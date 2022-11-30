Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info.
Centenary’s Christmas Candlelight Service
- College’s Brown Chapel
- Friday, December 2
- 5:30 PM
Gathering music begins at 5:30 p.m. and a program of Lessons and Carols begins at 6:00 p.m.
This year’s service centers on the theme of “Love.” It is free and open to the public.
“Once again, we will follow the timeless rhythm of Lessons and Carols as we feature selected scripture readings interspersed with carols, hymns and anthems that tell the story of how Christmas truly is God’s love come down to humanity,” explained Rev. Lindy Broderick, Centenary College chaplain. “Centenary’s Christmas Candlelight Service is always a delightful and uplifting way to begin the holiday season. We invite you to join us!”
Broderick will preside at the service along with Centenary president Dr. Christopher L. Holoman and Centenary College Choir director Dr. David Hobson. Centenary students, faculty, and staff will read scripture. Special guest will be United Methodist Church, Louisiana Conference Bishop Cynthia Fierro Harvey.
Music is the heart of the annual service, including both choral performances and congregational carol singing. The Centenary College Choir, under the direction of Dr. David Hobson, and Camerata, under the direction of Dr. Cory Wikan, will be accompanied by organist Dr. Hollice Watson.
A reception follows the service in the lobby of the College’s Magale Library.
For more information about the Christmas Candlelight Service, please contact Chaplain Lindy Broderick at lbroderick@centenary.edu or 318.869.5112.
Shadows of Christmas Haunted House
- Louisiana Boardwalk
- 505 Boardwalk Blvd.
- 7 PM until midnight
- Dec. 2-3
Inspired by old-world Christmas traditions involving ghosts and creepy creatures, Necromanor’s special Christmas haunt will be open on Dec. 2-3, 9-10 & 16-17. “Shadows of Christmas” happens during the first three weekends in December. The haunt hours are from 7:00 p.m. until midnight on Fridays and 6:00 p.m. to midnight on Saturdays.
Tickets are $10 a person and can be preordered online at Necromanor.com.
ICE CUBE & CYPRESS HILL: HIGH HOPES TOUR
- 2000 Brookshire Arena Dr Bossier City, LA 71112
- Brookshire Grocery Arena - formerly CenturyLink Center
- 7:00 PM
- $37 and up
The High Hopes Tour featuring Ice Cube will be held at Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City on Friday, December 2 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $37 and up.
The High Hopes Tour will feature national recording artist, actor and filmmaker Ice Cube and iconic performers Cypress Hill, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Too $hort.
The 8th annual Tinsel
- Line Avenue, Shreveport
- 5-9 PM
- Price: $35
The 8th annual Tinsel will take place along Shreveport’s Line Avenue from 5pm - 9pm, on Friday, December 2nd. The event, which is now known as Locals Black Friday, is Shreveport’s most-unique holiday shopping experience. Tinsel shoppers are chauffeured to multiple “trolley stops” along Line Avenue. At each stop, the area’s most popular, locally owned retailers are open after hours, creating an exclusive holiday shopping environment. Dozens of participating stores will offer a variety of complimentary food, drinks, entertainment, and discounts available only to Tinsel shoppers. Tickets are $35 each and may be purchased online at www.TinselShreveport.com.
3 STRANDS WINE FESTIVAL
- 101 Crockett St Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 455-2314
- Festival Plaza
- 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM
- $75
3 Strands Wine Festival is designed to bring together two things that people love, the Christmas spirit and wine. The timing of this event is intentionally placed at the beginning of December to usher in the holiday season! 3 Strands Wine Festival will be held at Festival Plaza in Shreveport on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 1-4 p.m.
There will be 100 wines shipped in from all around the country and globe just for our guests to enjoy. While popular household favorites will be available, local wineries and vineyards will also be on hand to showcase their amazing products. Along with the extensive assortment of wines, our guests can also look forward to partaking in cocktail snacks provided by Shreveport restaurants. The price of admission ($75) includes a custom festival glass and access to unlimited pours of all the wines present at the event.
