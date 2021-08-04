SHREVEPORT, La. - It's another weekend full of events in the ArkLaTex.
Here's a look at just some of What's Happening.
CLICK HERE FOR YOUR KTBS STORMTEAM 3 EVENT FORECAST
HOPE WATERMELON FESTIVAL
45th Annual Hope Watermelon Festival will be filled with great fun! It begins Thursday, Aug. 5 and lasts through Saturday, Aug. 7 in Hope, Arkansas. We are ALL JUICED UP! Join us for...Melon contests for all ages, kidz zone fun, concessions, vendors, exhibitors, car show, 5K run/walk & melon mile, watermelon olympics, headline concert, dog show, civic club dinners, Baggo tournament, softball tournament, festival treasure hunt, rubber duck waddle, antique engine demonstrations, money in haystack, AND ice cold melons each & every day! (Plus much, much more!)
3RD ANNUAL BINGO FOR MIRACLES
The 3rd Annual Bingo For Miracles will be held at East Ridge Country Club in Shreveport on Friday, August 6 at 5 p.m. Tickets are $35.
Bingo for Miracles will be a night of fun and fundraising to help local children. This year's event will be bigger and better.
BOSSIER ARTS COUNCIL PRESENTS THE WOO AND WASSERMAN ART SHOW
Lucia Woo & Dan Wasserman are combining their talents in the East Bank Gallery. Artworks will be on display from Aug 1 until Sept 30, 2021. The opening reception will be August 6, 2021, from 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
TWILIGHT TALKIES MIGHTY DUCKS
Twilight Talkies Mighty Ducks Movie will be featured at R.W. Norton Art Gallery in Shreveport on Friday, August 6 at 8 p.m. Admission is free.
Join us for or 2021 Twilight Talkies series, with the showing of Mighty Ducks on the front lawn of the museum. Bring your chairs and blankets and enjoy a movie under the stars. Local food trucks will be on hand with yummy treats to enjoy starting at 6 p.m.
MOONLIGHT AND MOVIES ON THE LAWN
The Texarkana Museums System is showing Blue Hawaii featuring Elvis Presley at the Ace of Clubs house sponsored by Ledwell Office Supply. It's Friday, Aug. 6 at 7:30 p.m. There will be a local Elvis impersonator before the movie begins. We will be giving away a pearl bracelet and earrings from Cooper Jewelry. So make sure you wear a Hawaiian shirt or hula skirt for a chance to win! Everyone who attends gets entered in the drawing on August 27th. For more information, go to TexarkanaMuseums.org/Events to sign up. Please make sure to like and share our pages!
BACK TO SCHOOL PRAYER WALK
A Back to School Prayer Walk is set for Saturday, August 7 at 9 a.m. at the North DeSoto School Campus. It's a chance for the community to come out for a morning of prayer led by students for our students, teachers and support personnel as they begin the 2021-2022 school year.
BIG CITY DYNAMITE
Big City Dynamite is a local amateur boxing event that is action-packed and that welcomes all ages. Bring your whole family out and join us at The Lot on August 7 to support our dedicated athletes! There will be several different cuisines onsite to check out and activities for the whole family to enjoy. Don't forget that your furry friends are always invited to The Lot as well.
General admission for Big City Dynamite is $10; Military, Vets, and First Responders get 50% off with valid ID at the gate.
We will not be taking reservations for tables at this event; tables are exclusively for sponsors and their guests, and are on a first-come, first-served basis.
30 YEARS OF FANTASY / MIDWAY TO MARDI GRAS
THE REAL GUNKIE FASHION FESTIVAL
Tki Francis and Real Gunkie are back with another fashion event that you DO NOT want to miss! The Real Gunkie Fashion Festival will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2021, in Bossier City, Louisiana at the Eastbank District & Plaza from 5 pm to 10 pm. Gates will open at 4 pm. This event will showcase fashion designers, boutique owners, vending, live entertainment, and of course fashion, fun, and food. The Real Gunkie Fashion Festival is sponsored by Geaux Chic, Top Priority Tax Pros, and Logan McConathy of State Farm.
4TH ANNUAL RATCHET CITY MUSIC FEST
Then Friday August 6th we'll head over to Louisiana Smoke House (Martell Motown Williams) to honor a Ratchet City Great! Beezy Day kicks off at 4PM with BeatKing and Young Tonka performing live!
Then finally Saturday August 7th is the 4TH ANNUAL RATCHET CITY MUSIC FEST FROM 1PM-11PM. With Mouse on Tha Track and Foxx A Mill performing live. We have nore than 30 vendors, 20 local artist, and attractions for the entire family! Including a 360 camera, bounce houses, and a mechanical bull! Early arrival is suggested for the EVENT OF THE SUMMER!
SCRIPTURES & SHE-TIME BRUNCH
Join the Logos and Life Community Church, Ladies of Logos, for a "Scriptures and She-Time" Brunch to celebrate the strength of SHE!
It's Saturday, August 7 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Glen Leaf Mobile Home Community. That's at 7400 Glen Leaf Road in Shreveport.
This event is FREE.
MARKET ON THE SQUARE
THE DUSTY ROSE BAND
It's being called a tailgating, BYOB, hell raising party. Come out and enjoy great music and dancing with The Dusty Rose Band Saturday, August 7 in De Kalb, Texas at the Rancho Del Sol Arena at 8 p.m.
VIRTUAL SPEED DATING FOR PROFESSIONAL SINGLES
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!
Virtual Speed Dating follows a combination of Traditional Speed Dating Rules and conventional mix and match etiquette. With Monday at 8's Virtual Speed Dating platform, you can have the opportunity to meet other like-minded and active Singles from across the Country, even state by state. Mix it up a little bit by trying a new avenue, and potentially meet someone great from a new region. All of our Virtual Speed Dating Events are exclusively Hosted by a Monday at 8 Matchmaker and we look forward to seeing you there!
JOB SEARCH ACCELERATOR
Don't miss this FREE live workshop on Saturday, August 7 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. It includes The 5 Mistakes Every Jobseeker Makes And How to Avoid Them. You'll also learn the best job search secrets to effectively finding, landing, and thriving in your dream job.
Click here to learn more.
COMMUNITY WATER DAY
This is a FREE Event. Just in time before 'Back to School'! Bring your family out for a day of splish splash fun in the sun on Saturday, August 7. We will have food, music, outdoor games, 3 water bouncies, a regular bouncie, a wade pool AND get ready because from 11a-1p we will have "Lil Henry' Mechanical Bull here with us too. So bring your bathing suit, towels and even a cowboy hat and come have some great family fun with us! We'll see you at 3179 Sligo Rd in Haughton.
CANNED FOOD DRIVE AT RUSTON FARMERS MARKET
The 1st Saturday of each month, the Ruston Farmers Market located at 220 East Mississippi will be hosting a canned food drive to benefit the CCA Food Bank. Please bring non-perishable food items, or drop off monetary donations at the admin table.