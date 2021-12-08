Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info.
SHREVEPORT, La. - It's another weekend full of events in the ArkLaTex.
WHITE CHRISTMAS
Two WWII vets follow a duo of singing sisters to a gig at a Vermont lodge. Based on the timeless film, this heartwarming musical adaptation features numerous Irving Berlin songs. This will be recurring on Sunday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Shreveport Little Theatre. Tickets are $30. Time is from 7:30 p.m. to 10:10 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets and for more info.
BOSSIER HOLIDAY NIGHT MARKET
The 2021 Bossier Holiday Night Market will be held at Pierre Bossier Mall in the south parking lot on Saturday, December 11, from 3-9 pm. Admission is free.
Enjoy 200+ vendors, 12+ food trucks, free kids' activities, free Bossier swag, free fireworks show, and giveaways.
With 75,000+ twinkling lights, enjoy food and live music while shopping for market goods, unique food, fall shopping, 12+ boutiques, tacos, wood crafts, jewelry, art, jams, fall gifts, jelly, salsa, donuts, clothing, vintage, ceramics, funnel cakes, accessories, spice and seasoning blends, fresh-squeezed lemonade, food trucks, metal and stone craft, wreaths, furniture, fruits, vegetables, honey, paintings, decor, skincare, baked goods, candy, handcrafted soap, candles, crochet, honey, shaved ice, ice cream, kids activities, coffee, cocoa, and much more.
This pet-friendly event includes indoor and outdoor seating areas and free parking.
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA
Enjoy a pancake breakfast with big guy himself, Santa! We will also be making reindeer food satchels, writing Santa letters and posing for photos complete with Christmas magic. This will be held on Saturday, December 11 at the Shreveport Aquarium from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. $35 for nonmembers and $30 for members. Click here to buy tickets.
Buffet menu: Pancakes (decorate with chocolate chips and whip cream), scrambled eggs, potatoes, bacon, fruit coffee and juice.
Free admission to the aquarium after your breakfast to visit our animals and experience Believe! Tour the beautifully decorated aquarium with a magic motion-activated wand that turns on lights, makes music, lights a fireplace, creates reindeer footprints, jingles bells and more! Keep the wand as a special gift (kids only).
Seating is limited and tickets will sell out quickly.
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA
Breakfast with Santa will be held at Jubilee Zoo in Shreveport on Saturday, December 4, December 11 and December 18 at 10 a.m. Adult admission tickets are $20. Click here to purchase tickets.
The Breakfast with Santa will include children’s activities and the joy of making lasting memories with your little ones. The Elves will serve a wonderful breakfast catered by Tejas.
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA
Breakfast with Santa will be held at Joe's Crab Shack in Bossier City on Saturday , December 11 at 8 a.m. Tickets are $10 and up.
Come meet Santa at the Shack. Santa isn’t bringing cookies, but he’s inviting you to join him for Breakfast at the Shack so you can tell him what you want for Christmas over a scrumptious variety of your breakfast favorites in our early special plated meal for adults and kids. Have a jolly morning enjoying holiday crafts, festive raffles to win prizes, and taking your own photos with Santa.
All children must be accompanied by an adult, adults and children have to purchase a ticket in order to attend the event. Tickets are non-refundable. Click here to purchase tickets.
GRINCHED
Grinched performance will be held at the Strand Theatre in Shreveport on Saturday, December 11 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $25 and up. Click here to purchase tickets.
Grinched is a local holiday tradition based on the Dr. Seuss classic, How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Your heart will grow as you join the Grinch, Cindy Lou and Max exploring the places, people, and traditions that reveal the meaning of Christmas.
POLAR EXPRESS
Polar Express Storytime will be held at Barnes & Noble Shreveport on Saturday, December 11 at 7 p.m. Admission is free.
Register to reserve your very own golden ticket aboard the Polar Express storytime at Barnes & Noble Shreveport.
Come in your pajamas and enjoy a special evening storytime of the Polar Express. Don't miss out on this magical , one night experience complete with the first gift of Christmas and free sugar cookie and hot chocolate treats!. And who knows what special guest may come for a visit at the conclusion of the reading to check off who has been naughty and nice.
Every child who attends and is registered via Eventbrite will have their very own golden ticket reserved. Just follow the snowflakes to the ticket station at customer service and present your registration confirmation to receive your golden tickets.
ROCK AROUND THE ROSES
Get ready for two more nights of music among the roses and twinkling lights at the American Rose Center in Shreveport on Saturday, December 11 starting at 7 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets.
🌹 🎄 🌹 🎄 🌹 🎄 🌹 🎄 🌹 🎄 🌹 🎄
We've booked a couple of great performers for an outdoor concert in the heart of the gardens. So bring a blanket, or two and come enjoy the show. 🎶 Lineup: December 11th - Tipsey; December 17th - Star Chamber. Please follow all COVID safety guidelines and use social distancing/masks.
CHRISTMAS BLUES CONCERT
The Blue and Southern Soul Christmas Concert featuring Willie Clayton will be held at the Mirage Events in Shreveport on
Saturday, December 11 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 and up. Click here to purchase tickets.
The Blues and Southern Soul Christmas Concert will feature Willie Clayton , his live band, Donny Day and P2K. Royalty seating features free drinks and food along with front stage seats. VIP Table seating gives you an opportunity to enjoy the concert at a tabled seat. This is a BYOB affair.
CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL
The Shreveport Family Christmas Festival will be held downtown on Clyde Fant in Shreveport on Saturday, December 11 at 3 p.m. Admission is free.
The Annual Shreveport Family Christmas Festival and Parade in Downtown Shreveport will include food vendors and live music. The purpose of this event is to spread unity and love throughout the city.
ARTIPSY CHRISTMAS BRUNCH AND PAINT PARTY
Artipsy Christmas Brunch and Paint Party will be held at Artipsy in Shreveport on Sunday, December 12 at 12 p.m.
Adult admission is $55 and it includes bottomless mimosas, catered brunch buffet, and pre drawn canvas. Click here to purchase tickets.
Get ready to Brunch. Sip. and Paint with food catered by Chef Wil. No experience necessary, bring your creative side and get ready to have fun with friends and family as you enjoy brunch, mimosas, and creativity.
FIRST RESPONDERS APPRECIATION NIGHT
All first responders and medical field workers will gain free admission into the gardens with their work ID! This event will be on Sunday, December 12 at the American Rose Center from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets.
All others in the vehicle should pay admission.
MILITARY/VETERANS: Purchase your tickets ALL SEASON at Barksdale Air Force Base for the same discount!
