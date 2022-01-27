Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info.
SHREVEPORT, La. - It's another weekend full of events in the ArkLaTex.
KREWE OF ELDERS BALL
The Krewe of Elders Mardi Gras Bal will be held at the American Legion Post 14 on Friday, January 28 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $65.
Dr. Ted & the Only Funktion band will perform at the Krewe of Elder’s Mardi Gras bal. Doors open at 6 p.m. tableau will begin at 7:30 p.m. The dress attire is formal. Click here to purchase tickets.
Her Lies, His Secrets is a story of a group of friends and family who's facades get exposed one by one. The consequences are devastating and what happens when the lies are to big to forget? This play will be held at The Strand Theatre in Shreveport on Saturday, January 29, beginning at 7 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets. This stage performance will feature actors Pooch Hall, Christian Keyes, Willie Taylor and Claudia Jordan.
The Krewe of Aquarius Banquet will be held at the RB4 Event Center in Logansport on Saturday, January 29 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25.
Come enjoy a night of Mardi Gras festivities with food and entertainment. Click here for more info.
The Krewe of Demeter Grand Bal VI will be held at the David Means Building in Grand Cane, Louisiana on Saturday, January 29 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $80.
The Krewe of Demeter Grand Bal VI Cruisin with the Krewe will be an evening of entertainment. The attire is formal, doors open at 6 p.m. tableau will begin at 7:30 p.m. Click here for info.
Krewe of Nemesis Grand Bal V will be held at the Springhill Convention Center on Saturday, January 29,
doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $65.
The Krewe of Nemesis Grand Bal V is a BYOB affair and the attire is formal. Click here for more info.
Cars, Trucks, Bikes, anything on wheels, they’re all invited. Free registration, Free door prizes, Live Music, Food, Shopping, Pin-up Contest, and more. Every last Saturday 5-8 regular time, (3-6 Daylight Savings Time). Followed by a live band and evening dining.
Vroom, Vroom, Vroom Murder Mystery Party
For more information:
Call: 903-793-4831 or
Email: Ahern@TexarkanaMuseums.org
TICKETS MUST BE PURCHASED IN ADVANCE! DEADLINE JANUARY 26, 2022
Help benefit Baseball for Babies by attending the Boots & Babies Gala at Dosey Doe: The Big Barn in The Woodlands in Spring, Texas.
There will be appearances from baseball stars Lance Berkman, Anthony Rendon, and more as well as live music from Scooter Brown Band, a silent and live auction, and a best boots contest.
This will be held on Sunday, January 30 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $88. Click here to purchase tickets and to learn more. Click here to learn more and to purchase tickets.
