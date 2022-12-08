Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info.
CHRISTMAS... AS IT SHOULD BE
- 550 Common St Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 347-5797
- Emmett Hook Center
- 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM
- $25 for adults, $20 for seniors/military, $15 for students
Bring back the magic of Christmas and let the holiday spirit fill you with joy at Christmas... As It Should Be!
Big Shoe Enterprises presents A Philip and Friends production of Christmas... As It Should Be.
Enjoy a night of holiday tunes, jazz style, Trans-Siberian, guitar mixes and so much more! This two-night concert will be hosted at Emmett Hook Center in Shreveport on Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 10 at 4 and 7 p.m.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors/military and $15 for students.
You don't want to miss out on this Christmas fun!!!
Campfires And Cocoa
- 927 Park Rd 42, Atlanta, TX
- Fri, Dec 9, 12 – 2 PM
Don’t let that cold weather keep you in your tent or camper! Seize the day; stop by the campfire for some hot cocoa and a chat.
WHAT TO EXPECT: A cup of hot cocoa and conversation.
WHERE: Knights Bluff Day-Use area
WHEN: 6:00-7:00 PM
WHAT TO BRING: Cold weather clothing and yourself!
COST AND FINE PRINT: The program is included in park entry fees- $3 per person ages 13 and older, and 12 and under are free. No need to register, show up! Programs are subject to cancellation in the event of inclement weather
HONKY TONK ANGELS HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR
- 812 Margaret Pl Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 424-4439
- Shreveport Little Theatre
- 7:30 PM to 10:00 PM
- All tickets $30
Honky Tonk Angels Holiday Spectacular will grace the main stage at Shreveport Little Theatre in Shreveport Thursday, Dec. 8 - Sunday, Dec. 18. The play follows three good ole country gals as they reunite for a Christmas musical revue at “The Hillbilly Heaven Club” in Nashville, and are joined by a psychic, gospel soul sister.
Dec. 8-10 - 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 11 - 2:00 p.m. matinee
All tickets are $30.
Santa Claus visits Shreve Memorial Library Branches
Friday, December 9
- 10:00 a.m. at Higginbotham Branch, 9359 Greenwood Road, Greenwood
You better watch out, you better not cry. You better not pout, I'm telling you why. Santa Claus is coming to Shreve Memorial Library. Yes, the jolly ol’ elf himself is making live appearances at library branches this holiday season. Starting Friday, December 2 through Thursday, December 22, Santa will make stops at Shreve Memorial Library Branches throughout Caddo Parish, bringing holiday cheer to boys and girls and their families with storytimes, photo opportunities, and more. Children 1 to 92 are encouraged to participate. All programs are free and open to the public.
BELIEVE! Lights the Night
- 601 Clyde Fant Parkway in Downtown Shreveport
- Dec. 9
- Times: 5:15 - 9:30 p.m. (last entry 8:15 p.m.)
- Cost: $30 for non-members, $20 for members
- Tickets on sale at www.shreveportaquarium.com/believe
Celebrating its third year of Christmas magic, BELIEVE! is the ultimate interactive magical Christmas journey in the biggest, brightest, most beautifully decorated place in town.
- Receive a magic motion-activated Christmas wand that turns on lights, makes music, lights a fireplace, creates reindeer footprints, jingles bells and more as they venture through the aquarium to see all of the animals.
- Meet and get photos with an enchanted cast of costumed characters including Mrs. Claus and all of Santa’s jolly elves
- NEW! Meet Glacielle, the beautiful Snow Mermaid visiting from the Arctic Ocean.
- Sit with the big guy himself, Santa for a special photo op
- Tour the beautiful community decorated Christmas Trees and vote for the best decorated tree
- Enjoy Mrs. Claus' delicious cookies & hot cocoa
- Make a holiday craft with a jolly elf
- Keep your magic wand as a special gift
Get festive! Wear Christmas jammies or sweaters on this unforgettable journey that will have everyone believing in the magic of Christmas! This experience typically takes 60-90 minutes.
11th Annual La’Keia Rawls Run
- Arthur Ray Teague Boat Launch Pavilion
- Bossier City
- 9:00 a.m.
Parkway High School JROTC will sponsor the 11th Annual La’Keia Rawls 5K Memorial Run on Saturday, December 10. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. and the race begins at 9:00 a.m. There will be food and trophies for the top three men and women finishers. Proceeds benefit the Women’s and Children’s shelter at The Salvation Army. Rawls was a graduate of Bossier High who fell victim to domestic violence. Parkway is honored, along with her family, to celebrate the life of La’Keia Rawls by hosting this annual memorial run to help families in need of food and shelter who find themselves in situations of domestic violence.
