20th Annual African American Voice Program: An Evening of Performance with Special Moments for Dr. Martin L. King, Jr.
- Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council, Inc.312 West 4th StreetTexarkana, Texas
- Sat, Jan 14
- 12:30 – 2:00 AM
Join TRAHC and TAAC Friday, January 13 from 6:30-8:00 PM for the 20th Annual African American Voice Program: An Evening of Performance with Special Moments for Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. This program will feature a candlelit ceremony, a musical medley performed by Beverly Webb, Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Pledge to Service Cards, and a message delivered by Dr. James A. Morris.
This program will also feature an exclusive look at our upcoming exhibition titled Good Night, My Love. This exhibition features work from the iconic worldwide photojournalist, Ernest C. Withers, who recorded African American history in the segregated South for over sixty years. His vast collection contains some of the most significant Civil Rights Movement activities.
MLK Jr. Jazz Concert featuring Mack Guice Band and Low D
- Longview Community Center
500 E Whaley St, Longview, TX
- Fri, Jan 13
- 7 – 10 PM
MLK Jr. Jazz Concert featuring Mack Guice Band and Low D is happening on Friday, January 13, 2023 at 07:00PM CST at Longview Community Center with tickets starting at $10.00
The Longview Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend Celebration kicks off with a jazz concert at the Longview Community Center. The event is hosted by the City of Longview in partnership with Arts!Longview.
Low D is a talented saxophone player from East Texas who skillfully plays everything from jazz to soul, funk, r&b, and contemporary jazz. LaDarius is the CEO of Stay Saxy and is a professional saxophone player, DJ, podcastor, and content creator.
Mack Guice performs and entertains within a wide range of Musical genre, mostly centered around the style of Jazz. The flavor of Jazz can be felt, as well as being heard, throughout the entire repertoire, that ranges from Classical, Gospel, Soul, Country, Blues, Reggae, R & B, and contemporaries.
Friday Night Freakout: THE ROOM with Greg Sestero
- Robinson Film Center
617 Texas St, Shreveport, LA
- Fri, Jan 13
- 9 PM
A bona-fide cult classic, Tommy Wiseau's misguided masterpiece subverts the rules of filmmaking with a boundless enthusiasm that renders such mundanities as acting, screenwriting, and cinematography utterly irrelevant. Johnny (Wiseau) is a successful banker who lives a quiet life in San Francisco with his fiancée Lisa. The happy-go-lucky guy sees his world being torn apart when his friends begin to betray him one-by-one. Get ready for the audience participation, you may never look at a football the same again.
THE TAILGATE POETS BAND AT SAM'S TOWN LIVE
- 315 Clyde Fant Pkwy Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 424-7777
- Sam's Town Live
- 7:00 PM
- free
The Tailgate Poets Band will perform at Sam's Town Live in Shreveport on Friday, January 13 at 7 p.m. Adult admission is free.
The Tailgate Poets are a country band from North Louisiana who jam with a blend of both old and new country.
REEL ADVENTURES: REAR WINDOW TRIVIA NIGHT
- 4747 Creswell Ave Shreveport, LA 71106
- R. W. Norton Art Gallery
- 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM
- $20
Reel Adventures: Rear Window Trivia Night will be held at R.W. Norton Art Gallery on Friday, January 13 at 5:30 p.m. Adult tickets are $20.
It’s like a book club, but much better.
Do you like movies? Do you like exploring behind the scenes and learning the nuts and bolts of movie-making? If so, please join us for Reel Adventures: Rear Window Trivia Night! It’s like a book club, but MUCH better! Along with good fun, food, and drink, there will be prizes awarded for trivia winners, best costume, and more.
It works like this: We pick a movie that is either available free of charge, or at minimal cost, on one or more digital platforms. You watch this movie in the comfort of your own home, and then we meet at the museum for a discussion led by film expert and director Jeffrey Goodman, intermixed with trivia and games.
This is a BYOB evening, so please feel free to bring your favorite spirits and mixers. In addition, we will be providing complimentary water, soft drinks, a signature-themed cocktail (alcoholic and non-alcoholic available), and light hors d’oeuvres, but you are encouraged to bring whatever snacks strike your fancy.
The film is Rear Window (1954), a mystery thriller directed by Alfred Hitchcock and written by John Michael Hayes. It stars James Stewart, Grace Kelly, Wendell Corey, Thelma Ritter, and Raymond Burr. This film is considered by many filmgoers, critics, and scholars to be one of Hitchcock's best and one of the greatest films ever made.
