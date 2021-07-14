SHREVEPORT, La. - It's another weekend full of events in the ArkLaTex.
Here's a look at just some of What's Happening.
CLICK HERE FOR YOUR KTBS STORMTEAM 3 EVENT FORECAST
SHARK WEEK IN THE SHARK-LA-TEX!
What’s more dangerous than a shark? A lot of things actually. Sink your teeth into fun facts all about sharks during Shark Week in the SHARK-LA-TEX! It continues through Sunday, July 18 at the Shreveport Aquarium from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Enjoy ongoing family-friendly activities, feedings, games, and more. Win a prize on the shark quiz trail, hunt for fossilized shark teeth, observe shark feedings. and take some great photos of your shark-themed adventure in the shark photo booth.
Plus, join us for our featured events: Zenon the Zebra Shark's 4th Birthday Party and a Shark Party on the Patio!
SHOP TIL YOU DROP RETAIL MARKET
Shop Til You Drop is a fun and fabulous shopping event at the Bossier Civic Center. This show features an eclectic mix of handcrafted items, specialty women and children boutiques. Tasty foods, home decor, jewelry, shabby and vintage styles, hair bows and so much more. Minnie and Mickey will be there for the kids at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. Lots of shopping! Lots of fun for everyone! Show hours 3 p.m.-7 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday.
MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Matilda the Musical will be held at Marjorie Lyons Playhouse in Shreveport on Thursday and Friday, July 15 & 16 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, July 17 at 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 18 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25 Adults, $22 Seniors and $20 Students.
Stage Center continues its 10th Anniversary Season with Roald Dahl’s MATILDA the musical, produced on the Mainstage, in association with the School of Performing Arts, and the winner of over 90 international awards, 23 for Best Musical with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, a book by Dennis Kelly, and based on the book “Matilda” by Roald Dahl, this event is our first live production in 16 months, and will serve as the official 10 season celebration with a special ticketed gala performance! SC Artistic Director Jared Watson directs the Broadway musical juggernaut, with choreography by Katie Lerchie, and musical direction by Kyle Denton.
NOT YOUR PARENT'S BAR CRAWL
Not Your Parent's Bar Crawl will be held at Strange Brew in Shreveport on Saturday, July 17 at 4 p.m. Adult general admission tickets are $15.
Slip on those sneakers, floral shirts, and mom jeans. Get ready to show mom and dad how it’s done at the Not Your Parents Bar Crawl. Hop over to Strange Brew, Ernie's Bar, Great Raft Brewing, and Bears on Fairfield . There will be an after-party at Strange Brew with music by Basic Cable. There will be a costume contest and dad joke contest, food vendors will be set up to fuel you for the evening.
Registration and Pre-Party at Strange Brew 4:30 pm-6 pm
1st Stop Ernie’s 6pm-7pm A Guy Called Randall DJ
2nd Stop Great Raft 7:10pm-8:15pm
3rd Stop Bears 8:20pm-9:20pm Ghost Foot Album Release Party
Final Stop Strange Brew 9:30pm after party Basic Cable, awards for costume contest and dad joke contest
ARE YOU STRONG ENOUGH YOUTH EVENT
Parking is FREE. Oaklawn Village Shopping Center 2729 New Boston Rd. (we'll be out front of Harbor Freight and in front of Beauty Outlet Mall.)
SUMMER FUN FUNDRAISER
Come out to Clarksville Country Club on July 17th, 2021 to enjoy BBQ, cornhole, horseshoes, and live music by the TJ Mac Band, Aaron Austin, and Snowi Harvey.
To enter the premises / attend the event you must purchase a $5 ticket (there will be a gate & armbands). BBQ plates will be available at the event and will include BBQ, potato salad, beans, bread, and pickles. Entries to the cornhole tournament or horseshoe tournament are $20/person or $40/team. Tickets to reserve a table for six during live music are $60/each.
Our cornhole tournament will begin at 1 PM, horseshoe tournament will begin at 3 PM, and live music by The TJ Mac Band (full band) will begin at 7 PM.
Details for cornhole and horseshoe tournaments include:
- two people per team (will not be matched with a teammate at the tournament)
- men and women can play
- $20/per player or $40/team
- standard rules (no bust for cornhole)
- CASH PRIZES
- double elimination
- downtime between games
- Participants will be able to enter the day of at the tournament table BUT MUST enter at least 30 MINUTES BEFORE THE START TIME and MUST enter with cash
Drinks will be available for purchase at the bar, including alcoholic drinks. Absolutely no outside alcohol! Must be 21 to purchase alcohol. Must purchase a $3.00 temporary membership from bar to purchase alcohol if a non-member. Absolutely no gambling or fighting or you will be asked to leave the premises by security. All proceeds from the Summer Fun Fundraiser will go towards our clubhouse renovation! You do not have to be a club member to purchase a ticket and attend.
