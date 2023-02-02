Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info.
AKC Dog Show
- 3700 E 50th St, Texarkana, AR 71854
- Friday, February 03 - Sunday, February 05
The AKC Dog Show is back at the Four States Fairgrounds. Call the Four States Fair office for your RV reservations at 870-773-2941
$5 for parking
Paul Holder & The Hot Snakes @ 67 Landing
- 8400 W 7th StTexarkana, TX
- February 03, 2023
- 7 PM
Paul Holder & The Hot Snakes will be "Landing" on Friday February 3rd. You don't want to miss this night of Stax Records Style of sounds ranging from Etta to Wilson, Aretha to the Black Pumas. Funk, Blues, Soul and Rock... Come check it and bring your friends! Reserve your tables now!
Dusty Rose Band
- Whiskey River CountryE 49th St, Texarkana, ArkansasTexarkana, Arkansas
- Feb. 3
- 9:30pm
The award winning Dusty Rose Band returns to the Whiskey River Country Stage on Friday, February 3.
Little Britches Youth Rodeo
- Four States Fair Grounds3700 East 50th StreetTexarkana, Arkansas
- Sat., Feb. 4
Little Britches Youth Rodeo in the Four States Fairgrounds Equine Center. If you have any questions you can call the office of the Fairgrounds at 870-773-2941
POCKET CHANGE AT SAM'S TOWN LIVE
- 315 Clyde Fant Pkwy Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 424-7777
- Sam's Town Live
- 7:00 PM
- Free
Pocket Change Band will perform at Sam's Town Live, located within Sam's Town Hotel and Casino in Shreveport on Saturday, February 4 at 7 p.m. Adult admission is free.
Pocket Change will jam the night away playing live!
THE TEXAS TENORS CONCERT
- 619 Louisiana Ave Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 226-8555
- The Strand Theatre
- 8:00 PM
- $30 and up
The Texas Tenors Concert will be held at the Strand Theatre in Shreveport on Saturday, February 4 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30 and up.
The Texas Tenors are the most successful music group and third highest-selling artist in the history of America’s Got Talent! Since appearing on the series in 2009, JC, Marcus and John have released 5 studio albums, 2 PBS Specials, 4 DVDs, multiple singles, and a children’s book that have earned them impressive recognition including 3 Emmy Awards, The Gelett Burgess Award for Excellence in Children’s Literature and the distinction of being Billboard Magazine’s #10 Classical Artist in the World.
The Tenors' most recent albums Outside the Lines, Rise and A Collection of Broadway and American Classics all debuted at #1 on the Billboard Charts.
Drop-In Art with Kay Thomas
- Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council, Inc.312 West 4th StreetTexarkana, Texas
- February 04
- 11 am - 1 pm
Looking to experience the magic of puppetry? Then come down to the Regional Arts Center next Saturday for our next Drop-In Art event!
On Saturday, February 4 from 11-1, Kay Thomas will be leading a FREE class in making puppets. Students will learn how to craft their own puppets! Mark your calendars for this great opportunity!
BOSSIER MARDI GRAS NIGHT MARKET
- 2950 E Texas St South side of Pierre Bossier MallBossier City, LA 71111-3266
- Pierre Bossier Mall
- 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM
- Free
The Bossier Mardi Gras Night Market returns on Saturday, February 4 from 3-8 p.m. at Pierre Bossier Mall. Several local Mardi Gras krewes will be in attendance! 175+ vendors, 12+ food trucks, free admission, free family fun, free kids' activities, and free Bossier swag, beads, throws, king cakes, and giveaways.
With 75,000+ twinkling lights, enjoy food and live music while shopping for market goods, unique food, Mardi Gras shopping, 12+ boutiques, 12+ king cake vendors, wood crafts, jewelry, art, jams, fall gifts, jelly, salsa, donuts, clothing, vintage, ceramics, funnel cakes, accessories, spice and seasoning blends, food trucks, Cajun cuisine, metal and stone craft, wreaths, furniture, fruits, vegetables, paintings, decor, skincare, baked goods, candy, handcrafted soap, candles, crochet, honey, hot coffee, cocoa, kids activities, and much more.
This pet-friendly event includes an indoor heated seating area and free parking. Located in the south parking lot of Pierre Bossier Mall.
THE 35TH ANNUAL AFRICAN AMERICAN PARADE CELEBRATION
- Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
- 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM
- Free to attend
The 35th Annual African American History Parade will be held downtown Shreveport on Saturday, February 4 at 11 a.m. Admission is free to attend.
The Annual African American History Parade Celebration Committee honors the community every February and will feature marching bands, floats, youth and civic groups. The 2023 national theme is "Black Resistance."
THE KREWE OF GEMINI XXXIV GRAND BAL
- 400 Caddo St Shreveport, LA 71101
- Shreveport Convention Center
- 6:30 PM to 11:50 PM
- $110
The Krewe of Gemini XXXIV Grand Bal will be held at Shreveport Convention Center on Saturday, February 4 at 6:30 p.m. Adult tickets are $110.