BENTON CHRISTMAS ON THE SQUARE
- 417 SIBLEY STREET Benton, LA 71006
- 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM
- Admission is free
Benton Christmas on the Square will be held at Heritage Village Square in Benton on Saturday, December 3 at 11 a.m. Admission is free.
The Town of Benton will host the 22nd annual Christmas on the Square Festival. The Parade will begin at 3 p.m., with free parking and a shuttle from the Bossier Parish Courthouse in Benton. Buses will begin running at 10:30 a.m. The last bus leaves the festival site at 6 p.m. Come out for a day of fun!
Christmas Home for the Holidays Vendor Pop Up
- Boys and Girls Clubs of Texarkana
2300 Buchanan Rd #7540, Texarkana, TX
- Sat, Dec 3, 11 AM – 4 PM
Do your Christmas shopping with local small businesses. Let’s help them grow and by local.
CHRISTMAS ON CADDO FIREWORKS FESTIVAL
- 11425 LA Hwy 1 Oil City, LA 71061
- (318) 426-2547
- Earl G. Williamson Park - TEMPORARY PARTIAL CLOSURE
- 3:30 PM to 8:00 PM
- Admission is FREE!
Join us for the 28th Annual Christmas on Caddo Fireworks Festival on December 3rd!
Festival Opens at 3:30 p.m. | Fireworks Begin at 6:30 p.m.
Celebrate the Christmas spirit of joy and giving at the Christmas on Caddo Fireworks Festival. The festival kicks off at 3:30 p.m. in Earl Williamson Park in Oil City, followed by an amazing fireworks display at 6:30 p.m. Enjoy a fireworks show over beautiful Caddo Lake, grab a bite of fair food from the concessions and listen to live music from local entertainment while browsing the diverse arts and crafts booths hear festive music! Children can visit with Santa and receive a free gift.
SONYA BRATLIE OPENING RECEPTION
- 17 Crockett St Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 518-0717
- Andress Artist & Entrepreneur Center
- 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM
- Admission is free
This event is our first pop-up artist exhibit at the Andress Artist & Entrepreneur Center! Along with our eight resident artists, main gallery artist Martin Welch, and the Clean Slate Botanicals storefront, we have invited Sonya Bratlie to showcase her work in our gallery from December through February! The opening reception for the Sonya Bratlie exhibit will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 6-9 p.m.
Sonya is a local artist whose work is centered around indigenous people, culture, and activism. Admission is free. Food will be available for purchase through food trucks and there will be a cash bar.
THE NUTCRACKER PRESENTED BY NEW ORLEANS BALLET THEATRE
- 619 Louisiana Ave Shreveport, LA 71101
- The Strand Theatre
- Two performances: December 3 at 7:00 p.m., December 4 at 2:00 p.m.
- $42-$77
New Orleans Ballet Theatre is thrilled to be bringing the Nutcracker to Shreveport-Bossier audiences for the first time in addition to its home at the Orpheum Theater in New Orleans. With 2 performances in Shreveport and 8 in New Orleans, this beloved two-act ballet will be performed by the professional ballet company and the charming addition of over 60 local children from Shreveport and its surroundings. The Shreveport performances will be held on Saturday, December 3 at 7:00 p.m. and on Sunday, December 4 at 2:00 p.m.
Come see this classic Christmas tale and experience the incredible talent that is New Orleans Ballet Theatre’s company of dancers, stunning sets and costumes, and the iconic score by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. The holiday season isn’t complete without The Nutcracker, and NOBT’s production is not one to be missed!
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA
- 601 Clyde Fant Pkwy Shreveport, LA 71101
- Shreveport Aquarium
- 8:30 a.m. OR 10:30 a.m.
- $35 for children and adults.
Enjoy a pancake breakfast with big guy himself, Santa! Breakfast with Santa will be held at Shreveport Aquarium in downtown Shreveport on Dec. 3, 10 and 17 at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.
Meet Santa and his helpers, play games, enjoy crafts and pose for pictures.
