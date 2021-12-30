Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info.
SHREVEPORT, La. - It's another weekend full of events in the ArkLaTex.
BOARDWALK BLIZZARD
Join us for the Boardwalk Blizzard each weekend, Black Friday through January 2nd!
Our snow show runs:
Friday, Saturday & Sunday 12pm & 6pm
The Boardwalk Blizzard is located near the dancing fountain. We have 10-12 snow machines scattered throughout our main entrance near the parking garage.
The machines run for about 5-7 minutes each time.
LET'S GLOW LIGHT IT UP LIVE
Enjoy live music by DJ Love, Taco Stand, Live performances, and more on New Year's Eve, Dec. 31, at Sam's Town Live from 9 p.m. to 1 p.m. This event is free.
TK SOUL
This grown folks party will feature headlining performances by TK Soul, Tha Don, Lysa, Deshay, and Curtis Mills and co-hosted by DJ GodFather, Ferrari Foxx, Jabber Jaws, and Jueberry. This event will be held on Friday, Dec. 31 at the Agriculture Building at the La State Fairgrounds. Early bird tickets are $30. Click here to purchase tickets.
It is a BYOB event. Vendors will be on-site with food and non-alcoholic beverages, and more.
A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club.
GLASS BLOWING WORKSHOP
Glassblowing Create Your Own Workshops allow you to choose which object you would like to create, pick out your colors, apply the colors on the hot glass, inflate it and use tools to shape the glass to the final piece. Each piece has to cool overnight and is available for pick up the next day. Workshops are great for children 8 and older and is fun for the whole family!
Recurring weekly on Sunday, Friday, Saturday from 2 PM - 8 PM on Fridays and Saturdays, and 12 PM - 5 PM on Sundays at 1200 Marshall Street in Shreveport. Click here for more info.
HOLIDAZED
What’s new and red, green, pink, orange, and blue? It’s Holi-dazed! at Robinson Film Center in downtown Shreveport. This new holiday pop-up installation and special event concept will transform Robinson Film Center’s Abby Singer’s Bistro into a smorgasbord of sights, sounds, smells and tastes of the holiday season .
This will be recurring everyday starting at 11 a.m. Click here to purchase tickets.
BRUNCH AND BOARD
Brunch & Boards will be hosted on most Saturdays or sometimes Sundays. Please check our list of events to confirm the date/time. Join us for a great time, some food, and mimosas. This open workshop is our most popular event and will surely be your favorite workshop! Price is $55 and will be held at Wood with a Twist from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
SNO-PORT FACTORY SHOW
This year’s Sno-Port features “The Snow Factory” where the Nanite gnomes live, work, and play and love to make snow. Sno-Port transforms one of Sci-Port’s galleries into a science-themed winter playground about snow and ice that will feature twelve different stations for various ages. Guests can expect to learn how snow and snowflakes are made in an interactive, educational, and visually stimulating environment of faux snow, stalactites, stalagmites, ice caves, an icicle forest, and much, much more.
Sno-Port is a separate admission fee from the Sci-Port general admission ticket and can be purchased separately from a general admission ticket. Existing CDC and Louisiana State guidelines for Covid-19 safety protocols will be encouraged.
Stations include: The Icicle Forest, Snow Cave, Ice Fishing , Snow Shovel Snowball Toss, Ride-to- the-Top Clock Tower, Giant Snow Globe, The Snow Factory, Nanite Gnome Snow Adventure, The Xylophone Tree, LEGO Gnome Homes, Mini Bobsled Roller Coaster, and the Make It Glow Tree of Snow.
Sno-Port is open Wednesday - Saturday, 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM and Sundays 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM.
Sno-Port Adult Member Ticket - $10.00, Sno-Port Child's Member Ticket - $8.00, Sno-Port General Admission Adult Ticket - $12.00, Sno-Port General Admission Child Ticket - $10.00.
Click here to purchase tickets.
NEW YEAR'S DAY FIREWORKS
Celebrate 2022 with our annual Fireworks display over Windrush Lake, a sight that is not to be missed! This will be on Saturday. Jan. 1 at Provenance Farmers Market from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Plus, those favorite holiday treats haven’t disappeared just yet. Warm up to the idea of your New Year’s resolutions with food trucks, and more. Foster Orthodontics will bring their famous Snow Machine and Photo Booth. Featuring Hot Dawg Hut and Prissy’s Emergency Pizza Service Food Trucks!
LOUISIANA DOWNS FIREWORKS SHOW
Louisiana Downs Casino and Racetrack is excited to announce the return of the free family-friendly fireworks show on New Year’s Eve. The colorful pyrotechnics show will ring in 2022.
The fun kicks off at 9PM on December 31, inside the Louisiana Downs Pavilion with FLASHBACK5 taking the stage. The group will entertain the crowd until Midnight. Then, the fireworks show will light up the sky over the racetrack. The fireworks show will be orchestrated by Pyromania, which also does the fireworks at the Shreveport-Bossier Independence Day Festival and Rockets Over the Red. Families can enjoy the fireworks show from the outdoor racing apron that faces the racetrack and there is plenty of parking. Louisiana Downs Casino and Racetrack is located at the intersection of I-20 and I-220 in Bossier City.
GLOW IN THE DARK BOWLING
It's a party every Friday and Saturday night at Holiday Lanes. Holiday Lanes is the place to be for Glow-in-the-Dark Bowling. The bright lights go down, the black lights come on, and strobes flash light everywhere. The pins, balls and furniture begin to glow. The music is turned up, the projection screens come down and everyone begins to move. You get 90 minutes of bowling, rental shoes, a glow in the dark necklace and tons of fun, so bring your friends for a great night out. Celebrating 60 years of bowling fun.
Click here for more info and to reserve your spot.