THE KREWE OF SOBEK GRANDE BAL
- 400 Caddo Street Shreveport, LA 71104
- Shreveport Convention Center
- 8:00 PM
- Admission is $88.60 and up
he Krewe of Sobek 20th Anniversary Grande Bal will be held at the Shreveport Convention Center on Friday, January 13. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Krewe of Sobek Grande Bal XX “Sobek Travels the World” Tableau will begin at 8 p.m. Doors will close promptly at 7:50 p.m. Hors d’ Oeuvres will be served and a cash bar will be available. The dress code is formal - formal long dresses or sequined pantsuits only for women and black tie for men. Tickets are available online at www.kreweofsobek.org or through any Krewe of Sobek member.
Visiting royalty, please RSVP to andkennedy@aol.com.
CAPRICORN MASQUERADE BALL
- 451 Clyde Fant Parkway Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 507-5901
- Bally’s Shreveport Casino & Hotel
- 9:00 PM to 2:00 AM
- $50 and up
The Capricorn Masquerade Ball will be held at Allure in Shreveport on Saturday, January 14 at 9 pm. Adult tickets are $50 and up.
This elegant and Southern ball mixed with a little bounce will be held at Bally's Shreveport Casino & Hotel. Formal attire is required and masquerade face masks are highly encouraged. Come out and celebrate Capricorn Season.
Echoes of Civil Rights in Natchitoches with Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.
- Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame
- Jan. 14
- 2 p.m.
Echoes of Civil Rights in Natchitoches with Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. will occur on January 14th at 2:00 PM. This event will take place at the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.
Open For Critique
- Wet Paint Arts
717 Crockett St, Shreveport, LA
- Sat, Jan 14
- 1 – 3 PM
Calling all artists!!
Join us for a peer critique session at the The Andress Artist & Entrepreneur Center, January 14th, 2023. Set up starts at 12:30pm, critiques begin at 1:00pm and end at 3:00pm. Time will be divided evenly among artists, and lasts no more than 15 minutes. You can bring something you're working/stuck on or something you've just finished and want feedback on! All artists welcome. We have a limited number of easels, so if possible please bring your own display/easel. Shareable foods or individual meals are welcome.
Annual Founders' Day Reception and Dinner Affair with Fric and Frac
- Sam's Town Hotel & Casino, Shreveport
315 Clyde Fant Pkwy, Shreveport, LA
- Sat, Jan 14
- 5:30 – 8:30 PM
New beginnings, fresh starts, reaffirmations of promises for a brighter future all come to mind as we ring in a New Year! For those of us who have the honor to serve, AKA, we think of preparation for our 115th Founders' Day Celebration. It's time to reclaim our PEARLS!
Therefore, on behalf of Valarie Jamison and Dr. Markey W. Pierre'(Fric and Frac), please accept a personal invitation to join us as we commemorate the 114th Founders' Day Celebration of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® during our Annual Founders' Day Reception and Dinner Affair.
We are really excited about the activities we have planned for the evening. The attire for the evening is AKA paraphernalia. You don't want to miss this event! Our guests will dine with a delectable menu.
Other highlights include a spotlight on reactivations, a memorable tribute to the founders of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®, door prizes, and lots of fun.
Reception will begin at 5:30 cocktails. Dinner is at 6:30 dinner. Seating is limited, so be sure to purchase your tickets early!
IDENTITY CRISIS BAND AT SAM'S TOWN LIVE
- 315 Clyde Fant Pkwy Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 424-7777
- Sam's Town Live
- 7:00 PM
- free
Identity Crisis Band will perform at Sam's Town Casino in Shreveport on Saturday, January 14 at 7 p.m. Adult admission is free.
Identity Crisis Band is a talented, high energy rock band from Louisiana.
MLK Jr. Parade & Festival
- Broughton Recreation Center
801 S Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Longview, TX
- Sat, Jan 14
- 10 AM
The City of Longview proudly presents the Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend Celebration.
Parade begins at 10 a.m. and will travel north on MLK Jr. Blvd from Pittman Street to Foster Middle School. Free to attend. To participate in the parade, please register your entry by Friday, January 6.
Festival will occur at Broughton Recreation Center, 801 S. MLK Blvd., from Noon - 3 p.m. Festival kicks-off with a ribbon cutting for the newly renovated and expanded Broughton Recreation Center. Festival will include food trucks, vendors, music, and performances.
