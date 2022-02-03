What's Happening graphic

SHREVEPORT, La. - It's another weekend full of events in the ArkLaTex.

critical mass

CRITICAL MASS

Critical Mass 2022…a double-digit decade marking the determination, drive, and do it like it’s never been done before attitude that Shreveport Regional Arts Council puts into celebrating the best visual and literary art of more than 100 Northwest Louisiana artists. Critical Mass 10 brings professional critical review to encourage the artists of the region to “up their game,” awards a $2,000 commission to those artists named “Best” by nationally acclaimed critics, and features a never-before-seen retrospective of winners of the last nine years of Critical Mass. Experience art taken to the “nth” degree in Critical Mass 10, Friday, February 4 at Critical Mass Exhibition at 708 Texas Ave Shreveport, LA 71101. It’s free and open to the public. Doors open at 5:00 PM, announcement of awards at 5:30 PM, and public reception honoring the artists begins at 6:30 PM.

krewe of oceanus

KREWE OF OCEANUS GRAND BAL 

The Krewe of Oceanus Grand Bal will be held at Cordaro Event Center in Shreveport on Friday, February 4 at 7 pm, Adult tickets are $60.

Captain Parker Ward and the Krewe of Oceanus will host the Grand Ball at Cordaro Event Center. Come out for a Mardi Gras good time. The attire is formal. Doors open at 6 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets. 

essence and form

ESSENCE & FORM: WORKS OF ART BY GWEN NORSWORTHY, CHRISTINE BAILEY, AND JANET MAINES

An exhibit of Essence & Form: Works of Art by Gwen Norsworthy, Christine Bailey and Janet Maines. The exhibit will be on display in the West Wing Galleries from Jan. 9 through Feb. 4 and will open with a reception on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 from 2-4 pm. Visitors are invited to meet the artists at the Jan. 9th opening reception.

minden parade

MINDEN FASCHING CARNIVAL AND PARADE

The 24th Annual Minden Fasching Carnival and Parade will be held on Main Street in Minden on Saturday, February 5 at 1 p.m. Admission is free.

Families are encouraged to tailgate along the parade route. During the weekend shop at local boutiques, specialty shops and restaurants downtown. Serving as Grand Marshal will be Minden’s Man and Women of the Year, Jake Chapman and Toika Harrison.

City Art Works will be offering free Mardi Gras mask-making for the kids from 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Face painters will be set up in the downtown area from 2 p.m. until the parade begins.

African american parade

34th ANNUAL AFRICAN AMERICAN HISTORY PARADE

The 34th Annual African American History Parade will kick off at Shreveport Municipal Auditorium on Saturday, February 5 at 11 a.m. Admission is free.

Parade-goers will enjoy live music, bands, floats, and celebrations. Click here for a map of the parade route and routes to avoid detours and road closures on your way to the parade.

development academy

9TH ANNUAL SATURDAY DEVELOPMENT ACADEMY

7 weeks performing arts training session offering classes in instrumental music, voice, dance, theater, and visual arts. New participants must audition. Registration is $25.00. The deadline to enroll is Saturday, January 15. The Academy culminates with a virtual black history performance which will air on Facebook & YouTube Live on Friday, February 25, at 6:00 pm.

bossier mardi gras

BOSSIER MARDI GRAS NIGHT MARKET

The Bossier Night Market returns Saturday, February 5th, with a Mardi Gras theme. 175+ vendors, 12+ food trucks, free admission, free family fun, free kids' activities, and free Bossier swag, beads, throws, king cakes, and giveaways. Hours are 4 p.m. - 9 p.m., Saturday only at Pierre Bossier Mall. 

With 75,000+ twinkling lights, enjoy food and live music while shopping for market goods, unique food, Mardi Gras shopping, 12+ boutiques, 12+ King Cake vendors, wood crafts, jewelry, art, jams, fall gifts, jelly, salsa, donuts, clothing, vintage, ceramics, funnel cakes, accessories, spice and seasoning blends, food trucks, cajun cuisine, metal and stone craft, wreaths, furniture, fruits, vegetables, paintings, decor, skincare, baked goods, candy, handcrafted soap, candles, crochet, honey, hot coffee, cocoa, kids activities, and much more.

This pet-friendly event includes a seating area and free parking. Located in the south parking lot of Pierre Bossier Mall.