Buffet menu: pancakes (decorate with chocolate chips and whipped cream), scrambled eggs, potatoes, bacon, fruit, coffee and juice.
Your ticket to Breakfast with Santa includes free admission to the aquarium after breakfast to visit our animals and experience Believe!
Tour the beautifully decorated aquarium with a magic motion-activated wand that turns on lights, makes music, lights a fireplace, creates reindeer footprints, jingles bells and more! Keep the wand as a special gift (kids only).
Tickets are $35 for adults and kids. Non-participating babies under 12 months are free. Reservations required. Sorry, there are no refunds for special event tickets.
Cowboy Christmas Ball
- Four States Fair
3700 E 50th St, Texarkana, AR
- Sat, Dec 3, 7 PM
3rd Annual Cowboy Christmas Ball an evening of Dinner and Dancing benefiting the 2022 Cowboy of the Year.
The Texarkana Museums System Twilight Tour
- 3409 Sanderson Lane in Texarkana, Arkansas
- 5:00 p.m. on December 3, 2022
This guided tour includes living history performances at select grave sites. Tickets are $15 each or $10 for TMS members. Tickets must be purchased in advance. This is a wheelchair-friendly tour. For directions, suggested parking, or other information, call 903-793-4831 or email MoRH@TexarkanaMuseums.org.
Dolly Parton's Imagination Library at the WOW
- Longview World of Wonders
112 E Tyler St, Longview, TX
- Sat, Dec 3, 10 AM – 2 PM
Tree Lighting at the Longview Mall
- Longview Mall
3500 McCann Rd Ofc, Longview, TX
- Sat, Dec 3, 5:30 – 7:30 PM
Join the Longview Mall for its 2nd Annual Christmas Tree lighting of the 30' outdoor tree. Music, shopping and holiday fun!
Christmas Card Making
- Heartisans Marketplace
3501 Gilmer Rd, Longview, TX
- Sat, Dec 3, 10 AM – 1 PM
"May this holiday season sparkle and shine, may all of your wishes and dreams come true, and may you feel this happiness all year long."
Join Joan Fudala for a Very Merry Christmas card making class on December 3rd, 2022, from 10a-12p at Heartisans Marketplace.
LMFA Breakfast with Santa
- Longview Museum of Fine Arts
215 E Tyler St, Longview, TX
- Sat, Dec 3, 9 AM
Grab your camera and join the Claus family for breakfast this season! You'll be treated to classic Christmas experience, featuring a delicious breakfast, arts and crafts, and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. No one is too big or too small for this event! Sign in or create an account to securely process your payment.
Outlaws Presents Heather Nikole Harper
- Outlaws Longview Bar
1315 E Marshall Ave, Longview, TX
- Sat, Dec 3, 6 PM
Outlaws Presents Heather Nikole Harper to return with some awesome tunes on Saturday, December 3rd starting at 6pm.
Lone Star Ice House / Sheila & the Caddo Kats
- Lone Star Ice House
1016 McCann Rd, Longview, TX
- Sat, Dec 3, 8:30 PM
PARTY WITH LIVE MUSIC! SAT, DEC. 3rd
Sheila And The Caddo Kats will be rockin' the Lonestar Icehouse. Now open! Come check out Longview's newest hot spot and see what everyone is talking about! Great food, beer, music and atmosphere! See Y'all At The Stage!
2022 KCS HOLIDAY EXPRESS
- 4500 North Lake Shore Dr., Gate 5 Shreveport, LA 71107
- 1800-468-6527
- 4:00 PM
- free
The KCS Holiday Express Train will stop in Shreveport on Sunday, December 4 at 4 p.m. Admission is free.
The festive, six-car holiday train features beautiful Christmas displays. Even Santa Claus and some of his elves
will meet and greet everyone. It’s free to visit and explore the train.
CHRISTMAS MARKET
- Airline Drive Church of Christ
2125 Airline Dr, Bossier City, LA
- Sun, Dec 4, 5 – 8 PM
Join us for our annual, community Christmas Market Sunday, December 4th from 5-8PM. Each year, we have live performances, food trucks, children’s activities, and the opportunity to shop from local artisans.
