Lowder King Cake Kickoff!
- Lowder Baking Company
4019 Fern Ave Suite 500, Shreveport, LA
- Fri, Jan 6, 7 AM – Sat, Jan 7, 6 PM
Mark your calendars! Mardi Gras 2023 Season will begin at Lowder Baking Company on King’s Day - Friday, Jan 6th and will run until Mardi Gras day on Tues, February 21st.
Lowder King Cakes will be available from Jan 6 - February 21, 2023.
SBC GLOFEST
- 540 Boardwalk Blvd. Bossier City, LA 71111
- Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets
- 7:00 PM
- Free
Join the Shreveport Regional Arts Council and Bossier Arts Council for monthly GloFests debuting new light shows on the “Bakowski Bridge of Lights” on the Texas Street Bridge.
THE VICTORY BELLES
- 812 Margaret Place Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 424-4439
- Shreveport Little Theatre
- 7:30 PM to 10:00 PM
- All tickets $15
A Lagniappe Production.
The Victory Belles are a delightful vocal trio performing the music of the 1940s, serenading audiences at The National WWII Museum in New Orleans and across the globe.
TWELFTH NIGHT
- 400 Commerce St. Shreveport, LA
- 7:00 PM
- $65 and up
Twelfth Night will be held at the Commerce Building in Shreveport on Saturday, January 7 at 7 p.m. Adult tickets are $65 and up.
Twelfth Night will feature the Wonderfuls Band. Wear your Mardi Gras attire and celebrate the 2023 Mardi Gras Season.
Game Night & Social
- Deaf Action Center of Louisiana
601 Jordan St, Shreveport, LA
- Sat, Jan 7, 11 AM – 3 PM
Join us for another Game Night on January 7th. Snacks and drinks will be provided. We'll see you there!
The Hootens' Gospel Concert Series
- Shreveport Community Church
5720 Buncombe Rd, Shreveport, LA
- Sat, Jan 7, 5 PM
NEW LOCATION! The Williamsons will join us at our new location for the 2023 Concert Series located at Shreveport Community Church in the OLD sanctuary! To welcome everyone we are having a FREE raffle! Save the date!
Eleven Events Food Truck Nights
- Eleven Events, LLC
1529 Texas Ave, Shreveport, LA
- Sat, Jan 7, 4 – 7 PM
Family & Pet Friendly! Lots of local food trucks & Vendors! Music & Fun!! Indoor and outdoor seating!
Grab a friend and come have a blast!
Mardi Gras Mass
- St. Pius X Catholic Church, 4300 N Market St., Shreveport
- Jan 7, 9 AM
Usher in the Mardi Gras season with a special mass.
Mardi Gras Book Signing at Lowder Baking Company!
- Lowder Baking Company
4019 Fern Ave Suite 500, Shreveport, LA
- Sat, Jan 7, 11 AM – 1 PM
Join us for a book signing by author Matt Haines for The Big Book of King Cake & The Little Book of King Cake! We’re thrilled to have Matt in town to showcase his book - come meet the author, purchase a book, and grab a Lowder King Cake! Brief history of Mardi Gras given by Robert Trudeau. Co hosted by David McMillian with Strategies for Living Radio on KEEL. Laissez les bon temps rouler!
Resolution Run 5K & 10K
- Betty Virginia Park
3901 Fairfield Ave, Shreveport, LA
- Sat, Jan 7, 8:00 – 11:30 AM
$25 December 24th - January 6th,
$30 January 7th - race day.
Race begins and ends at Betty Virginia Park - race course runs through the beautiful and scenic South Highlands neighborhood.
Caden Wilson Acoustic @ BeauxJax Crafthouse
- 501 Barksdale Blvd, Bossier City, LA
- Jan 7, 7-9 PM
It’s gonna be some amazing singing in BeauxJax!
Cozy Up With Reading Day
- Longview Public Library
222 W Cotton St, Longview, TX
- Sat, Jan 7, 10 AM – 5 PM
Let’s embrace the winter weather and cozy up with a good book! We’re dedicating January 7 to a casual free-read-for-all. Families can drop in anytime, grab some books and spend the day together reading in our Moeschle Meeting Room or the Children’s Department. Make it fun by wearing themed pajamas and bringing blankets/pillows to cozy up with.
Use your creativity to encourage reading!
This is also a good day to participate in our Beanstack Winter Reading Challenge and logging some reading time so you can enter our prize raffle drawing.
There will also be special activities and guests planned hourly throughout the day, including:
- 10:00 AM - The Boy Scouts of America will read stories aloud to kids.
- 11:00 AM - Community partners and City of Longview employee volunteers will join us for reading time.
- 12:00 PM - Snuggles & Snacks. Get recharged and have a nibble while you read.
- 1:00 PM - The Silver Paw Therapy Dogs will be available for kids to meet and read stories to.
Murphy's Texarkana Gun & Knife Show
- Holiday Inn Texarkana Arkansas Conv Ctr, an IHG Hotel
5200 Convention Plaza Dr, Texarkana, AR
- Sat, Jan 7 – Sun, Jan 8
This Texarkana gun show will be held on Jan 7th-8th, 2023. The Murphy's Texarkana Gun & Knife Show is held at the Holiday Inn Convention Center and is promoted by Kerry Murphy Promotions.
All federal, state and local firearm laws and ordinances must be followed.
Pop Punk Night @ Tasha's Tavern
- 3104 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA
- Sat Jan 07 2023 at 09:00 pm
Come join us at Tasha's Tavern as we rock some of your favorite pop punk jams from bands like Blink 182, Green Day, Good Charlotte, Fall Out Boy, and more!
The Missing Link Presents: Resolutions & Melodies
- 504 Texas St 504 Texas Street Shreveport, LA 71101
- Sat, Jan 7, 8 PM – Sun, Jan 8, 12 AM
The Missing Link Presents: Resolutions & Melodies Come out and see all the talented artists in the area put on a show for you guys!
First Family Fun Event 2023
- First United Methodist Church Shreveport
500 Common St, Shreveport, LA
- Sun, Jan 8, 12 – 2 PM
Start off your New Year with our first First Family event of the year! Join us for the Ultimate Chili Cook-Off competition, along with chicken & dumplings, s'mores, cocoa and more! All ages are invited to attend.
This will be going on Sunday, January 8th, right after our services, from 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. in Bain Hall and Hunter 101. Bring the whole family for food and games!
