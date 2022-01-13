Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info.
SHREVEPORT, La. - It's another weekend full of events in the ArkLaTex.
Katt Williams World War III Tour will be held at Brookshire’s Grocery Arena in Bossier on Friday,
January 14 at 8 p.m. Adult tickets are $59 and up.
Get ready for War, Katt Williams is bringing his World War III 2022 tour to Brookshire Grocery Arena. Micah Sierra "Katt" Williams is an American stand-up comedian and actor. He had a role as Money Mike in Friday After Next, he was also on Wild 'n Out and portrayed Bobby Shaw in My Wife and Kids.
Click here to purchase tickets.
The Dwarfnators Extreme Wrestling will be held on Friday, January 14 at the Gilmer Civic Center in Gilmer Texas.
This is a body slamming activity... MIDGET STYLE!!!
The World's smallest wrestlers are competing for the title! Midgets vs. Dwarfs in an all-out Pro Wrestling War.
Extreme Dwarfanators Wrestling will shock and delight you!
We are the baddest little show on earth! Don't miss this epic event!!!
Click here to purchase tickets and to learn more.
The Krewe of Sobek Grande Bal XVIII will be held at the Shreveport Convention Center
on Friday, January 14 at 6 p.m. Adult tickets are $83 and masks are required.
The Krewe of Sobek Grande Bal XVIII attire is formal and the theme is Down on Da Bayou.
This event will include a cash bar and hor d'oeuvres.
Click here to purchase tickets.
4-H Night with the Mudbugs will be held at George's Pond at Hirsch Memorial Coliseum in Shreveport on Saturday, January 15 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $20.
Join us for 4-H Night with the Mudbugs for a night of skating, food, and hockey.
There will be opportunities for 4-H members to ride on the Zamboni and participate in games during the intermissions.
Deadline to register is 11:59pm, Sunday, December 12, 2021.
Click here to purchase tickets.
The Krewe Of Sobek Annual Parade will kick off at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport on Saturday, January 15 at 1 p.m. Admission is free.
The Krewe of Sobek Parade will run through the Queensborough neighborhood starting at the Fairgrounds onto Greenwood Road headed west and back to the Fairgrounds.
The New Year's Paint and Sip Party will be held at the Bar in Shreveport on Saturday, January 15 at 7p.m. Adult tickets are $55.
The New Year's Paint and Sip Party is for ladies and gentlemen. The event will include music, a comedy show and more.
Click here to purchase tickets.
Join the Ghost Geeks as we return the Haunted Broken Bow Asylum in Broken Bow, Oklahoma on Saturday, January 15. In our last trip here we experienced shadow people, light phenomenon, strange sounds and even objects being moved! Come with us as we return to continue our quest to find more of the stories and secrets this facility is hiding!
Click here to purchase tickets.
Join the East Texas Wrestling Alliance Fully Loaded happening at Gilmer Civic Center, Gilmer, TX on Sat Jan 15 2022 beginning at 04:30 pm. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Click here to learn more.
Cody Jinks will perform at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium on Saturday, January 15 with special guest Nikki Lane. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets.
Jolie Rashawn presents The Boss Up Tour on Saturday, January 15 at the Vickie Robinson Theatre in Shreveport, La. Come for a time of uplifting and networking. Click here to purchase tickets.
CLICK HERE FOR YOUR KTBS STORMTEAM 3 EVENTFORECAST