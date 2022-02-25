Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info.
SHREVEPORT, La. - It's another weekend full of events in the ArkLaTex.
"It’s Morning" Comedy Stage play will be held at East Bank Theatre in Bossier on Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15.
"It's Morning" Comedy Stage Play is about the First Lady of the Church, with the church seen through her eyes. This stage play is a comedy presented by A Will and A Way Productions.
Get ready for one of the biggest events of the year in historic downtown Jefferson, Texas with the 32nd annual Mardi Gras Upriver parade and event going on this weekend Feb. 25-27.
This year’s Mardi Gras Upriver theme will be, “Steampunk Upriver,” which is a carry over from last year’s event theme which was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic of 2021.
The Krewe of Hebe’s annual Doo Dah Parade will kick off this year’s festivities at 7 p.m. on Feb. 25 in downtown Jefferson, followed that night by live music, the carnival and vendor booths.
Artipsy Twerk & Paint featuring DJ Rob Real will be held Artipsy in Shreveport on Friday, February 25 at 7 p.m. Adult admission is $35.
Get ready to dance, paint, and party at Artipsy. This 2-hour course is led by an expert artist to guide you through the creation of the night.
No experience is necessary, just bring your creative side and get ready to paint! This event is sure to get your weekend started right. $35 and this includes all supplies needed to complete your masterpiece.
The Krewe of Highland Grand Bal will be held at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium on Friday, February 25 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $55.
The Captain of the Krewe of Highland and their royal court request the honor of your presence at the Highland Grand Bal XXVII Highland Royale. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tableau will begin at 8 p.m. Black tie is strongly encouraged. This event will include a cash bar, heavy hors d'oeuvres and music.
The Krewe of Gemini Float Loading party will be held at the Krewe of Gemini Den in Bossier on Friday, February 25 at 5 p.m. Admission is free.
Visit us at the Krewe of Gemini Den to see all of the floats and collect some beads.
This family friendly float loading event gives everyone an opportunity to view the floats close up the day prior to the parade. Everyone can meet the royalty and float riders. Some riders may toss special beads and throws
The massive Krewe of Gemini Mardi Gras Parade will begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26 at the intersection of Lake Street and Clyde Fant Parkway in downtown Shreveport. One of the largest Mardi Gras parades in northern Louisiana, the Krewe of Gemini Mardi Gras Parade has been named a Top 20 Event by the Southeast Tourism Society. The parade features large, colorful floats, marching bands, and much more. Click here to download the Krewe of Gemini Parade Route Map.
Mutts Gone Nuts will be held at the Strand Theatre in Shreveport on Saturday, February 26 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $29 and up.
Disorderly duo, Scott and Joan Houghton, and their hilarious pack of pooches have created a comedy dog thrill show like no other! Expect the unexpected in this top-notch presentation —a unique blend of live action, physical comedy and circus art that includes: the incredible high-flying Frisbee® dogs, tight wire dogs, dancing dogs, magic dogs and the one and only….Sammie the Talking Dog!
Country music fans, rejoice! Reba McEntire is bringing her much anticipated 2022 tour to Bossier City. Tickets will be available for purchase at the b1BANK Box Office located at Brookshire Grocery Arena and on Ticketmaster. The show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets start at $39. Click here to purchase tickets.
The King Cake Classic will be kick off at Great Raft Brewery in Shreveport on Saturday , February 26, 8 a.m. Registration is $25 and up.
The King Cake Classic will include the following events: 10K, 5K, Virtual 10K, Virtual 5k, 1-Mile Fun Run and more.
One of Shreveport-Bossier's most unique Carnival season events, the Krewe of Highland Mardi Gras Parade, will roll at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27. The parade is known for its unpredictable "throws" - including Moon Pies, grilled hot dogs, and packaged ramen noodles - as well as marching units, do-it-yourself floats and more. The parade begins at the intersection of Gregg Avenue and Gilbert Drive and follows a circular route through the historic Highland neighborhood. Click here to download the Krewe of Highland Parade Route Map.
