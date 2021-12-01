Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info.
SHREVEPORT, La. - It's another weekend full of events in the ArkLaTex.
TINSEL
The 7th Annual Tinsel Shreveport’s most unique holiday shopping experience will begin and end at Superior's Steak House in Shreveport on Friday, December 3 at 5pm. Tickets are $35.
Grab your friends and shop local this year by joining in on the biggest and best holiday shopping event in the Arklatex. Your $35 Tinsel ticket includes: private transportation, after-hours access to all participating retailers; food, beverage, and exclusive Tinsel discounts.
When you buy a ticket to Tinsel, you are chauffeured, by iShuttle, to multiple stops along Line Avenue, shopping in over 30 of the area’s most popular stores, in a fun, festive after-hours environment. Along the Tinsel route, store participants offer complimentary food, beverage, entertainment and exclusive discounts for Tinsel shoppers. Click here to purchase tickets.
BOARDWALK BLIZZARD
Join us for the Boardwalk Blizzard each weekend, Black Friday through January 2nd!
Our snow show runs:
Friday, Saturday & Sunday 12pm & 6pm
The Boardwalk Blizzard is located near the dancing fountain. We have 10-12 snow machines scattered throughout our main entrance near the parking garage.
The machines run for about 5-7 minutes each time. This event is free.
*(It's not real snow, it's a foam substance that looks like snow.)
GRINCHMAS
Celebrate Grinchmas will be held at the Louisiana Boardwalk on Wednesday , December 1 at 11 a.m. and
Friday , December 3 at 7 p.m. Admission is free.
Celebrate Christmas 2021 with Santa and The Grinch™ and immerse yourself in the ultimate holiday magic photo experience. Holiday Magic Village is your one-stop-shop and the only place where you can meet all your favorite holiday characters under the same roof. Whether you want capture the magic by capturing traditional Santa photos or exploring Grinch to Grotto™, Holiday Magic Village has something everyone.
FA LA LA FEST
Falala Fest will be held at Broadmoor Baptist in Shreveport on Friday, December 3 at 4 p.m. Admission is free.
Broadmoor Baptist Church will host a fun filled event for everyone in the north parking lot . This event will include vendors, train rides, choirs, Christmas trees, fireworks and more.
HOLIDAZED
What’s new and red, green, pink, orange, and blue? It’s Holi-dazed! at Robinson Film Center in downtown Shreveport. This new holiday pop-up installation and special event concept will transform Robinson Film Center’s Abby Singer’s Bistro into a smorgasbord of sights, sounds, smells and tastes of the holiday season debuting November 26.
Conceived by Downtown Shreveport Unlimited/Mudbug Madness, C&C Mercantile and Lighting, and Apex Communications and Events as a way to promote downtown as the fun place to come during the holiday season, this special six-week event also helps support Louisiana’s only independent art-house movie theater. Decorated from top to bottom in RFC’s lobby and upstairs in Abby Singer’s Bistro, this special event will feature hundreds of strands of multi-colored lights along with specialty oversized holiday props and fixtures created by Derek Simmons and Lauren Ross Simmons of C&C Mercantile and Lighting.
RFC’s Chef Tootie Morrison has created a specialty menu of hand-crafted cocktails and delicious appetizers that will include some holiday-favorite flavors. Guests can choose to sip on the Christmas Wreath with Deep Eddy’s Ruby Red grapefruit vodka, rosemary simple syrup and triple sec garnished with a grapefruit slice and fresh rosemary; the Poinsettia with Bread and Butter Prosecco, Cointreau and cranberry juice garnished with fresh cranberry and a twist of orange; or the Lady Bailey with Bailey’s Irish Cream coffee liqueur and half and half, topped with whipped cream, fresh nutmeg and a lady finger cookie.
Perfectly complementing the cocktails are the Holi-dazed! appetizers featuring Marinated Crab Claws, jumbo crab claws marinated in house marinade garnished with lemon slices and smoked paprika; Cranberry-Glazed Meatballs, turkey meatballs with cranberry glaze and ground sage served with crostini; and Filet Focaccia, grilled filet with horseradish cream sauce over fresh baked rosemary focaccia garnished with roasted cherry tomatoes and a rosemary sprig.
Downtown Shreveport Unlimited/Mudbug Madness executive director Mary Helen Marrs said, “We wanted to do something different in downtown Shreveport this year. We had seen this concept in other cities and decided to create our own version using local talent and resources. It is a family-friendly environment that also doubles as a great place for adults at night.”
A slew of popular holiday movies will be shown at RFC during this season including White Christmas, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and Lethal Weapon (yes, it’s a holiday movie!).
“Each holiday season we love to bring the best movies and delicious food and drink to our audience, and this year, we’re very excited to add stunning visual art to our offerings,” said RFC executive director Meghan Avallone. “You won’t find a more festive place to celebrate with your friends and family this year.”
Visitors to downtown Shreveport will be able to see and enjoy the exterior decorations on RFC’s balcony as they drive down Texas Street. One may even see a familiar iconic holiday figure sitting atop the balcony railing. Inside and outside, Holi-dazed! at RFC will certainly help make spirits bright. Click here for more info and tickets.
JOHN CRIST COMEDY TOUR
John Crist Comedy Tour will be held at The Strand Theatre in Shreveport on Friday, December 3 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 and up.
