Shop Til You Drop Arts, Craft & Gift Show
Come join this fun-filled weekend of shopping! This show features a variety of vendors from all over four states. From handcrafted one-of-a-kind items to women's clothing, you are sure to find something for everyone's taste, style, and budget. We will have make-up, bath and body, and weight loss products. This can all be found at the Bossier Civic Center, 620 Benton Road, Bossier City July 17-18, 2020. Shopping hours begin Friday, 3 pm-7 pm and Saturday, 10 am-5 pm. Admission is $4. Children 10 and under are free.
Harrah’s Louisiana Downs 2020 Live Thoroughbred Race Meet runs through Wednesday, September 23 on Saturdays and Mondays-Wednesdays; 1st Post Time is 3:05 p.m. each race day. Adult admission is free.
The racetrack at Harrah's Louisiana Downs is home to the Super Derby, one of the premier races for 3-year-olds in North America. With thoroughbred racing every May through September and Quarter Horse racing from January through March, there is no shortage of live horse racing action. Throughout the year you can test your handicapping skills as you watch and wager on live horse racing from racetracks around the world in our simulcast facilities.
The Shreveport Farmers’ Market serves local farmers and our community by providing bountiful and fun-filled weekly markets! The market will be open every Saturday through August 29, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The East Pavilion features vegetables, fruits, herbs, plants, honey, and meats grown/raised within a 100-mile radius of Shreveport. Ranchers sell ethically-raised beef, pork, chicken, and lamb. Great breads, jams, jellies, pickles, various canned goods, locally-made soaps, dog treats, seasonings, and sauces are also available. And chocolates, cookies, cakes, candies, and pralines will make any sweet tooth happy!
Bossier City is booming, and so is the Bossier City Farmer's Market, located in the ample parking lot of Pierre Bossier Mall every Saturday!
The Bossier City Farmers Market is open from 9 am-1 pm each Saturday, April 25-Nov. 21 (no breaks). This family-friendly event is free, open to the public and future markets will feature live music weekly, as well as children’s activities including face-painting and games. Leashed pets are allowed.
Shop, eat and support locals at the Ruston Farmers Market. Choose from a wide selection of seasonal fruits and vegetables, meat, eggs, honey, jams, salsa, and other locally produced goods! You can also shop for natural skin care products, soaps, woodworks, and more, all hand-crafted by local artists and makers. Coffee is available from Railway Coffee along with breakfast from local vendors and food trucks. The Ruston Farmers Market also has live music and demos every Saturday morning!
The Natchitoches Farmers Market takes place every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. from April through August on the downtown riverbank in the historic district. There will also be special harvest markets in the fall.
Besides fresh fruits, herbs, vegetables and plants, customers can choose from a selection of value-added products including farm fresh eggs, homemade breads, jams, jellies, pickles, honey, candy and much more.
Crafters sell their hand-made items every Saturday during the season. The market will feature one of a kind items such as woodwork, art, jewelry, stained glass, soaps, bird houses and more.
Shreveport, LA- The American Rose Center invites you to join us virtually for our Green Thumb Educational Seminar on Saturday July 18, 2020 via GoToWebinar.com.
Date: July 18, 2020
Time: 9:00 a.m. to Noon CDT
Cost: FREE and open to the public – on GoToWebinar.com. Register here: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8815064403760899088, or visit Rose.org to find the link.