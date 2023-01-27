Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info.
KICKER MONSTER TRUCK SHOW
- 2000 Brookshire Arena Dr Bossier City, LA 71112
- Brookshire Grocery Arena - formerly CenturyLink Center
- 7:30 PM
- From $19
Get ready monster truck fans!!! Kicker Monster Truck Show is coming to Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City for TWO adrenaline-charged family entertainment events - Friday and Saturday, January 27 and 28 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $19.
LIVERPOOL LEGENDS
- 619 Louisiana Ave Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 226-8555
- The Strand Theatre
- 7:30 PM
- $45 and up
Liverpool Legends will perform at the Strand Theatre in Shreveport on Friday, January 27 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 and up.
Liverpool Legends are four incredibly talented musicians and actors hand-picked by Louise Harrison, sister of the late George Harrison of the Beatles. Louise’s involvement in Liverpool Legends makes them the only Beatles tribute band with a direct family link to the original Fab Four. Liverpool Legends, along with Louise Harrison, were nominated for a Grammy Award for their work on “Fab Fan Memories” – a Beatles Bond.
THE HOT SAUSE BAND AT SAM'S TOWN LIVE
- 315 Clyde Fant Pkwy Shreveport, LA 71101
- Sam's Town Live
- 7:00 PM
- Free
The Hot Sause Band will perform at Sam's Town Live, located within Sam's Town Hotel & Casino in Shreveport on Friday, January 27 at 7 p.m. Adult admission is free.
The Hot Sause Band is led by the soulful voice and southern manner of Josh Sauseda. This all-star lineup includes some of the best musicians in the south with Sean Jude on Keys alongside the rhythm section of Dave Deville and Errol Ponthier. The versatility and styles of the group are sure to satisfy and create a unique atmosphere for any music lover. Covering the sounds of classic and modern tunes of John Mayer, The Allman Brothers, Journey, Chris Stapleton, Bruno Mars, Stevie Wonder, Wet Willie Band, Los Lonely Boys and more, The Hot Sause Band delivers a performance that you will hear, see and feel.
GUN & KNIFE SHOW
- 620 Benton Rd. Bossier City, LA 71111
- (985) 624-8577
- Bossier Civic Center
- 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM
- $10 Adults. Attendees under 18 must only be admitted with a parent.
Classic Arms Productions will bring a Gun & Knife show to the Bossier Civic Center in Bossier City on Saturday and Sunday, January 28-29. The show will be open to the public from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults. Attendees under 18 must only be admitted with a parent.
Attendees can buy, sell, trade, and browse guns and knives and see hundreds of displays of new and old guns, ammo, gun parts, books, knives, jewelry, camouflage, militaria (military memorabilia), and related items at discount prices.
SHREVEPORT SYMPHONY: MOZART’S HAFFNER SYMPHONY
- 600 Clyde Fant Pkwy Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 227-8863
- Shreveport RiverView Theater
- 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM
- Tickets start at $20; children/students $10-$15
Join the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra for a performance of Mozart's Haffner Symphony at RiverView Theater in downtown Shreveport on Saturday, January 28 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for adults start at $20 with discounted pricing for children ($10) and students ($15).
HAYDN Symphony No. 6, “Le Matin”
BOTTESINI Gran Duo Concertante
XAVIER FOLEY For Justice and Peace
MOZART Symphony No. 35, “Haffner”
Experience the buoyant energy and virtuosity of Mozart’s Symphony No. 35 (“Haffner”) along with two young virtuoso soloists. Violinist Eunice Kim and double bass phenomenon Xavier Foley will amaze you in the Bottesini Gran Duo, as well as an original composition by Foley.
THE CROWD AT SAM'S TOWN LIVE
- 315 Clyde Fant Pkwy Shreveport, LA 71101
- Sam's Town Live
- 7:00 PM
- Free
The Crowd will perform Saturday, January 28 and Saturday, March 25 at 7 p.m. at Sam's Town Live, located within Sam's Town Hotel & Casino in Shreveport. Adult admission is free.
Come early and stay late to jam and see The Crowd perform.
THE KREWE OF CENTAUR GRAND BAL XXXI
- 400 Caddo St Shreveport, LA 71101
- Shreveport Convention Center
- 6:00 PM to 11:30 PM
- $55 and up
The Krewe of Centaur Grand Bal XXXI will be held at Shreveport Convention Center on Saturday, January 28. The doors open at 6 p.m. The theme for the 2023 Grand Bal is "A Million Dreams: A Big Top Spectacular!" Adult tickets are $55 and up.
The Krewe of Centaur Grand Bal is a black-tie affair. Tableau will begin at 8 p.m., the Band Groove Factor will perform and a late-night breakfast will be served after the Tableau.