Texarkana: Main Street Texarkana Christmas Parade
- Main Street Texarkana
819 N State Line Ave, Texarkana, TX
- Sun, Dec 4, 11:00 PM – Mon, Dec 5, 10:59 PM
Come out for the annual Main Street Texarkana Christmas Parade, in two states, held the first Monday in December.
🎄 What to expect: Live camels lead the parade along with the City’s two mayors. Enjoy area high school bands, dance teams and over 100 entries representing the two States of Texas and Arkansas in historic downtown Texarkana.
🎅 Jingle time: Santa Claus rounds out the route from Broad Street to State Line Avenue, finishing at the historic U.S. Courthouse/Post Office. Businesses and art galleries are open late for shopping and serving hot chocolate.
2nd Annual Real Gunkie Christmas Pop Up Shop & Toy Drive
- Red River District
500 Clyde Fant Pkwy, Shreveport, LA
- Sun, Dec 4, 12 – 5 PM
We are back with our 2nd Annual Real Gunkie Christmas Pop Up Shop & Toy Drive! It’s our opportunity to give back to our community. This year toys will be donated to Bossier Elementary School located in Bossier, Louisiana. We are now seeking vendors, sponsors and live entertainment.. if you were there last year, then you know we had a time baby! This event is an outside event, but we know in Louisiana the weather is typically nice in December. Need more information? Please send us a email, realgunkie@gmail.com, or call/text, 504-500-7602.
Sponsored by Tki Francis, Real Gunkie, and Amasyingly Popping Balloons.
The Big Christmas Expo
- Longview Exhibit Center
1123 Jaycee Dr, Longview, TX
- Sun, Dec 4, 12 PM
The Big Christmas Expo - Longview
enjoy a day of shopping, festivities, food and entertainment, in this holiday extravaganza
Bring in the holiday season with family and friends at The Big Christmas Expo.
Come out and enjoy a weekend of shopping, festivities, food, and entertainment with this holiday extravaganza showcasing entrepreneurs, product vendors, fashion, gift ideas, gourmet goodies, rare finds, home decor, arts and crafts and so much more.
Event highlights
- The Parade of Angels Christmas Show
- Pictures with Santa
- Storytime With Mrs. Clause
- Christmas Carolers
- and a Christmas Village filled with a host of prizes and surprises.
For more information, please visit This Big Christmas Expo Website
Summer Grove Christmas Tree Lighting Extravaganza
- Summer Grove Baptist Church
8924 Jewella Ave, Shreveport, LA
- Sun, Dec 4, 5 PM
Each year we kick off the month of December with a Tree lighting ceremony. Come enjoy music, carnival rides, bounce houses, kids crafts, and more all for free. Purchase food from local food truck vendors and shop the Christmas Market for hand made goods and more.
East Texas Symponic Band
- Belcher Center
2100 S Mobberly Ave, Longview, TX
- Sun, Dec 4, 3 PM
The below concerts will be presented at the LeTourneau University Belcher Center unless otherwise noted.
Adults $10 (check , cash or PayPal at the box office), Students and Children Always Free!
Pictures with Krampus at NecroManor Haunted House
- Louisiana Boardwalk
- 505 Boardwalk Blvd
- 6-10 PM
- Dec 4, 11, 18
Have you been naughty this year? For those who love horror or old-world Christmas lore, your chance for a unique Christmas meet and greet will be at the Louisiana Boardwalk this weekend.
Necromanor Haunted House will be offering Pictures with Krampus this December. The free event runs from 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. on Dec. 4, 11, and 18th. Use your free pictures to make your own unique Christmas cards for your friends and family.
All photos will be free of charge, with an option to tip for “Nice List” placement. Necromanor will post the pictures from the event on its Facebook page. The event will happen at the Necromanor haunted house on the Louisiana Boardwalk at 505 Boardwalk Blvd. in Bossier City.
This event is open to all ages (that can handle a creepy monster) at parents’ discretion, although it is not recommended for children under 13.
