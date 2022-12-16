Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info.
HOLIDAY 400K POKER SERIES PRESENTED BY GULF COAST POKER AND SOUTHERN POKER
- 451 Clyde Fant Pkwy Shreveport, LA 71101
- (504) 496-2023
- Bally’s Shreveport Casino & Hotel
- Tournaments are staggered throughout each day December 8 - 18
- Wide range of buy-ins
Presented by Gulf Coast Poker and Southern Poker, the Holiday 400K Poker Series will be held at Bally's Shreveport Casino & Hotel in downtown Shreveport from Dec. 8-18. $400,000 worth of guarantees across the series including $100,000 Guaranteed Main Event. Win your way in via the Black Friday satellite. More details at www.gulfcoastpoker.net.
Holiday Trail of Lights Hayride
- MINDEN CIVIC CENTER
520 Broadway St, Minden, LA
- Fri, Dec 16, 6 – 9 PM
FREE EVENT-Visit Webster Parish invites you to come enjoy thousands of twinkling lights in Historic Downtown Minden for a free hayride tour of the Christmas light displays. Santa’s cousin, Stanley Claus, along with some of his helpers are ready to host you for an evening of caroling and making memories! Tours will run from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. The Young Women’s Service Club will be on site selling hot cocoa and each tour will be graced with members of the Dorcheat Museum who will share interesting facts and tales of Minden’s past. The tour loading and unloading zone will be located in the Webster Parish Courthouse parking lot. This family friendly event is one that has become a true crowd pleaser, so gather your loved ones and head to Downtown Minden on December 16th to kickoff Christmas in Minden Weekend!
OGILVIE-WIENER MANSION CHRISTMAS TOUR
- 728 Austen Pl Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 393-0668
- Austen Place Bed and Breakfast
- 3:00 PM
- $15
Come take the annual historic Christmas tour with a Victorian twist at one of Shreveport’s most famous historic mansions, the Ogilvie-Wiener Mansion. The Ogilvie-Wiener Mansion Christmas Tour will be held on Friday, December 16 from 5-8 p.m., Saturday, December 17 from 3-6 p.m. and Sunday, December 18 from 4-7 p.m.
In addition to the splendor of the Ogilvie-Wiener Mansion, 12 beautiful Victorian Christmas trees will also be on display. This tour also includes a bonus tour of the Christian Hamel house next door. Admission is $15 per person and includes light refreshments.
SHREVEPORT FAMILY CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL & PARADE
- Heroes of the Heart Christmas Gala, 7 p.m.; Family Fun Festival and Gumbeaux Cook-Off, 2-6 p.m.; Grand Finale Parade & Fireworks Show, 5 p.m.
- Admission to the Festival, Cook-Off and Parade is free Admission to the Heroes of the Heart Christmas Gala is ticketed
The Shreveport Family Christmas Festival and Parade will be held in Shreveport from Dec. 16-18. This 3-day event, presented by GEYA (Giving Education Your All) was created to reconnect families and communities during the holidays. Once a one-day-only festival, we are excited about our 3-day celebration this year!
Friday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m.: Heroes of the Heart Christmas Gala at JRS Performance Gallery (Private/Ticketed Event)
We begin our festival by honoring local heroes and thanking our sponsors and volunteers.
Saturday, Dec. 17 from 2-6 p.m.: Family Fun Festival & Lick the Pot Gumbeaux Cook-Off in the Red River District in downtown Shreveport
Families will decorate gingerbread houses, play games, shop, bond, and more! A minimum of 100 children will receive bikes/gifts. Live entertainment on the main stage. Health Screenings, insurance signups and more!
Sunday, Dec 18 at 5 p.m.: Grand Finale Parade & Fireworks Show at Riverview Park in downtown Shreveport
Local families, organizations, and businesses will gather for hot chocolate, fireworks, and a parade to end this year's festival. We are excited to have our "Seniors Hot Spot" where senior citizens from around the city will have a special spot just for them to enjoy the parade and other festivities!
BELIEVE! LIGHTS THE NIGHT
- 601 Clyde Fant Pkwy Shreveport, LA 71101
- Shreveport Aquarium
- 5:15 PM to 9:30 PM
- $30 for adults and kids ages 2 and over
Get festive! Wear your Christmas jammies or sweaters on this unforgettable journey that will make you BELIEVE in the magic of Christmas! This experience typically takes 60-90 minutes. Tickets are $30 for adults and kids ages 2 and over. Members get $10 off with a discount code found in the e-newsletter. No charge for non-participating babies 0-1 yrs if no wand or photo with Santa is desired. Reservations required. Sorry, no refunds for special event tickets.
HONKY TONK ANGELS HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR
- 812 Margaret Pl Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 424-4439
- Shreveport Little Theatre
- 7:30 PM to 10:00 PM
- All tickets $30
Honky Tonk Angels Holiday Spectacular will grace the main stage at Shreveport Little Theatre in Shreveport Thursday, Dec. 8 - Sunday, Dec. 18. The play follows three good ole country gals as they reunite for a Christmas musical revue at “The Hillbilly Heaven Club” in Nashville, and are joined by a psychic, gospel soul sister.
Dec. 17-18 - 2:00 p.m. matinee
All tickets are $30.
