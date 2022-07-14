Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info.
JURASSIC QUEST
ATTENTION, Shreveport dinosaur lovers! Jurassic Quest is roaring into the Shreveport Convention Center from July 15-17!
See our herd of life-size animatronic dinosaurs including Apatosaurus, Spinosaurus, T-Rex and an incredible 50 Foot Long Megalodon. Jurassic Quest is the world’s largest, most popular dino event with unique and exciting experiences for the whole family. Meet our trainers, baby dinos and watch a live interactive Raptor show. You don’t want to miss “The Quest” interactive adventure, dinosaur rides, giant fossil dig, inflatables, fossil science exhibit, “Triceratots” soft play area, and MORE! Tickets are flying fast! Sellouts are expected, so buy in advance at JurassicQuest.com to guarantee your timeslot. Get your tickets before they go extinct!
Tickets are $19- $26. Click here to purchase yours.
LITTLE SHOPS OF HORRORS
Join Shreveport Little Theatre for its 2022 Summer Musical Production, Little Shop of Horrors. A deviously delicious musical! Seymour, a meek floral assistant, stumbles across a new breed of plant he names "Audrey II" - after his coworker crush.
Showings are available at Shreveport Little Threatre in Shreveport on July 15-17, 20-23 and 27-30 at 7:30 p.m. and July 17, 24 and 31 at 2 p.m.
Admission is $30. Click here to purchase tickets.
DEAF ACTION SCAVENGER HUNT
The Deaf Action Center scavenger hunt will be held at the Lot in downtown Shreveport on Saturday, July 16 at 9 a.m. Tickets are $10.
Teams of 6 can register to take part, and the Scavenger Hunt will be as follows: each team will receive the same list of 50 questions, clues, and riddles, and each item will have a specific point value based on the difficulty of the clue. The answer to each clue will be a location in downtown Shreveport. When the team figures out the answer, they will then take a photo at the spot indicated. The team with the most points will take the grand prize: $500 cash. Additional prizes will be awarded for Cleverest Team Name, Most Creative Photo, and Best Team T-Shirt. Entrance fee for the scavenger hunt is $10 per person.
LMBO COMEDY SHOWCASE
The Tina Graham LMBO Comedy Showcase will be held at Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club in Shreveport on Saturday, July 16 at 7 p.m. Adult tickets are $15.
Comedian Tonja D "Ton of Fun" will host a night of laughter and fun at Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club. Local comedians will showcase their talent in hopes of being the next comedian discovered by the Godmother of Comedy Tina Graham.
LOUISIANA YOUNG PROFESSIONALS CONFERENCE
Registration is now open for the fifth annual Louisiana Young Professionals Conference, annually held in historic downtown Natchitoches on Friday, July 15 beginning at 8 a.m. at . Employers and employees will both find real value in the session topics for this one-day conference. Our keynote and session speakers will give you valuable insight into some of the greatest workplace challenges for today's young professionals, and give you real strategies to overcome those challenges.
You will walk away with new ways to adapt your habits and skills to become a more valuable team member and employee. You will have the opportunity to network and engage in idea-sharing with a cross section of professionals from around the state. This is one conference you don't want to miss!
FAMILY FUN FEST
Save the Date!! Saturday July 16, 2022 for The First Annual Family Fun Fest in Longview Texas!
We are so excited to host a vendor event for kids and families! We will have face painting, snow cones, food, activities and more for the entire family to enjoy!
LIVE Performances by That Girl Lay Lay, Young Hi-Way, G baby and more!
There will also be shopping and vendors from Longview Texas and the surrounding areas.
Don't miss out on this event! Please get your tickets NOW!
Please note all children must have a ticket. No outside food or drinks are permitted. No coolers, backpacks or weapons allowed.
Tickets will be sold at the door but prices will change. Adults will be $35 and kids $25 so get your tickets your now!!!
This event is being held for youth entrepreneurship awareness. If you would like to donate become a vendor or a sponsor for this event please email info@chiantitv.com.This will be held at the Longview Exhibit Center at 1123 Jaycee Dr.
WINE TOUR AND PAIRED DINING EVENT
Spend the afternoon visiting East Texas Vineyards and then end with a three-course paired dinner on Saturday, July 16 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at
Britt's Wine and Dine
400 N Garcia Street
Kilgore, Texas.
Start the summer off with an air-conditioned tour of three of east Texas finest wineries including Walkers Mill, Enoch Stomp and Britt's Wine and Dine. You can expect to taste some very awesome wines at each of the first two and then end up at Britt's Wine and Dine for a three course perfectly paired meal. You will have a choice of a baked Chicken Quarter or Seasoned Pork Loin. A beautiful green salad and Texas Pecan Pie for dessert all paired with Britt's wines.
This tour is very limited to 20 guests. Special dietary needs will be accommodated if you contact us at least three days before the event. No refunds offered after 5 days prior to event, but cost of tour can be applied to a future event.
XLR8 OBSTACLE COURSE
Run, jump, climb, and slide your way across the finish line as fast as possible! Ages 12 and under are invited to come to give our XLR8 Obstacle Course their best shot on Friday, July 15th, from 12pm - 2pm! This event is free to members and there is a $10 drop-in fee for Plex and XLR8 non-members.
We are located at 5610 Richmond Rd, Texarkana, TX 75503
For more information on this event, please contact:
Carmen Engledowl at 904-838-4697 or admin@hcesportsplex.com
ROCK YOUR CROWN AWARDS SHOW
Join Talented. Respectful. Aspiring. Powerful. (T.R.A.P.) Girlz for a formal evening celebrating women and girls making a difference in their community. The "Rock Your Crown" Awards Show is our first event in the Shreveport/Bossier area. Therefore, we are looking forward to your support. Please have your complimentary tickets available for entry to the Awards Show. Remember, this is a red carpet event; formal attire is required, so dress to impress!
Make sure to arrive early to take your complimentary photo on our red carpet!
This will be held Sunday, July 17 starting at 5 p.m. at Riverview Theatre 600 Clyde Fant Parkway in Shreveport, LA. This event is free. Click here for more info.