Join the Facebook event here- https://fb.me/e/XR2UWigk

For vendor or sponsor info or questions visit www.BossierNightMarket.com

krewe of centaur

KREWE OF CENTAUR GRAND BAL XXX

Krewe of Centaur Grand Bal XXX Centaur Reminiscing will be held at the Shreveport Convention Center on Saturday, February 5 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $50 and up.

The Krewe of Centaur Reminisces Grand Bal XXX will be a formal attire event with friends, and fun for a night you’re sure to remember. Click here to purchase tickets. 

krewe of gemini

KREWE OF GEMINI GRAND BAL XXXII

The Krewe of Gemini Grand Bal will be held at the Shreveport Convention Center on Saturday, February 5 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $100.

The Krewe of Gemini Grand Bal Night at the Movies will feature entertainment by Side FX. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with tableau at 8 p.m. Attire is black tie. Click here to purchase tickets.

robert cray

THE ROBERT CRAY BAND

The Robert Cray Band will perform at Margaritaville Resort Casino Bossier City in the Paradise Theater on Saturday, February 5 at 8 p.m. Adult tickets start at $25 and up.

The Robert Cray Band has been bridging the lines between blues, soul, and R&B for the past four decades, with five Grammy wins, a Blues Hall of Fame inductee, recipient of the Americana Lifetime achievement award, countless tours and over 20 acclaimed albums. The band attributes their continued success to their fanatic audience, and it’s a well-diversified crowd for sure. The country-music folks adore the storytelling, the bluegrass-heads love the instrumentals, Celtic fans love their devotion to tradition, and the rockers simply relish the passion they play their instruments with. Each band member, in their own way, expresses a deep gratitude for their fans. Click here to purchase tickets. 

sci-port

LIVING BLACK HISTORY AT SCI-PORT

Sci-Port Discovery Center and The Mahogany Ensemble Theater will be collaborating to bring science to life in a special program featuring three African American historical figures recognized for their impact on a variety of science-related professions: Matthew Henson, who co-discovered the North Pole in 1909; Dr. Mae Jemison, an astronaut and physician who was the first black female in space; and Garrett Morgan, a 20th-century inventor who patented hair straightening products, a breathing mask that became a life-saving gas mask, a redesigned sewing machine and the modern-day traffic light.

The event will take place February 6 at the Sci-Port Discovery Center from 1:00PM-5:00PM.

mimosas

 OPEN PAINT AND BOTTOMLESS MIMOSAS AT ARTIPSY

Open Paint & Bottomless Mimosas will be held at Artipsy in Shreveport on Sunday, February 6 at 12 p.m. Adult admission tickets are $25. Click here to purchase tickets.

Artipsy Bottomless Mimosas and Open Paint event is where you can get creative with some delicious mimosas. Open Paint is not led by an instructor. No experience is necessary, bring your creative side and get ready to paint. Admission tickets will include all supplies needed to complete your masterpiece.

BYOB is not permitted. Drinks can be purchased at the bar.

HARRISON COUNTY FREE GIVEAWAY 

The Harrison County Master Gardeners Association will offer free trees on Saturday, Feb 5 at its annual Tree Giveaway starting at 9 a.m. until trees are gone. The annual event is co-sponsored by the Master Gardeners and the Texas Forest Service.

Participants will be able to receive 10 seedlings to take home and plant, such as black oak, shumard oak, nuttall oak and so on.

The event will be held on the square in Marshall in front of the Harrison County AgriLife Extension Office, 102 W. Houston in Marshall.

donate blood marshall
 KREWE OF LIFE: BLOOD DONOR DRIVE
 
HealthCARE Express has teamed up with LifeShare Blood to host a Krewe of Life blood drive on February 4th from 10am-3pm. The blood donor drive will take place at 711 E End Blvd S Marshall, TX. 
freeze your fanny
FREEZE YOUR FANNY
 
Freeze your Fanny is doing cycling events. This is the major fundraiser for East Texas Lightnin’, an independent team of athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
 
On Friday, Feb 5 there is the packet pick-up at Woolley G’s Bike Shop from 12pm-6pm and you can register for the ride at this time with the price increase. 
 
On Saturday, Feb 6 you can register race morning but come early. You can also pick up your shirt race day if needed. All team riders have to be at the front of the pack at the start of the ride. Ride will start at 10:00am and the course will close at 3:00pm.
 
Click here to purchase tickets. 
 