Ugly Christmas Sweater Bingo
- Great Raft Brewing, 1251 Dalzell St, Shreveport
- Sat Dec 10
- 4:00 pm
A Christmas event featuring Bingo and Ugly Christmas Sweaters. There will be Bingo prizes up for grabs as well as for the "best" human and dog ugly sweaters!
Jingles & Java featuring Shreveport Little Theatre and Academy
- R.W. Norton Art Gallery
4747 Creswell Ave, Shreveport, LA
- Sat, Dec 10, 2 – 3 PM
Kick off the holiday season with a family-friendly Jingles & Java featuring singers from Shreveport Little Theatre and Academy. Enjoy coffee (hot colocate or juice for the little ones) and cookies while you listen to songs of the season performed by the talented kids and adults of SLT. This event is free, but space is limited. Please reserve your ticket at the link below. We’ll see you there!
Photos with The Grinch
- Smallcakes
3407 N Fourth St #100, Longview, TX
- Sat, Dec 10, 1 – 4 PM
Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery- Longview TX and Josh Gibbons, Realtor - Ramsey Realty Group would like to invite you to meet The Grinch for a FREE photo op and a treat! Saturday, December 10th, 1-4 pm! Mark your calendars and join us for a GRINCHmas day!
Dallas Excursion To Christmas In The Sky
- Louisiana Downs
8000 E Texas St, Bossier City, LA
- Sat, Dec 10, 3 PM – Sun, Dec 11, 3 PM
Winner of the SPECIAL EVENTS INTERNATIONAL MAGAZINE “BEST GALA IN THE WORLD” award, CHRISTMAS IN THE SKY, is produced every other year by the Shreveport Regional Arts Council at Harrah’s Louisiana Downs on the second Saturday in December. 2022 celebrates the 19th biennial, black-tie, glitzy, glamorous, internationally award-winning, fundraiser for the Shreveport Regional Arts Council. Following a 40 year tradition of outlandish themes that dare you to imagine a new reality, the Arts Council brings a theme that creates an entirely imaginative realm with the unleashing of…
The King of the SKY Realm is Michael T. Acurio, MD, Presenting Sponsor. Michael leads a cadre of Knights in Shining Armor who have conquered the terrors of the COVID reign and deftly brought the SRAC Kingdom back to life with the return of the SKY Gala.
We'll be taking a luxury motorcoach complete with WiFi, electrical outlets, comfort station and of course a fully stocked bar for your adult beverage enjoyment. There will be plenty of room for us to spread out and plenty of room for luggage.
We'll attend the party, stay overnight, get up the next morning, have brunch at Superior Grill and then head back to Big D.
We'll be staying at the Hilton at 104 Market Street, Downtown Shreveport.
Accommodations and brunch are NOT included in your ticket price as yet. Stay tuned for detail!!
These tickets prices are dependent on a minimum of twenty (20) attendees. The coach can accommodate up to thirty-eight (38). AND the CITS folks are so glad to see us coming form Dallas, that they are giving us one Sid Potts Raffle ticket for each attendee. The drawing is held immediately after the Live Auction and the winner will receive a his and her jewelry set selected by Sid!
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA
- 2911 Centenary Blvd Shreveport, LA 71104
- (318) 869-5011
- 9:30 AM
- $10
Breakfast with Santa will be held at Centenary College in Shreveport on Saturday, December 10 at 9:30 am. Admission is $10.
The annual breakfast with Santa will include breakfast, crafts, photos with Santa, and more.
Ruston Christmas Parade
- Downtown Ruston
- Sat, Dec 10 – Sun, Dec 11
- 10 am
Gather up the family for another chance at watching floats and catching goodies this season, now in downtown Ruston.
Cookies with Santa in Downtown Ruston
- Historic Ruston Fire Station
200 E Mississippi Ave, Ruston, LA
- Sat, Dec 10, 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM
Join Santa and his official photographer for photos and a cookie kit for the holidays! We'll also have an ornament craft for your tree. This is a free event for anyone who would like their photo made with Santa from Friends of Ruston Main Street.
We will be inside at the Historic Fire Station in Downtown Ruston. We look forward to seeing you there!