John Crist is one of today’s fast-rising stand-up comedians, with more than one billion video views, four million fans on social media and sold-out shows from coast to coast. Widely known for viral videos like “Honest Football Coach,” “Every Parent at Disney,” “Brands that need to be CANCELLED” plus hundreds more. Crist would still tell you that his live show is better than any of his videos! In 2019, Crist made Pollstar’s Top 100 Global Tours list, with over 197,000 tickets sold for his “Human Being Tour.” He held the designation for four consecutive weeks, charting as high as #28. Crist’s comedy has been featured on ESPN, The Today Show, HLN, US Weekly, USA Today, SiriusXM, Buzzfeed, The Huffington Post, Cracked, and even The Golf Channel. Click here for tickets.
ROSELAND CHRISTMAS MARKET
Come out and find all the gifts you have been looking for at Christmas in Roseland at the American Rose Center in Shreveport!
More than 30 vendors will be there with a variety of great gifts to complete your list.
It's $5 per person and $20 per carload. Click here to purchase tickets.
Dec. 3, 4, 5 5:30 to 10 PM nightly.
SANTA AND THE GRINCH
Santa 🎅 and The Grinch™ (©Dr. Seuss) are coming to your town! 🛷
Find them in a Holiday Magic Village 🎄- the ultimate holiday photo experience, coming to 7 selected VIP locations around the country! 📍
Pre-book your Holiday Magic Village now at whereissanta.com! 📅
Located near the fountain at Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets.
Recurring daily
Monday-Saturday 10am-8pm; Sundays 11am-7pm
Free admission; photo packages available starting at $39.99
Click here for more details and to register.
ARTIPSY CHRISTMAS CRAFT PARTY
Artipsy Christmas Craft Party will be held at Artipsy in Shreveport on Saturday, December 4 at 4 p.m. Adult admission is $40.
Get ready to get crafty at Artipsy Christmas Craft Party. No experience necessary, bring your creative side and get ready to paint.
This event is sure to get your weekend started right. Admission includes all supplies needed to complete your door hanger.
BENTON CHRISTMAS
Christmas on the Square will be held at Heritage Village in Benton on Saturday, December 4 at 12 p.m. Admission is free.
The Town of Benton will host the 21st Annual Christmas Festival and Parade. This event will include vendors, music and fun for everyone.
CHRISTMAS ON CADDO FIREWORKS FESTIVAL
Get into the Christmas spirit at the Christmas on Caddo Fireworks Festival on Saturday, Dec. 4 at Earl G. Williamson Park in Oil City. Families can enjoy local entertainment, a bounce house, clowns, food booths, and arts and crafts. There will be a Santa Claus who will pose for pictures and provide a gift for each child. Enjoy a fireworks show over beautiful Caddo Lake, grab a bite of fair food from the concessions, and hear festive music!
Fireworks start at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Christmas on Caddo was created to promote the Christmas spirit of joy and giving to the very deserving communities in Northwest Louisiana.
EAST BANK HOLIDAY MARKET
The Bossier Arts Council will be hosting a Holiday Market with themed vendors, food trucks, live music, and of course, Santa! Admission is free.
Vendors may sign up by emailing bossierarts@bossierarts.org.
COCA-COLA CHRISTMAS TRUCK
The 2021 Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour is making another stop at Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets this year!
On your visit you'll have the chance to have your photo taken with the iconic truck and a visit from Santa himself. Once the sun has set, you'll be invited to enjoy an incredible after-dark experience, as the truck lights up with some great Holiday music!
The truck will be located in front of the fountain near the parking garage entrance. This event is free.
MISTLETOE MARKET
The Mistletoe Market will be held at The Pentecostal Center in Bossier on Saturday, December 4 at 2 p.m. Admission is free.
The Mistletoe Market will feature local makers, creators, and businesses in a fun safe environment for the whole family to enjoy. Do some Christmas shopping, grab a bite from a variety of food trucks and food tents, top it off with some made from scratch sweets and locally roasted coffee.
SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS BRASSED
The Spirit of Christmas Brassed is a concert of holiday favorites performed by the I-49 BRASS as a benefit for the Salvation Army. Presented in the beautifully decorated sanctuary of Broadmoor Presbyterian Church, this concert features beautiful Christmas carol arrangements, a relaxed atmosphere, and fun for the whole family.
ZZ TOP
ZZ Top will perform at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium on Saturday, December 4 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $36 and up.
ZZ Top is an American rock band formed in 1969 in Houston, Texas, by vocalist and guitarist Billy Gibbons. ZZ Top band performs blues rock, boogie rock, hard rock, and Southern rock. Click here to purchase tickets.
GINGERBREAD HOUSE
The Gingerbread House Decorating Party will be held at Fuds Lounge in Shreveport on
Sunday, December 5 at 3 p.m. Adult admission is $25. Reservations are required.
Bring your creativity to the annual gingerbread house decorating party. Gingerbread houses and candy will be provided.
PRINCESSES IN THE GARDEN
👸We are so excited to be visited by the princesses of Never Ending Stories, LLC as they meet and pose with guests in our Admin Building during "Christmas in Roseland" to help spread some magic and cheer for this holiday season! 🧚
👗 👑 🎀 Bring your ball gowns, wands, and tiaras for a magical evening!
Join us on Sunday, December 5 at the American Rose Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Price is $5 per person and $20 per carload. Click here to purchase tickets.