Other activities planned throughout the weekend include a jazz concert on Friday, humanitarian celebration on Saturday night, and march and interfaith service on Monday.
More information available at LongviewTexas.gov/MLK.
SHREVEPORT SYMPHONY: THE MUSIC OF LED ZEPPELIN
- 600 Clyde Fant Pkwy Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 227-8863
- Shreveport RiverView Theater
- 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM
- Tickets start at $25
Bridging the gulf between rock ‘n’ roll and classical music, Windborne Music and the Shreveport Symphony will rock RiverView Theater with The Music of Led Zeppelin on Saturday, January 14 at 7:30 p.m.! Amplified by a full rock band and accompanied by singer Randy Jackson’s screaming vocals, creator Brent Havens guest conducts the ensemble as they capture Led Zeppelin’s “sheer blast and power,” riff for riff, while churning out new musical colors. Tickets start at $25.
THE KREWE OF SOBEK PARADE
- 3701 Hudson St Shreveport, LA 71109
- (318) 205-0465
- Louisiana State Fairgrounds
- 1:00 PM
- Free to attend
The Krewe of Sobek Parade will begin at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport on Saturday, January 14 at 1 p.m. Admission is free.
The annual Krewe of Sobek Parade will feature civic groups, bands, fraternities, sororities, businesses and social clubs.
DATE NITE COMEDY SHOW WITH NEPHEW TOMMY AND FRIENDS
- 705 Elvis Presley Ave Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 841-4000
- Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
- 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM
- $47 and up
The Date Nite Comedy Show with Nephew Tommy and Friends will be held at Shreveport Municipal Auditorium on Sunday, January 15 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $47 and up.
Nephew Tommy is a comedian, actor and producer. The Date Nite Comedy Show with Nephew Tommy and Friends will be an evening of fun.
SHREVEPORT SYMPHONY: THE NOEL FOUNDATION, INC. CHAMBER MUSIC SERIES - MOZART’S REQUIEM
- 2911 Centenary Blvd Shreveport, LA 71104
- (318) 227-8863
- Centenary College of Louisiana
- 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM
- Free
As part of the 2022-2023 Noel Foundation Inc. Chamber Music Series, Mozart’s final work will be presented in a new light―an arrangement for string sextet by Polish cellist/composer Marcin Zdunik. This performance of Mozart's Requiem by the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra will be held at Anderson Auditorium at Centenary College in Shreveport on Sunday, January 15 at 3 p.m. Admission is free.
Caddo Parish MLK Day of Service
- Morning Star Baptist Church
- 5340 Jewella Ave, Shreveport, LA 71109
- Jan. 15
- 2 p.m.
Sunday’s program will highlight the significant contributions of African Americans in Caddo Parish with Admiral Barry C. Black, 62nd Chaplain of the United States Senate serving as guest keynote speaker.
Our guest musical artist is none other than Grammy nominated, Stellar, Dove and NAACP Image Award winning, gospel singer and songwriter, Kim Burrell.
Our award recipients are as follows: Rev. Robert Hudson, Attorney Jacqueline Scott, Mr. Henry Price, Ms Erica Bryant, Ms LaToria Thomas, and Mr. Michael Murff.
Chili Cook-Off — Oakland Heights Baptist Church
- Oakland Heights Baptist Church
1600 Judson Rd, Longview, TX
- Sun, Jan 15
- 5:00 – 6:45 PM
Get ready to bring your best batch of chili and compete in the annual Chili Cook-off, Sunday, January 15, at 5 p.m. in the Center. Compete individually or get together with a group to win prizes and bragging rights.
To cast a vote, bring your loose change and prepare your taste buds to judge the best. The entry with the most 'votes' (weight in change) will be the winner! Prizes will be given not only for the best chili, but the best decorated booth as well.
The proceeds will go toward providing a new well in Malawi.
*Please note that each competing person/team will be responsible for all of the sides that go along with your chili (cheese, onions, sour cream, Tabasco, Frito's, etc.) as well as table decorations. Having great table decor and sides will all be a part of the competition. OHBC will provide all paper goods.
Sunday Jam Session @ Red River Brewpub Garage
- Red River Brewpub @ the Garage
310 Mansfield St, Bossier City, LA
- Sun, Jan 15
- 3 – 8 PM
A Fan Favorite! Our Sunday Jam - brought to you by Shreveport Music- is a great opportunity for local musicians to take the stage and show off their talent.