Breakfast with Santa
- Texarkana Arkansas Recreation Center
1 Legion St, Texarkana, AR
- Sat, Dec 10, 9 AM – 12 PM
2022 Christmas in the Sky: Kiss a Frog
- Central Artstation
801 Crockett St, Shreveport, LA
- Sat, Dec 10, 7 PM – Sun, Dec 11, 2 AM
2022 celebrates the 19th biennial, black-tie, glitzy, glamorous, internationally award-winning, fundraiser for the Shreveport Regional Arts Council. Following a 40 year tradition of outlandish themes that dare you to imagine a new reality, the Arts Council brings a theme that creates an entirely imaginative realm with the unleashing of… KISS A FROG: An Enchanted Evening of Fairy Tales, Tall Tales & Cocktales!
The King of the SKY Realm is Michael T. Acurio, MD, Presenting Sponsor. Michael leads a cadre of Knights in Shining Armor who have conquered the terrors of the COVID reign and deftly brought the SRAC Kingdom back to life with the return of the SKY Gala.
MANSFIELD CHRISTMAS PARADE
- 15149 Highway 175 Mansfield, LA 71052
- (318) 872-0406
- 11:00 AM
- free
Mansfield Christmas Parade will be held in the City of Mansfield on Saturday, December 10 at 2 p.m. Admission is free.
Organizers invite floats, performing groups and marching units of all ages. Decorated classic and vintage automobiles as well as motorcycle groups and individuals. No horses are allowed to be included in this year's parade. Lineup will be at the old Walmart parking lot on Hwy 84 beginning at 11:00 am.
Route begins at the lineup area and proceed to turn onto Kings Hwy behind Mansfield High School. Cut across to McEnery Street, turn left onto Washington Avenue and turn right on Polk Street, ending at Mansfield City Hall. Trophies will be awarded for First, Second and Third Place categories.
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA
- 601 Clyde Fant Pkwy Shreveport, LA 71101
- Shreveport Aquarium
- 8:30 a.m. OR 10:30 a.m.
- $35 for children and adults
Enjoy a pancake breakfast with big guy himself, Santa! Breakfast with Santa will be held at Shreveport Aquarium in downtown Shreveport on Dec. 10 at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.
Meet Santa and his helpers, play games, enjoy crafts and pose for pictures.
Buffet menu: pancakes (decorate with chocolate chips and whipped cream), scrambled eggs, potatoes, bacon, fruit, coffee and juice.
Your ticket to Breakfast with Santa includes free admission to the aquarium after breakfast to visit our animals and experience Believe!
Tour the beautifully decorated aquarium with a magic motion-activated wand that turns on lights, makes music, lights a fireplace, creates reindeer footprints, jingles bells and more! Keep the wand as a special gift (kids only).
Tickets are $35 for adults and kids. Non-participating babies under 12 months are free. Reservations required. Sorry, there are no refunds for special event tickets.
Polar Express Day
- 1150 Airline Dr, Bossier City, LA
- Sat, Dec 10, 9 PM – Sun, Dec 11, 1 AM
Join Ellis Home & Garden for our annual Polar Express Day! Saturday, December 10th at our Airline Dr., Longview & Texarkana locations. Enjoy a day filled with crafts, games and more for the whole family!
Bossier Holiday Night Market
2950 E. Texas St. Bossier City, La 71111
Pierre Bossier Mall
- Saturday, Dec. 10th @ 3PM-9PM
Louisiana's First & Only Night Market Is Back Again!
Over 200+ Vendors and Food Trucks to shop from with over 100,000+ Twinkling Lights in an open air, outdoor environment.
Free Admission and Free Parking
The Largest Vendor Event in the ARK-LA-TEX!
Market Goods, FOOD TRUCKS, Local Boutiques, Shopping, Unique Foods, Wood Crafts, Jewelry, Art, Jams, Gifts, Jelly, Salsa, Clothing, Cajun Cuisine, Christmas Shopping, Vintage, Ceramics, Tamales, Accessories, Spice and Seasoning Blends, Street Food, Metal and Stone Craft, Wreaths, Tacos, Furniture, Fruits & Vegetables, Paintings, Decor, Skin Care, Baked Goods, Candy, Handcrafted Soap, Candles, Crochet, Textiles, Honey, Hot Coffee and Cocoa, Kids Activities, Fire Dancing, Belly Dancing, Pet Friendly, & Much More!
