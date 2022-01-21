Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info.
SHREVEPORT, La. - It's another weekend full of events in the ArkLaTex.
Science is fun with DoDad's Lab. The Professor uses laughter and learning to make science unforgettable. Get ready to be amazed wile things explode with chemical reactions on Friday, January 21 at 3:30 p.m. Laugh with your friends while learning how sound travels in waves. Scream and yell as the Professor fills the room with TP usining the Bernoulli's principle. It's SCIENCE and FUN. Registration, face masks, and social distancing are required for all library programs.
Cedar Grove/Line Avenue Branch:
8303 Line Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71106
Get away to the piney woods of East Texas for a health and wellness retreat as you renew your body, soul, and spirit! Enjoy healthy, delicious meals. Be inspired by Biblically-sound speakers and worship. Relax at the beautiful Refuge Cabin and grounds. All of this and more at the Health and Weekend Wellness Retreat, as well as plenty of “you time” to spend quietly with the Lord or with friends.
When: Friday and Saturday January 21- 22
Speakers: Vicki Heath, Pam Farrel, Rebecca Friedlander
-- Held at the iconic Refuge Cabin near Longview, TX.
-- Includes Saturday lunch and dinner
-- Trails in the woods, and a cross with outdoor seating
-- Art table with supplies provided
Tickets start at $75
Click here to learn more and to purchase tickets.
Aaron Lewis will perform at Shreveport Municipal Auditorium on Sunday,
January 23 at 7 p.m. tickets are $27 and up.
Aaron Lewis is an American singer, songwriter and musician who is best known as the lead vocalist, rhythm guitarist and founding member of the rock band Staind, with whom he released seven studio albums.
Click here to purchase tickets.
• Tours are limited to 15 children.
• Participating child(ren) MUST have a ticket to attend a tour.
Join the 7 weeks performing arts training session offering classes in instrumental music, voice, dance, theater, and visual arts beginning on Saturday, January 22. New participants must audition. Registration is $25.00. The deadline to enroll is Saturday, January 15. The Academy culminates with a virtual black history performance which will air on Facebook & YouTube Live on Friday, February 25, at 6:00 pm.
Click here for more info and to purchase tickets.
Join us on January 22nd and 23rd in Longview, TX for the HERPS East Texas reptile and exotic pet show. Thousands of reptiles, amphibians, feeders, invertebrates, supplies, and more will be available to purchase in this two day event. See and meet some of the top breeders from all over the country. Food trucks will be set up both days, so plan your entire weekend around it! Show and sale open to the public!
1123 Jaycee Dr
Longview, TX
Sunday 10am-4pm
Get your tickets at the door!
Learn all about the wine making process at Landry Vineyards! Start your Saturday (January 22) with a wine tasting choosing from our 24 different wines, then hop on a golf cart for a guided tour of the vineyards, bottling facility, winery, crush pad, and barrel-aging room in West Monroe, La. Landry Vineyards owner and winemaker, Jeff Landry, will be your tour guide and will explain the process at each stop of the tour!
Tours are only conducted on non-concert Saturdays by pre-booking online. $15 per person. We do conduct tours on Lagniappe Saturdays. Lagniappe Saturday music is not a regular concert.
CLICK HERE FOR YOUR KTBS STORMTEAM 3 EVENTFORECAST