BOSSIER CITY FARMER'S MARKET
The 2021 Bossier City Farmers Market is open every Saturday, 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., April-November (no breaks) in the south parking lot of Pierre Bossier Mall. The market more than 75 vendors with a wealth of local fresh veggies and fruits, food trucks, jams, salsa, honey, baked goods, jellies, pickles, tamales, handmade soap, flowers, kettle corn, BBQ, shaved ice, fresh-squeezed lemonade, pizza, real fruit smoothies, wood and metal crafts, art, southern comfort food, live music, face painting, balloons and much more.
SOUTH BOSSIER DRIVE-IN MOVIE: DAYS OF THUNDER
Let's all go to the movies! Join us Saturday, July 17 for a drive-in movie presenting Days of Thunder. Showtime is at 8:00 p.m. at 2000 Reeves Marine Drive in Bossier City. Admission is $25.00 per car and includes a free bag of popcorn. Concessions and indoor restrooms available on site.
Presented by South Bossier Drive-In Movie Theater and Lagniappe P.R.I.M.E., LLC.
POKEMON GO FEST
It’s the 25th anniversary of Pokémon and the 5th anniversary of Pokémon Go, and these auspicious anniversaries aren’t going to pass unnoticed by the millions of players worldwide and Niantic, the creator of Pokémon!
Niantic and Google Play have partnered to create a two-day event on Saturday and Sunday, July 17-18, to provide players unique opportunities to capture certain Pokémon creatures ‘in the wild’. They will also be debuting new Pokémon creatures Shiny Whismur, Chimecho, Audino, and Tympole, will be setting up hourly global challenges and much more! The Saturday and Sunday events run from 10 am- 6 pm local time.
Downtown Shreveport has the single greatest number of Pokémon Stops- more than 75 of them, at last count- than any other spot in Northwest Louisiana. Downtown is the perfect place for players to obtain needed game items and hunt Pokémon. It’s also a perfect day to combine your love of Pokémon Go with other games at Sci-Port Discovery Center’s special GamePort exhibit. Sci-Port’s exhibit explores the evolution of games and digital gaming; from historic board games like Candy Land, Checkers, and Backgammon to classic and newer digital games that can be played with a giant custom-made retro-inspired game controller.
Downtown will welcome Pokémon Go players with a variety of specials at different businesses (some of which have PokeStops just outside their doors)! These specials are being offered Saturday only, for players who show their apps!
LIST OF SPECIALS FOR PLAYERS (Show app to receive these special offers.)
1. BON ASIAN CAFE- 300 block of Edwards Street in the Beck Building. 10% off your meal. Open Saturday 11 am- 8 pm.
2. RETRO DOWN TOWN CAFE- 420 Marshall St. Free coffee and charging stations while you dine. Open Saturday 9 am- 2 pm.
3. PARISH TACEAUX- 708 Texas St. Saturday only Specialty Pineapple Pikachu cocktail and 15% off food purchases. Open Saturday 11 am- 8 pm
4. THE AGORA BOREALIS- 421 Lake St. 20% off any single item. Open Saturday 10am- 6 pm.
5. ROBINSON FILM CENTER, 617 Texas St. Free small popcorn. You do not have to make another purchase for your free popcorn.
5. SCI-PORT DISCOVERY CENTER- 820 Clyde Fant Parkway. $5 entry all day long! Open Saturday 9 am- 5 pm.
More specials will be added between now and Saturday, so check back often at: www.downtownshreveport.com/pokemongospecials-downtown
LONGVIEW GUN SHOW
Longview, Texas Gun Show will display products like shotguns, rifles, handguns, scopes, knives, shooting supplies, ammunition, reloading equipment, gun cases, pistol & rifle magazines, wild game jerky, and much more.
It's July 17 & 18 at Maude Cobb Convention & Activity Center.
- Saturday: 9:00am - 5:00pm
- Sunday: 10:00am - 4:00pm
- General: $9.00
Children 6-11: $2.00
Free Parking
CHAT HUTTO IN CARTHAGE
Date Night Comedy Show with Chad Hutto is coming to the Esquire on July 17 in Carthage, Tx! That's at 114 W. Sabine St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. Don't miss the after party at Rancho Grande from 9 p.m. until 11 p.m.
Get your tickets at www.cowboyhosscomedian.com.
ZBT CELEBRITY BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
ZBT Celebrity Basketball Tournament will be held at Booker T Washington High School in Shreveport on Sunday, July 18 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $ 10 and up.
The ZBT Celebrity Basketball Tournament will feature Cupid, Jeter, Dj Trucker, Mr Smoke, Audio Yo, Latrell Knight, Johnny James, Benito, Hyside, Big O, Dj Fabb and Dj Wine on the 1s &2s. Special guests will be Big Yayo, Rhomey Rhome, and the halftime performers will be Calvin Taylor and the Issa Dancers.
(sbfunguide.com contributed to this report)