This is a black-tie event - long evening gowns for ladies and tuxedos for gentlemen. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., Tableau begins at 8:00 p.m. and the Bal ends at midnight.
Texarkana Jazz Collective
- 1923 Banana Club223 Front StreetTexarkana, AR
- Feb. 4
- 8 pm - 11 pm
Text 903-824-7674 for reserved seats!
Nicci McCarty @ Hopkins
- Hopkins Icehouse: Bar & Grill301 East 3rd StreetTexarkana, Arkansas
- Feb. 4
- 7 PM
Pop covers ranging from the 80s all the way to the 00s. Bring a few friends and enjoy the show.
Freeze Your Fanny
- 112 E Tyler St, Longview, TX
- Sat, Feb 4
- 4 PM
You can also pick up your packet on race from 8:30 to 9 a.m. Race starts from Orr PreOwned Longview.
We are asking that all team riders be at the front of the pack at the start of the ride.
Please watch for signage along the routes.
SAG vehicles will be evident throughout the day.
Inclement weather delay: We will implement a one hour delay for ride start in the event of dangerous road conditions (i.e. sleet, rain, snow, etc.).
** Ride starts at 10 a.m. and the course closes at 3 p.m.
(unless a weather delay was allowed, in which case the course will close at 4 p.m.). **
Create a glass piece at High Gravity Glassworks
- High Gravity Glassworks
1200 Marshall St Suite 500, Shreveport, LA
- Sat, Feb 4
- 5:40 – 7:40 PM
Let's do some glass blowing at High gravity glassworks! This is located where the old Red River Brewpub used to be.
We will meet there and they will guide us thru making a glass piece step by step. You get to create a piece of art to take home and usually can pick it up after it's in the oven the next day or two!
There are some basic safety instructions- Please wear closed toed shoes and comfortable clothing during the process.
Please RSVP if you are sure you can make it and if anything comes up let us know and change your RSVP! You will be responsible for paying for your own glass that you make! Depending on what you make can range from $50 to $75. I will cap the RSVP to 5 people.
I have booked the session for the group for Feb 4th at 5:40 pm and should end around 7:20 pm. Afterwards we can go get drinks or something if you like.
Auntie Skinners Riverboat Club
- Auntie Skinner's Riverboat Club
107 W Austin St, Jefferson, TX
- Sat, Feb 4
- 9 AM
Rock N Roll Dance PARTY!!!
Haynesville Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball
- The Remington Suite Hotel & Spa
220 Travis St, Shreveport, LA
- Saturday, February 4
- 7-10 PM
Join us Saturday, February 4, 2023, at The Remington in Shreveport., La., for the OHH Haynesville Mardi Gras event. This will be a formal to semi-formal masquerade ball. It will be an evening of revelry for a worthwhile cause! With your support, we hope to make this an annual Haynesville Chapter favorite! See you there!
Masterworks III – Mahler’s First
- Perot Theatre
- 221 Main St, Texarkana, TX 75503
- 7 pm - 9:45pm
Two-time GRAMMY nominee and Avery Fisher career grant recipient Jennifer Frautschi has garnered worldwide acclaim as a deeply expressive and musically adventurous violinist with impeccable technique and a wide-ranging repertoire.
Queen Mab Ball presented by the Krewe of Hebe
- Jefferson Tourism and Visitor Center
305 E Austin St, Jefferson, TX
- Sat, Feb 4
Featuring Live Entertainment Fun, Food, Music, Dancing, Costumes, Beads, crowning of 2023 Mardi Gras King & Queen, and more! Light hors d'oeuvres provided by catering services. For information visit the website http://www.mardigrasupriver.com
Valentine's Banquet
- Brookwood Baptist Church
9014 Brookwood Church Way, Shreveport, LA
- Sun, Feb 5
- 5:30 PM
The Valentine's Banquet is a semi-formal event for the dads and daughters of The Student Ministry. Father and father figures are invited to serve their daughters for a night full of food and fun. All ladies in The Student Ministry are invited and will be served by some of our farther figures in The Student Ministry. There will be a baked potato bar, a photo booth, cake decorating, and lots of memory making and laughter! Join us at The Tank, February 5, from 5:30pm to 7:30pm!
“Communal Voices, Communal Hope,” by Centenary College
- Holy Cross Episcopal Church
- Feb. 5
- 3 PM
Students from Centenary College’s Hurley School of Music will perform with members of Shreveport’s Carrefour Collaborative Music Project in a concert series celebrating Black History Month. The concerts, entitled “Communal Voices, Communal Hope,” are scheduled for Sunday, February 5, at 3:00 p.m. at Holy Cross Episcopal Church and Monday, February 6, at 12:00 p.m. in Anderson Auditorium at the Hurley School of Music. Both concerts are free and open to the public. Music for the February 5 concert will be performed by students in the Singers' Workshop at the Hurley School of Music as well as local musicians Brett Andrews, Michele Gunn, Borys Smolaga, Trevor Davis, and others.