KREWE OF HARAMBEE MARDI GRAS MLK DAY PARADE
- Milam and Texas Street Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 470-9843
- 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM
- Free
The Krewe Of Harambee Mardi Gras MLK Day Parade will be held in downtown Shreveport on Monday, January 16 at 1 p.m. Admission is free.
The Krewe of Harambee parade rolls through downtown Shreveport each year celebrating the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. The Parade features marching bands, stilt-walkers, dozens of floats and more. The parade begins in downtown Shreveport at Milam Street and Texas Street and ends at Shreveport Municipal Auditorium.
Caddo Parish Public Schools Presentation
- RiverView Hall and Theater
- 600 Clyde Fant Parkway
- Jan. 16
- 3-6 p.m.
Monday’s event will be filled with a day of visual arts, music, and performances by students of Caddo Parish Public Schools.
This event will showcase and celebrate the talent of our students in Caddo Parish which allows our youth to gain experience in artistic expression, self-assurance and improve communication skills.
WORDS OVER LATTES
- 618 Commerce St Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 200-0012
- Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club
- Recurring weekly on Monday
- 7:00 PM
- $10
Words Over Lattes will be held at Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club in Shreveport every Monday at 7 p.m. Admission is $10.
Come out and enjoy Live Music, Poetry, Spoken Word, and Comedy, in an amazing atmosphere. RNL Authentics will bring you some of the best Caribbean food this area has to offer. WOL is where singles meet, couples spice up date night, friends unite, and talent soars.
MLK Day of Celebration
- 660 Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Natchitoches, LA 71457
- Jan. 16
- 10 a.m.
A prayer breakfast will take place at the MLK Recreation Center at 10:00 AM. Dr. Ail Harris, Jr. will be the keynote speaker for this occasion.
March for Justice & Peace
- Self Help Shopping Center, 400 Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Natchitoches, LA 71457
- Jan. 16
- 11 a.m.
The breakfast will be followed by a March for Justice & Peace. Lineup for the march starts at 11:00 AM at the Ben Johnson Auditorium parking lot with the march commencing at 12:00 Noon. The march concludes at the Texas Street Triangle with an MLK Monument Dedication Ceremony. Corey Gipson, men’s basketball coach at the Northwestern State University, will address the gathered crowd.
Krewe of Harambee Hopes and Dreams Scholarship Breakfast
- 416 Travis St # 1500, Shreveport, LA 71101
- Jan. 16
- 8 a.m.
- $25
La. State Sentor Cleo Fields will deliver the keynote address for the annual scholarship breakfast. Fields represents Louisiana's 14th District, is a former US Representative from Louisiana's 4th Congressional District and ran for governor of the state.
The krewe will recognize area high school seniors and will award scholarships. High school seniors submitted essays entitled "How I Made It Against All Odds" and awardees will become apart of the alumni of recipients, who are beneficiaries of the krewe's commitment to promote and support scholarship in the local area.
The breakfast will be held at the Petroleum Club downtown, starts at 8 am and tickets are $25. Tickets can be purchased via kreweofharambee.net, from any krewe member or at the door.
Krewe of Harambee MLK Day/Mardi Gras Parade
- Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
- Jan. 16
- 1 p.m.
The Krewe of Harambee Martin Luther King Jr. Day Mardi Gras Parade rolls at 1 p.m. on Jan. 16, 2023 beginning at Shreveport Municipal Auditorium and ends on Common Street at Milam in downtown Shreveport. Catch it live on KTBS.com and on KPXJ CW 21 at 1 p.m. It will also be streaming on your KTBS 3 Now connected devices.
Centenary College’s 2023 Dream Week
Centenary College students, faculty, and staff will celebrate the legacy and achievements of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during the College’s 2023 Dream Week. The 2023 Dream Week theme is “The Time is Now: Expanding the Dream of Dr. Martin Luther King.
MLK Day Project
- MLK Community Garden
- 2414 Dr Martin Luther King Dr, Shreveport, LA 71107
- Jan. 16
- 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
The City of Shreveport will partner with Shreveport Green for our MLK Day project. The event will be held at the MLK community Garden on MLK Dr., at Legardy Street. They have a large ¾ acre garden that they farm and produce vegetables for the community and for of the Mobile Market. (Most of the MLK neighborhood is in a food desert; meaning there is not a fresh product market within a mile.)
