisd.org or Amanda McCary Sabineboosters4band@gmail.com
This is happening Saturday, August 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sabine High School in Liberty City, TX
🎡The 5th Annual Ratchet City Music Fest 🎡 is back on August 6th at the State Fair of Louisiana! Here’s what you can expect! 👀⬇️
🎒11AM - 3PM MarvKevea Campbell Learning Center 4th Annual Backpack Giveaway ✏️ We’re giving away HUNDREDS of backpacks and school supplies FOR FREE‼️ Sign Ups open this week! Children under 10 get in the festival for FREE‼️
🏎💨 2PM - 4PM Car Giant of Shreveport ALL GAS Car, Truck, and Bike Show! @cargiantauto is looking for the BEST Trucks 🛻, Old Schools 🚘, Bikes🏍, and more for 1 GRAND PRIZE WINNER! 🥇 You can register your car for your chance to win BIG!
🥳4PM - 11PM SHOWTIME! Local Talent from all over the Ark-La-Tex will bless the stage! Brittina Tina B Bethune will be controlling the vibes and Dj Ant Brown and DJ Static Shock will be on the 1s and 2s. And to end the night Jeremy BiggRound Horton @PLAYBOYXO and Foxx A Mill will be performing LIVE Mixed Drinks 🍹 + Daquiris ALL. DAY. LONG. 4 📸Selfie Museums With A FREE ‼️ Polaroid Picture for Memories. Mechanical Bull 🐂, Games 🎯Vendors ALL DAY 🌮🍔, and so much more!
THE VIBES WILL BE UNMATCHED, ALL OF THIS FOR JUST $10! NEED WE SAY MORE?
CLICK HERE FOR YOUR KTBS STORMTEAM 3 EVENTFORECAST