SHREVEPORT, La. - It's another weekend full of events in the ArkLaTex.
MARDI GRAS PREVIEW PARADE
The Mardi Gras Preview Parade features floats from area Krewes, select dignitaries and VIPs, spirit squads from the teams in the Independence Bowl, and their marching bands. This event is free to attend. The parade wills start at Residence Inn on the south side of the Louisiana Boardwalk and end at Bass Pro Shops on the north side. Join us on Friday, December 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. This event is free!
THE RENTED CHRISTMAS
The Back Alley Community Theatre in Grand Cane Louisiana presents The Rented Christmas on Friday and Saturday, December 17 and 18. Tickets are $15 and seating is limited. John Dale, a middle-aged bachelor and prominent businessman, has a challenging job for Anne Weston, proprietor of the local rent shop. He wants to rent a Christmas, not just with a tree and Christmas carols, but complete with a wife, a family and all the happiness for which he has been secretly longing. Click here for more info.
WHITE CHRISTMAS
Two WWII vets follow a duo of singing sisters to a gig at a Vermont lodge. Based on the timeless film, this heartwarming musical adaptation features numerous Irving Berlin songs. This will be recurring on Sunday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Shreveport Little Theatre. Tickets are $30. Time is from 7:30 p.m. to 10:10 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets and for more info.
RADIANCE TECHNOLOGIES INDEPENDENCE BOWL RALLY
Back for the first time since 2018, the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Rally on the Red will feature a free night or fun for fans in downtown Shreveport-Bossier City. This event is free and will be on Friday, December 17 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Dan Smalley, who hails from Shreveport, will headline the night at the Coors Light Block Party – following 2018 Louisiana Music Prize winners Tipsey and Shreveport-native Kyle Craft. The Coors Light Block Party, alongside the Louisiana Mardi Gras Preview Parade and Pep Rally and Battle of the Bands, will form the Rally on the Red free night of entertainment.
Craft will lead off the Coors Light Block Party on the BOM Stage in the Red River District. Tipsey will follow him from 6-7 p.m., and then two school marching bands will play in a pep rally and battle of the bands at 7 p.m. Smalley will headline the night of music and entertainment at 8 p.m. on the BOM Stage in the Red River District.
During the Block Party, the Louisiana Mardi Gras Preview Parade will start at 5:30 p.m. and run through the Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets. The parade will feature floats from local Mardi Gras Krewes, as well as the two school bands and spirit squads. Floats from the parade will be parked along Commerce Street in downtown Shreveport following the parade. Click here to learn more.
CHRISTMAS IN HAUGHTON PARADE
The 5th Annual Christmas in Haughton Parade and Festival will be held at Joe Delaney Memorial Park
in Haughton on Saturday, December 18 at 10 a.m. Admission is free.
Celebrate Christmas in Haughton with a parade through town followed by a festival at Joe Delaney Park.
COCA-COLA FAN FEST
Coca-Cola Fan Fest is the pregame celebration for the 2021 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl. Enjoy live music on three stages throughout the midway on the fairgrounds, food vendors, tailgating, marching bands, and family-friendly activities. This will be held on Saturday, December 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the State Fair of Louisiana. This event is free.
For more information on tailgating spots and parking information, call the State Fair of Louisiana at (318) 635-1361.
COOKIES WITH SANTA
Cookies with Santa will be held at Sci-Port Discovery Center in Shreveport on Saturday, December 18 at 1 p.m. Tickets are $5 and up.
Custom create a cookie with jolly ole St. Nick, bring your Christmas wish list, and grin for pictures with Santa himself. Click here to purchase tickets.
MERRY MANY CHRISTMAS PARADE AND FESTIVAL
The Merry Many Christmas Parade & Festival will take place on Dec 18th at 2 PM in Many, La with the Parade in downtown and the festival at the Many Fair Grounds. Food trucks, arts and crafts, jewelry, and other items are available. Click here for more info.
LSU VS LA TECH MEN'S BASKETBALL GAME
LSU vs LA Tech Men’s Basketball Game will be held at Brookshire Grocery Arena is one of Louisiana's premiere concert and event venues on Saturday, December 18 at 12 p.m. Tickets are $15 and up.
Brookshire Grocery Arena with host the LSU Tigers and Louisiana Tech Bulldogs basketball game.
NATIONAL WREATH ACROSS AMERICA
The National Wreath Across America Day will be held at the Greenwood Cemetery in Shreveport on Saturday, December 18 at 11 a.m. Admission is free.
The Shreveport Garden Study Club will host Wreaths Across America in Shreveport at the Greenwood Cemetery.
Wreaths Across America Mission touches lives.
MOMMY AND ME MAKEUP PARTY
Mommy and Me Makeup Party will be held at Kids Company Center in Bossier on Sunday , December 19 at 1p.m. Tickets are $75.
The Makeup Party will include entertainment, live DJ, photography and lots of fun for you and your daughter.
When you register for The Mommy and Me Makeup Party just know that you are helping Gift of Dance Inc.
Bossier City a non-profit organization that offers free dance to the kids in the community. Click here to purchase tickets.