Start the Season in Downtown Minden
- Downtown Minden
W Union St, Minden, LA
- Sat, Dec 17 – Sun, Dec 18
On this special Saturday, downtown Minden businesses will be in full festive mode. Start with a holiday brunch at Geaux Fresh, before grabbing a hot chocolate or coffee at The Broken Bean. Make an ornament craft at the Dorcheat Museum, accompanied by a Christmas movie ($10), and stop by the Reindeer Games children's area downtown to enjoy bounce houses, pony rides, and more. Pearl Street will be filled with arts and crafts vendors, and at The Courtyard, the Junior Service League will be roasting free s'mores. Grab photos with the Clauses, as well as Rudolph and Friends at Logan McConathy State Farm, the Webster Parish Library, and in Jacqueline Park. Then at 4 pm, head downtown for the "Rudolph's Holly Jolly Christmas" parade. The day will end with fireworks, and a screening of Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer in Miller Quarter Park
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA - JOE'S CRAB SHACK
- 635 Boardwalk Blvd Bossier City, LA 71111
- (318) 549-2332
- Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets
- 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM
- $16.99 for Adults/$9.99 for kids Admission is free for children under 3
He's making a list and checking it twice! Here's your chance to meet Santa yourself! Santa wants you to join him for BREAKFAST on Saturday, Dec. 17 at Joe's Crab Shack! Tell him what you want for Christmas over a delicious breakfast for adults and kids. Have a jolly morning enjoying holiday activities, raffles, and taking your photos with Santa. Come and join Santa for a morning to remember!
$16.99 Adult/$9.99 Child Pricing* includes:
- Delicious Breakfast (Pancakes, Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Hash Browns, Texas Toast, Orange Juice, and Chocolate Milk)
- Pictures with Santa
- Holiday Activities
- Raffle prizes
- Guests will also receive an exclusive retail discount during this event
Walk-ins are welcome! An adult must accompany all children. Children under the age of 3 do not need a ticket. Tickets are non-refundable.
*Price does not include tax.
For a group of 15 or more, please get in touch with Group Sales Manager Shannon Holland at sholland@ldry.com.
DREAMS BY THE FIRE - WINTER DANCE RECITAL
- 7635 Cornelious Lane Shreveport, LA 71106
- (318) 233-3262
- 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM
- $15
Join Dance Arts Academy for Dreams By the Fire, a special winter dance recital at Caddo Middle Magnet in Shreveport on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 5:00 p.m. Admission is $15.
NATIONAL WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA DAY
- 130 E. Stoner Ave. Shreveport, LA 71101
- 11:00 AM
- Admission is free, wreath sponsorships are $15.00
Join The Shreveport Garden Study Club in honoring our country's veterans on National Wreaths Across America Day. A ceremony will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Shreveport on Saturday, December 17 at 11 a.m.
The Shreveport Garden Study Club invites you to sponsor wreaths to be placed at the gravesites of the over 800 veterans buried at Greenwood Cemetary.
SHREVEPORT SYMPHONY: HOLIDAY POPS WITH MEGAN HILTY
- 600 Clyde Fant Pkwy Shreveport, LA 71101
- 318.227.TUNE (8863)
- Shreveport RiverView Theater
- 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM
- Tickets start at $20; children/students $10-$15
Megan Hilty, star of the hit TV series “Smash” and Broadway productions of Wicked, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, and 9 to 5, will celebrate the holidays with the SSO on Dec. 17. Her powerful and distinctive voice will amaze you!
CELEBRITY GUEST ARTIST AND CONCERT SPONSOR: THE ALTA AND JOHN FRANKS FOUNDATION.
Holiday Movie: "Elf"
- Longview Public Library
222 W Cotton St, Longview, TX
- Sat, Dec 17, 2 – 4 PM
Our good friends at the Gregg County Historical Museum are hosting a Holiday Movie Screening here at the library!
As part of their month-long Living History Christmas events, we’ll be screening the movie “Elf” (PG) on Saturday, December 17, 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM.
Get family/friends together to watch this Christmas comedy classic, and enjoy free popcorn provided by the museum.
Our Moeschle Meeting Room can run on the cooler side, so we encourage blankets and sweaters to cozy up with!
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA
- 601 Clyde Fant Pkwy Shreveport, LA 71101
- Shreveport Aquarium
- 8:30 a.m. OR 10:30 a.m.
- $35 for children and adults.
Enjoy a pancake breakfast with big guy himself, Santa! Breakfast with Santa will be held at Shreveport Aquarium in downtown Shreveport on Dec. 17 at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.
Meet Santa and his helpers, play games, enjoy crafts and pose for pictures.
Buffet menu: pancakes (decorate with chocolate chips and whipped cream), scrambled eggs, potatoes, bacon, fruit, coffee and juice.
Your ticket to Breakfast with Santa includes free admission to the aquarium after breakfast to visit our animals and experience Believe!
Tour the beautifully decorated aquarium with a magic motion-activated wand that turns on lights, makes music, lights a fireplace, creates reindeer footprints, jingles bells and more! Keep the wand as a special gift (kids only).
Tickets are $35 for adults and kids. Non-participating babies under 12 months are free. Reservations required. Sorry, there are no refunds for special event tickets.
- 1925 N Market St. Shreveport, LA 71107
- (318) 424-5383
- Consortium Venue
- Recurring monthly on the 3rd Sunday
- 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM
- $25 Adults
Join us on 3rd Sundays at the Consortium Venue in Shreveport for a Southern Comfort Dining Experience. Come & enjoy some of your favorite foods in a good, wholesome atmosphere.
Sundays are a great time for family & social gatherings, and we welcome all celebrations. Reservations and pre-orders are required for dine-in or pickup. Call 318-424-5383 for details on how you can secure your banquet-style dining experience! Southern Comfort Dining from our table to yours!
Kid's Christmas Cookie and Ornament Decorating
- Oakland Heights Baptist Church
1600 Judson Rd, Longview, TX
- Sun, Dec 18, 5 – 7 PM
Grab your families and join us for a family fun cookie and ornament decorating event! We’ll have a great time starting at 5 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall.
