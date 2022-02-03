Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info.
SHREVEPORT, La. - It's another weekend full of events in the ArkLaTex.
CRITICAL MASS
Critical Mass 2022…a double-digit decade marking the determination, drive, and do it like it’s never been done before attitude that Shreveport Regional Arts Council puts into celebrating the best visual and literary art of more than 100 Northwest Louisiana artists. Critical Mass 10 brings professional critical review to encourage the artists of the region to “up their game,” awards a $2,000 commission to those artists named “Best” by nationally acclaimed critics, and features a never-before-seen retrospective of winners of the last nine years of Critical Mass. Experience art taken to the “nth” degree in Critical Mass 10, Friday, February 4 at Critical Mass Exhibition at 708 Texas Ave Shreveport, LA 71101. It’s free and open to the public. Doors open at 5:00 PM, announcement of awards at 5:30 PM, and public reception honoring the artists begins at 6:30 PM.
KREWE OF OCEANUS GRAND BAL
The Krewe of Oceanus Grand Bal will be held at Cordaro Event Center in Shreveport on Friday, February 4 at 7 pm, Adult tickets are $60.
Captain Parker Ward and the Krewe of Oceanus will host the Grand Ball at Cordaro Event Center. Come out for a Mardi Gras good time. The attire is formal. Doors open at 6 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets.
ESSENCE & FORM: WORKS OF ART BY GWEN NORSWORTHY, CHRISTINE BAILEY, AND JANET MAINES
An exhibit of Essence & Form: Works of Art by Gwen Norsworthy, Christine Bailey and Janet Maines. The exhibit will be on display in the West Wing Galleries from Jan. 9 through Feb. 4 and will open with a reception on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 from 2-4 pm. Visitors are invited to meet the artists at the Jan. 9th opening reception.
MINDEN FASCHING CARNIVAL AND PARADE
The 24th Annual Minden Fasching Carnival and Parade will be held on Main Street in Minden on Saturday, February 5 at 1 p.m. Admission is free.
Families are encouraged to tailgate along the parade route. During the weekend shop at local boutiques, specialty shops and restaurants downtown. Serving as Grand Marshal will be Minden’s Man and Women of the Year, Jake Chapman and Toika Harrison.
City Art Works will be offering free Mardi Gras mask-making for the kids from 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Face painters will be set up in the downtown area from 2 p.m. until the parade begins.
34th ANNUAL AFRICAN AMERICAN HISTORY PARADE
The 34th Annual African American History Parade will kick off at Shreveport Municipal Auditorium on Saturday, February 5 at 11 a.m. Admission is free.
Parade-goers will enjoy live music, bands, floats, and celebrations. Click here for a map of the parade route and routes to avoid detours and road closures on your way to the parade.
9TH ANNUAL SATURDAY DEVELOPMENT ACADEMY
7 weeks performing arts training session offering classes in instrumental music, voice, dance, theater, and visual arts. New participants must audition. Registration is $25.00. The deadline to enroll is Saturday, January 15. The Academy culminates with a virtual black history performance which will air on Facebook & YouTube Live on Friday, February 25, at 6:00 pm.
BOSSIER MARDI GRAS NIGHT MARKET
The Bossier Night Market returns Saturday, February 5th, with a Mardi Gras theme. 175+ vendors, 12+ food trucks, free admission, free family fun, free kids' activities, and free Bossier swag, beads, throws, king cakes, and giveaways. Hours are 4 p.m. - 9 p.m., Saturday only at Pierre Bossier Mall.
With 75,000+ twinkling lights, enjoy food and live music while shopping for market goods, unique food, Mardi Gras shopping, 12+ boutiques, 12+ King Cake vendors, wood crafts, jewelry, art, jams, fall gifts, jelly, salsa, donuts, clothing, vintage, ceramics, funnel cakes, accessories, spice and seasoning blends, food trucks, cajun cuisine, metal and stone craft, wreaths, furniture, fruits, vegetables, paintings, decor, skincare, baked goods, candy, handcrafted soap, candles, crochet, honey, hot coffee, cocoa, kids activities, and much more.
This pet-friendly event includes a seating area and free parking. Located in the south parking lot of Pierre Bossier Mall.
Join the Facebook event here- https://fb.me/e/XR2UWigk
For vendor or sponsor info or questions visit www.BossierNightMarket.com
KREWE OF CENTAUR GRAND BAL XXX
Krewe of Centaur Grand Bal XXX Centaur Reminiscing will be held at the Shreveport Convention Center on Saturday, February 5 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $50 and up.
The Krewe of Centaur Reminisces Grand Bal XXX will be a formal attire event with friends, and fun for a night you’re sure to remember. Click here to purchase tickets.
KREWE OF GEMINI GRAND BAL XXXII
The Krewe of Gemini Grand Bal will be held at the Shreveport Convention Center on Saturday, February 5 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $100.
The Krewe of Gemini Grand Bal Night at the Movies will feature entertainment by Side FX. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with tableau at 8 p.m. Attire is black tie. Click here to purchase tickets.
THE ROBERT CRAY BAND
The Robert Cray Band will perform at Margaritaville Resort Casino Bossier City in the Paradise Theater on Saturday, February 5 at 8 p.m. Adult tickets start at $25 and up.
The Robert Cray Band has been bridging the lines between blues, soul, and R&B for the past four decades, with five Grammy wins, a Blues Hall of Fame inductee, recipient of the Americana Lifetime achievement award, countless tours and over 20 acclaimed albums. The band attributes their continued success to their fanatic audience, and it’s a well-diversified crowd for sure. The country-music folks adore the storytelling, the bluegrass-heads love the instrumentals, Celtic fans love their devotion to tradition, and the rockers simply relish the passion they play their instruments with. Each band member, in their own way, expresses a deep gratitude for their fans. Click here to purchase tickets.
LIVING BLACK HISTORY AT SCI-PORT
Sci-Port Discovery Center and The Mahogany Ensemble Theater will be collaborating to bring science to life in a special program featuring three African American historical figures recognized for their impact on a variety of science-related professions: Matthew Henson, who co-discovered the North Pole in 1909; Dr. Mae Jemison, an astronaut and physician who was the first black female in space; and Garrett Morgan, a 20th-century inventor who patented hair straightening products, a breathing mask that became a life-saving gas mask, a redesigned sewing machine and the modern-day traffic light.
The event will take place February 6 at the Sci-Port Discovery Center from 1:00PM-5:00PM.
OPEN PAINT AND BOTTOMLESS MIMOSAS AT ARTIPSY
Open Paint & Bottomless Mimosas will be held at Artipsy in Shreveport on Sunday, February 6 at 12 p.m. Adult admission tickets are $25. Click here to purchase tickets.
Artipsy Bottomless Mimosas and Open Paint event is where you can get creative with some delicious mimosas. Open Paint is not led by an instructor. No experience is necessary, bring your creative side and get ready to paint. Admission tickets will include all supplies needed to complete your masterpiece.
BYOB is not permitted. Drinks can be purchased at the bar.
HARRISON COUNTY FREE GIVEAWAY
The Harrison County Master Gardeners Association will offer free trees on Saturday, Feb 5 at its annual Tree Giveaway starting at 9 a.m. until trees are gone. The annual event is co-sponsored by the Master Gardeners and the Texas Forest Service.
Participants will be able to receive 10 seedlings to take home and plant, such as black oak, shumard oak, nuttall oak and so on.
The event will be held on the square in Marshall in front of the Harrison County AgriLife Extension Office, 102 W. Houston in Marshall.
CLICK HERE FOR YOUR KTBS STORMTEAM 3 EVENTFORECAST