Free Admission--Free Parking--Live Music--Food Trucks--Heated Seating Area
THE NUTCRACKER
- 600 Clyde Fant Pkwy Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 221-8500
- Shreveport RiverView Theater
- 6:30 PM to 9:00 PM
- Tickets start at $35
The Shreveport Metropolitan Ballet presents its holiday classic, "The Nutcracker," at Riverview Theater. Performances will be held on Saturday, December 10 from 6:30-9 p.m. and Sunday, December 11 from 2:30-5 p.m. Featuring more than 100 talented local dancers, principal guest artists Marena Pérez and Daniel Saez, of the Mauro Ballet Company, and the music of the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra, this beloved story has something for everyone!
Tickets are $35-$55 and are available online at shreveportmetroballet.org or at 318.221.8500. Please call the SMB office to redeem membership vouchers and military discounts or to purchase ADA accessible seating.
"Barkin' around the Christmas Tree" Holiday Hop
- Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center
303 H G Mosley Pkwy, Longview, TX
- Sat, Dec 10, 5 – 7 PM
Sat, Dec 10, 5 – 7 PM
Holiday Gift Market 2022
- Infinity Event Center
300 Tuttle Cir, Longview, TX
- Sat, Dec 10, 11 AM – 6 PM
Holiday shopping with local vendors, food trucks, and a visit from Santa Claus!
We're excited to announce our first Holiday Gift Market, benefitting Hope for Pets Rescue.
WHEN: Saturday, December 10th, 2022
WHERE: The Infinity Event Center at Holiday Inn Longview, 300 Tuttle Circle (behind Jake's Feed and Papacita's)
WHAT: Holiday shopping from the best local vendors and small businesses, plus a visit from Santa Paws! All benefitting Hope for Pets Rescue, a 501c3 non-profit organization.
Broken Bow Asylum
- Broken Bow Asylum
805 N Bock St, Broken Bow, OK
- Sat, Dec 10, 7 PM
Join the Ghost Geeks as we return to the Broken Bow Asylum for another investigation of this highly active facility. Do you have what it takes to spend the night in a haunted Asylum?! get your ticket now and find out!
"He Has Come" Christmas Production
- 8951 Kingston Rd, Shreveport, LA 71118
- December 10th and 11th at 6 pm
"He Has Come" is not your ordinary Christmas production as lots of research has been done to make it as scripturally accurate as possible. The Christmas story is known the world over from the writings in the Gospel of Luke chapter two. It has been told countless times, depicted in a variety of ways, and is one of the most celebrated narratives of all time. We often become too familiar with what we know and overlook some amazing details in scripture. In “He Has Come,” we will bring some of those details to light in an attempt to show how intentional God was in planning the events surrounding the birth of His Son. We would like to share the story of Christ with our community through this Christmas production. We invite you to join us on December 10th and 11th at 6 pm at Kings Temple UPC.
JOE GATTO’S NIGHT OF COMEDY
- 705 Elvis Presley Ave Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 841-4000
- Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
- 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM
- $35 and up
Joe Gatto's Night of Comedy show will be held at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium on Sunday, December 11 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 and up.
Joe Gatto is known for the hit TV shows Impractical Jokers and The Misery Index. Joe founded the Tenderloins Comedy Troupe with his costars in 1999. The troupe has toured with a live comedy show to sold-out crowds across the world.
Christmas Craft Fair
- Vitamins Plus
2321 W Loop 281 # A, Longview, TX
- Sun, Dec 11, 12 – 5 PM
#ShopSmall this Christmas! We are hosting a Christmas Craft Fair with Santa here in our Parking Lot for Local Vendors to come set up so our Community can come shop their amazing products for their loved ones (and themselves) this Christmas! Get your family unique gifts made by local small businesses! ??
?Santa’s going to come join in on the Fun during our Christmas Craft Fair!!
? Take pics with and visit with Santa (fur babies welcome) from 1pm-4pm! The Christmas Craft Fair is Noon-5pm.
Unfortunately there are scammers trying to get vendors to pay for set up fees. THERE IS NO SET UP FEE, THERE IS NO FEE. Please do not pay anyone and only talk to our store manager, Ward Sutton, about set up details. We are just wanting to provide a place for our local vendors to come set up so the community can come out and shop and support them. No fees.
Sunshine's Special Jellies @ the Christmas Craft Fair
- Vitamins Plus
2321 W Loop 281 # A, Longview, TX
- Sun, Dec 11, 12 – 5 PM
CLICK HERE FOR YOUR LATEST KTBS MEGA 3 STORM TEAM EVENT FORECAST