SHREVEPORT, La. - It's another weekend full of events in the ArkLaTex.
CENTERPOINT ENERGY RED RIVER BALLOON RALLY
- July 14, 2023
- Tickets are $5.00 - Kids ages 5 years and younger are FREE!
Friday July 14 & Saturday 15, 2023 at Louisiana Downs in Bossier City, get ready for the BEST Balloon Rally yet! This year we are INDOORS!
The CenterPoint Red River Balloon Rally Presented by the Louisiana Office of Tourism is a family-friendly event, featuring AEP Swepco kid zones, tethered balloon rides, and entertainment suitable for all ages.
Each night has live entertainment, food, retail vendors, and of course the magical balloon glow at dusk, sponsored by TeamLogic IT and Stuart’s Integrated Services!
Louisiana State Ballooning Championship held on July 15-16, 2023 bringing 20+ hot air balloons to Shreveport-Bossier City!
MARC & TED BROUSSARD
- July 14, 2023
- 7:00 PM to 9:30 PM
- 802 Margaret Pl Shreveport, LA 71101
- Woman's Department Club
- $35-$55
Louisiana legends Marc & Ted Broussard come to Shreveport to perform in concert on Friday, July 14, 2023. This intimate concert takes place in Louisiana Grandstand's legendary listening room theater. Reserve tickets today and don't miss this all ages concert.
Downtown LIVE
- Fri, Jul 14
- 1 – 4 PM
- Main Street Texarkana
300 N State Line Ave, Texarkana, AR
Downtown Live is a community event that takes place on the second Friday of every month. Downtown galleries, boutiques, restaurants, and retail businesses stay open later to meet visitors! Come and enjoy artists producing unique art while visitors watch, enjoy live music, do some shopping, and stop at one of our locally owned downtown restaurants for dinner. This event is family friendly and free to the public. There is on-street parking on Broad Street and a city parking lot within an easy walking distance.
SHOP TIL YOU DROP RETAIL MARKET
- July 14, 2023
- 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM
- 417 Carnaby Court BOSSIER CITY, LA 71111
- 318-564-9489 or 318-470-6714
- Bossier Civic Center
- $4 children 10 and under are free
Lots of fun shopping with friends and family at this JULY'S SHOP TIL YOU DROP!
Shop vendors from all over the Ark-La-Tex... Small businesses displaying their talents and specialty boutique items.
WE WOULD LIKE TO INVITE YOU TO THIS JULY'S SHOP TIL YOU DROP SHOW AT THE BOSSIER CIVIC CENTER!! This shopping event features a variety of merchants from all over the Ark-La-Tex. July 14-15, 2023 at the Bossier Civic Center located at 620 Benton Road!
THE ARKLATEX BEAUTY & BEAU CONTEST
- July 14, 2023
- 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM
- 2533 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Shreveport, LA 71118
- $50 for entry
The ArkLaTex Beauty & Beau Contest will be held at 360 Center in Shreveport on Friday, July 14, 2023, at 6:30 p.m.
Entry Fee: $50.00
Photogenic Fee (1 picture only): $10.00
Both non-refundable.
SUMMER READING PROGRAM CLOWN AND MAGIC ACTS
- July 14 at 12 p.m – Mooretown Branch 4360 Hollywood Ave.
- July 14 at 3 p.m. – Blanchard Branch 344 Alexander Ave.
Shreve Memorial Library Summer Reading Program continues to wow patrons of all ages with clown and magic performances by magician/ventriloquist, Professor QB and entertainer, Geebo the Clown. Live performances will be held at various branches through the end of July. The “All Together Now” Summer Reading Program encourages patrons of all ages to explore ideas of kindness, friendship, community and culture. All programs are free and open to the public. Registration is not required.
Movie Mania: Bee Movie
- Fri, Jul 14
- 10 AM – 12 PM
- Texarkana Public Library
600 W 3rd St, Texarkana, TX
2023 BOSSIER CITY FARMERS MARKET
- Recurring weekly on Saturday
- 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM
- 2950 East Texas St Bossier City, LA 71111
- Pierre Bossier Mall
- Free
The 2023 Bossier City Farmers Market is open every Saturday, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., April - November (no breaks) in the south parking lot of Pierre Bossier Mall. The market has more than 75 vendors with a wealth of local fresh veggies and fruits, food trucks, jams, salsa, honey, baked goods, jellies, pickles, tamales, handmade soap, flowers, kettle corn, BBQ, shaved ice, fresh-squeezed lemonade, boudin, real fruit smoothies, seasoning blends, peppers, wood and metal crafts, art, southern comfort food, live music, face painting, balloons and much more. We are even leashed pet-friendly!
EXERCISE IN CADDO COMMON PARK
- Recurring weekly on Saturday
- 8:00 AM to 11:30 AM
- 869 Texas Avenue Shreveport, LA 71101
- Free
'Tis the season to get in the sun and stretch!!! Now that the Caddo Common Park pavilion is ready, FREE weekly exercise will resume in the park. Every Saturday from 8:00 - 11:30 a.m., there will be classes led by the Cardio SPOT, humm Yoga and more! Three exercises will be led EVERY Saturday. Admission is free and open to the public.
Join us on the first Saturday of every month for Super Saturdays which feature five exercises plus food trucks, an arts market, DJ, live painting, and more!
SHREVEPORT FARMERS' MARKET
- Recurring weekly on Saturday
- 7:30 AM to 12:30 PM
- 101 Crockett St Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 424-4000
- Shreveport Farmers' Market
- Free
The award-winning Shreveport Farmers’ Market opens Saturday, June 3 for its 37th consecutive summer season! The Shreveport Farmers’ Market serves our community and beyond by providing bountiful weekly markets every Saturday starting June 3 through August 26 and will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Festival Plaza, located at 101 Crockett Street in downtown Shreveport.
Splash Into Summer
- Sat, Jul 15
- 11 AM – 1 PM
- Spring Lake Park Splash Pad
Texarkana, TX
Join us for 'Splash Into Summer' at Spring Lake Park Splash Pad! 🌊☀️ Dive into a day of family fun hosted by SignatureCare Emergency Center and LifeNet EMS on July 15 from 11-1. Enjoy refreshing Kona Ice treats, grab fantastic goodie bags, savor delicious bites from Juanitos Taco Truck, and witness essential water safety demonstrations for parents while your kids have a blast at the splash pad. It's an event you won't want to miss - perfect for creating lasting memories and celebrating summer together! 🎉💦
The first 100 guests will receive a free taco from Juanitos Taco Truck. After the first 100 guests, tacos will be available for purchase.
Tic-Tac-Toe Grill Game
- Sat, Jul 15
- 10 AM- 1PM
- Lowe's Home Improvement
501 Walton Dr, Texarkana, TX
Toss a little fun on the grill in this Kids Workshop. Your mini-DIYer will build a grill toy that doubles as a tic-tac-toe board.
Bring your mini-DIYer into Lowe’s at one of the select time slots. Workshops hosted by one our Red Vest experts are held from 10:00am – 1:00pm, in-store only. We look forward to building with you and your little ones! Don’t forget – if you are unable to attend during your selected timeslot, your kit may be given away to Walk-Ins starting at 1:00pm, the day of the workshop.
Travis Tritt
- Sun, Jul 16
- 6 – 8 PM
- Perot Theatre
221 Main St, Texarkana, TX
Thirty years after Travis Tritt launched his music career, the Southern rock-influenced artist continues to sell-out shows and stay true and relevant to country music fans across the globe. Continuously performing shows and withholding a heavy appearance schedule, Tritt is proving to be unstoppable.
