Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info.
SHREVEPORT, La. - It's another weekend full of events in the ArkLaTex.
BOARDWALK BLIZZARD
Join us for the Boardwalk Blizzard each weekend, Black Friday through January 2nd!
Our snow show runs:
Friday, Saturday & Sunday 12pm & 6pm
The Boardwalk Blizzard is located near the dancing fountain. We have 10-12 snow machines scattered throughout our main entrance near the parking garage.
The machines run for about 5-7 minutes each time.
GLASS BLOWING WORKSHOP
Glassblowing Create Your Own Workshops allow you to choose which object you would like to create, pick out your colors, apply the colors on the hot glass, inflate it and use tools to shape the glass to the final piece. Each piece has to cool overnight and is available for pick up the next day. Workshops are great for children 8 and older and is fun for the whole family!
Recurring weekly on Sunday, Friday, Saturday from 2 PM - 8 PM on Fridays and Saturdays, and 12 PM - 5 PM on Sundays at 1200 Marshall Street in Shreveport. Click here for more info.
What’s new and red, green, pink, orange, and blue? It’s Holi-dazed! at Robinson Film Center in downtown Shreveport. This new holiday pop-up installation and special event concept will transform Robinson Film Center’s Abby Singer’s Bistro into a smorgasbord of sights, sounds, smells and tastes of the holiday season .
This will be recurring everyday starting at 11 a.m. Click here to purchase tickets.
SANTA'S WONDERLAND
Come visit Santa at Bass Pro Shops in Bossier City at the Boardwalk on Christmas Eve, December 24 to take photos. This will be his last day there. Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s plans to deliver free photos with Santa to more than two million kids and families this holiday season with a “Contactless Claus” experience. Click here to make a reservation or to learn.
SNO-PORT FACTORY SHOW
This year’s Sno-Port features “The Snow Factory” where the Nanite gnomes live, work, and play and love to make snow. Sno-Port transforms one of Sci-Port’s galleries into a science-themed winter playground about snow and ice that will feature twelve different stations for various ages. Guests can expect to learn how snow and snowflakes are made in an interactive, educational, and visually stimulating environment of faux snow, stalactites, stalagmites, ice caves, an icicle forest, and much, much more.
Sno-Port is a separate admission fee from the Sci-Port general admission ticket and can be purchased separately from a general admission ticket. Existing CDC and Louisiana State guidelines for Covid-19 safety protocols will be encouraged.
Stations include: The Icicle Forest, Snow Cave, Ice Fishing , Snow Shovel Snowball Toss, Ride-to- the-Top Clock Tower, Giant Snow Globe, The Snow Factory, Nanite Gnome Snow Adventure, The Xylophone Tree, LEGO Gnome Homes, Mini Bobsled Roller Coaster, and the Make It Glow Tree of Snow.
Sno-Port is open Wednesday - Saturday, 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM and Sundays 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM.
Sno-Port Adult Member Ticket - $10.00, Sno-Port Child's Member Ticket - $8.00, Sno-Port General Admission Adult Ticket - $12.00, Sno-Port General Admission Child Ticket - $10.00.
Click here to purchase tickets.
GLOW IN THE DARK BOWLING
It's a party every Friday and Saturday night at Holiday Lanes. Holiday Lanes is the place to be for Glow-in-the-Dark Bowling. The bright lights go down, the black lights come on, and strobes flash light everywhere. The pins, balls and furniture begin to glow. The music is turned up, the projection screens come down and everyone begins to move. You get 90 minutes of bowling, rental shoes, a glow in the dark necklace and tons of fun, so bring your friends for a great night out. Celebrating 60 years of bowling fun.
Click here for more info and to reserve your spot.
Santa 🎅 and The Grinch™ (©Dr. Seuss) are coming to your town at the Louisiana Boardwalk on Friday, December 24 Monday-Saturday 10am-8pm; Sundays 11am-7pm! 🛷
Free admission; photo packages available starting at $39.99.
Find them in a Holiday Magic Village 🎄- the ultimate holiday photo experience, coming to 7 selected VIP locations around the country! 📍
Pre-book your Holiday Magic Village now at whereissanta.com! 📅
Located near the fountain at Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets.
#HolidayMagicVillage #TheGrinch™ #Santa
CHRISTMAS EXPRESS TRAIN
Make this a Christmas to remember aboard the Christmas Express Train. Passengers will enjoy scenes along the beautiful Big Cypress Bayou River as they hear the story of Christmas. This is not the Rail of Lights Train. We will only be lighting the scenes along the track for the evening train. The trains are a nice ride along the Bayou to enjoy the wetlands, river views, vignettes and story telling. This will be at the Historic Jefferson Railway 400 East Austin Street in Jefferson, Texas.
PLEASE NOTE: Christmas Train on Dec. 25 will only run at 6:00 PM in order to give our employees the day to spend with their families
Tickets are $12 and up. Lap children are free.
CHRISTMAS IN RUSTON
Christmas in Ruston can only mean one thing, friends and family gathering to celebrate the season of giving! Join Dauzat St. Marie, the Sundown gang, and the Ruston community this Christmas for a chance to share some good times celebrating the true meaning of Christmas on Saturday, December 25 in Ruston, La. Sundown is teaming up with Medcamps this year and using portions of the show's proceeds to sponsor a camper at one of their upcoming Summer camps. Hope to see you there!
$10 cover with a portion going towards MedCamps. Click here to learn more.
CLICK HERE FOR YOUR KTBS STORMTEAM 3 EVENTFORECAST