SHREVEPORT, La. - It's another weekend full of events in the ArkLaTex.

do dad's lab

Science is fun with DoDad's Lab. The Professor uses laughter and learning to make science unforgettable. Get ready to be amazed wile things explode with chemical reactions on Friday, January 21 at 3:30 p.m. Laugh with your friends while learning how sound travels in waves. Scream and yell as the Professor fills the room with TP usining the Bernoulli's principle. It's SCIENCE and FUN. Registration, face masks, and social distancing are required for all library programs.

Cedar Grove/Line Avenue Branch:

8303 Line Ave.

Shreveport, LA 71106

wellness retreat

Get away to the piney woods of East Texas for a health and wellness retreat as you renew your body, soul, and spirit!  Enjoy healthy, delicious meals. Be inspired by Biblically-sound speakers and worship.  Relax at the beautiful Refuge Cabin and grounds.  All of this and more at the Health and Weekend Wellness Retreat, as well as plenty of “you time” to spend quietly with the Lord or with friends. 

When: Friday and Saturday January 21- 22

Speakers: Vicki Heath, Pam Farrel, Rebecca Friedlander

-- Held at the iconic Refuge Cabin near Longview, TX. 

-- Includes Saturday lunch and dinner

-- Trails in the woods, and a cross with outdoor seating

-- Art table with supplies provided

Tickets start at $75

Click here to learn more and to purchase tickets. 

aaron lewis

Aaron Lewis will perform at Shreveport Municipal Auditorium on Sunday,

January 23 at 7 p.m. tickets are $27 and up.

Aaron Lewis is an American singer, songwriter and musician who is best known as the lead vocalist, rhythm guitarist and founding member of the rock band Staind, with whom he released seven studio albums.

Click here to purchase tickets. 

art gallery
Come to the R.W. Norton Art Gallery’s Art Adventures series in Shreveport on Saturday, January 22 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. for free activities, storytimes, and tours designed to engage with art at the museum. Art Adventures provides families with an opportunity to explore the museum, learn about the collection, participate in multi-sensory activities, and listen to stories inspired by the Norton’s collection. This tour works best if family members interact together with the museum and art. Lessons and activities are designed for children ages 5-10.
ADULTS DO NOT REQUIRE A TICKET - ONLY CHILDREN.
Tour Guidelines:
• Tours are limited to 15 children.
• Participating child(ren) MUST have a ticket to attend a tour.
***If you can not make the event after reserving a ticket, PLEASE call or email Emily Feazel at (318) 865-4201 ext 130 or emilyfeazel@rwnaf.org to release your ticket(s) and allow other children to attend.
 
Click here to learn more. 
academy

Join the 7 weeks performing arts training session offering classes in instrumental music, voice, dance, theater, and visual arts beginning on Saturday, January 22. New participants must audition. Registration is $25.00. The deadline to enroll is Saturday, January 15. The Academy culminates with a virtual black history performance which will air on Facebook & YouTube Live on Friday, February 25, at 6:00 pm.

Click here for more info and to purchase tickets. 

herps reptile show
HERPS is coming back to North East Texas!
Join us on January 22nd and 23rd in Longview, TX for the HERPS East Texas reptile and exotic pet show. Thousands of reptiles, amphibians, feeders, invertebrates, supplies, and more will be available to purchase in this two day event. See and meet some of the top breeders from all over the country. Food trucks will be set up both days, so plan your entire weekend around it! Show and sale open to the public!
Longview Exhibit Center
1123 Jaycee Dr
Longview, TX
Saturday 10am-5pm
Sunday 10am-4pm
Get your tickets at the door!
Tickets are $10 for adult one day passes, $5 for kids ages 5-12 one day passes, 4 and under are always free. $15 for adult 2 day passes, and $8 for kids ages 5-12 2 day passes.
landry's tour

Learn all about the wine making process at Landry Vineyards! Start your Saturday (January 22) with a wine tasting choosing from our 24 different wines, then hop on a golf cart for a guided tour of the vineyards, bottling facility, winery, crush pad, and barrel-aging room in West Monroe, La. Landry Vineyards owner and winemaker, Jeff Landry, will be your tour guide and will explain the process at each stop of the tour!

Tours are only conducted on non-concert Saturdays by pre-booking online. $15 per person. We do conduct tours on Lagniappe Saturdays. Lagniappe Saturday music is not a regular concert.

Guests can participate in a wine tasting after the tour. However, please arrive 15 minutes before the tour. You may want to purchase a glass of wine or a bottle to take with you on the tour.
vision party
New Year…Make NEW moves! This is a vision party with a twist…personalize your game and charcuterie boards. Come out on Sunday January 23 at 3 p.m.  at Venecia Luxury Event Venue 6350 Venecia Drive in Bossier City, LA. Tickets start at $50. Click here to purchase tickets and to learn more. 

 

 
 
 
