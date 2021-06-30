SHREVEPORT, La. - Let freedom ring this Independence Day weekend. As you might guess, there is a lot happening in addition to the 4th of July festivities. Here's a look.
UNITED WE GIVE
LifeShare Blood Center is urging donors to include donating blood this July 4 weekend.
United We Give is an annual LifeShare tradition created to encourage donors to be mindful of our community blood supply needs. Local hospitals are depending on blood supply quantities to be maintained at all times, however, traditionally, LifeShare struggles to keep up with demand of blood products in the summer.
All LifeShare Donor Centers have extended operation hours for the event: Thursday, July 1, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m., Friday, July 2, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Saturday, July 3, 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. Donors can make an appointment at www.lifeshare.org/give. Walk-ins are also welcome.
LET'S CELEBRATE OUR VETERANS
Please join Heart of Hospice as we celebrate Veterans of all eras on July 2, from 10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. at The Riverfront Pavilion in Natchitoches. From World War II to the Global War on Terror (OIF/OEF), we want an opportunity to say “thank you” and show our appreciation through a pinning and recognition ceremony.
MINDEN 4TH OF JULY DUCK DERBY
The Greater Minden Chamber presents the 3rd Annual Fourth of July Duck Derby Extravaganza. Purchase your ducks for your chance to win cash prizes! All the fun starts at 5 p.m. in Downtown Minden Friday, July 2. Race Time is at 6:00 p.m.
Duck Prices:
- 1 Racing Duck (1): $5
- Quack Pack (5): $20
- Quacker's Dozen (12): $50
- Flock of Ducks (25): $100
Cash Prizes:
- 1st Place - $1000 Cash
- 2nd Place - $500 Cash
- 3rd Place - $250 Cash
Proceeds benefit the Greater Minden Chamber's community programs.
JULY 2 AT BEAR CREEK
Mark your calendar for Friday, July 2 to celebrate the Fourth of July at Bear Creek!
Celebrating Independence Day the Bear Creek way is the perfect family night.
BBQ plates to purchase for dinner, plenty of activities for the kids, and FIREWORKS to end the night! The General Store will be open for shopping and we will be running holiday specials!
***Please do us a favor and let us know if you can make it. We want to do our best to accommodate everyone!
B.Y.O.L.C. -- Bring Your Own Lawn Chair
Bear Creek Smokehouse, 10857 State Highway 154, Marshall, TX
ZOOM EVENT: CARTOONIST RICK STROMOSKI
Grab a pencil and paper! Cartoonist Rick Stromoski (www.rickstromoski.com) will demonstrate how to draw all kinds of furry, feather, and hoofed animals. It's Friday, July 2 at 2 p.m.
This online event is free and sponsored by the Friends of a Public Library.
AMANDA SHAW AT NSU FOLK LIFE
Bring the whole family out and start your July 3 celebration the healthy way, enjoy a huge Health Expo and help to raise money for Spine Research. It's Sportspectrum's Firecracker 5K Race For Research.
Entry Fee: Pre-registration is $20 on or before June 1, 2021.
Registration between June 2 & June 25 will be $25, June 26 – July 2 is $30, Race Day Registration is $40.
Race Day: Saturday Morning, July 3, 2021
HISTORIC JEFFERSON RAILWAY
The Historic Jefferson Railway will offer a special July 3 & July 4 weekend as the history of Independence Day unfolds in the narrated day tours on Saturday and Sunday with trains departing at 12:30 and 2:30. Come see the Support Our Troops display that honor the United States Military. Military personnel ride free.
GLOW GREENWOOD
Glow Greenwood is a Hot Air Balloon Festival, located in the field next to Boothill Speedway. This is the 3rd year for this free family-friendly festival and will feature several hot air balloons lit up against the night sky, live musical entertainment, vendors, food, and rides in a tethered hot air balloon ($20 person). Glow will begin at sundown on July 3 around 8:30 p.m. Bring your blankets and chairs and enjoy a fun evening presented by the Town of Greenwood and Greenwood Chamber of Commerce.
CONCERT ON THE LAKE
Join us for the second annual Concert on the Lake! It's July 3 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Lake Bob Sandlin, Radio Tower Cove featuring the Cole Scoggins Band.
WELCOME FREEDOM CONCERT
The Welcome Freedom Concert will be held at the Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City on Saturday, July 3 at 3 p.m. Admission is free.
The Joanitones will perform, at the Welcome Freedom Concert, The Joaintones music is good for the ears and good for the soul.
GENE WATSON
Gene Watson will perform at Margaritaville® Resort Casino Bossier City in Paradise Theater on Saturday, July 3 at 8 p.m. Adult tickets are $15 and up.
Gene Watson still sings in the same key as he always has. He remains defiantly country in the face of today’s more pop-oriented offerings, delighting his legions of fans who rely on him to keep traditional country music alive and well. Come out to and enjoy such classics as “Farewell Party,” “Fourteen Carat Mind,” and “Love in the Hot Afternoon".
UNCLE SAM JAM & PICNIC AND BLOOD DRIVE
LifeShare Blood Center will be at the Uncle Sam Jam with the Donor Bus. This will give you the opportunity to donate much-needed blood. There will be bands, waterslides, a rib cook-off, and a homemade ice cream contest! That's right, fun for the whole family.
Your life-saving gift is desperately needed going into the summer months. LifeShare Blood Center is critically low of all blood types and they're looking at us to help. Please consider giving the #GiftofLife!
GORMAN MCCRACKEN 4TH OF JULY CAR SHOW
Sunday, July 4 is your time to shine at the Gorman McCracken 4th of July Car Show in Longview, Tx. The event will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and will include a great line-up of classic and modern vehicles. There will also be food truck theres to satisfy your appetite. It's being held 800 S. Hwy 31 in Longview.
2021 KTBS 3 Freedom Fest Finale
On Sunday, July 4, it's all about God and Country, great entertainment, and watching fireworks from multiple locations. It's the Freedom Fest Finale.
Fireworks will be displayed from Stoner Ave. in Shreveport, Temple Baptist Church in Ruston, Northwood County Club in Blanchard, Jefferson, TX, over Big Cypress Bayou by the bridge downtown and at the Maude Cobb Convention Complex in Longview.
Entertainment includes Espe Moran singing the National Anthem, Alter Ego, Johnny Earthquake and the Moondogs with Estelle Brown, Linnea Allen with Liesl Cruz and Emily Petzold, and the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra.
Click here to learn much more about the 2021 KTBS 3 Freedom Fest Finale.
(sbfunguide.com contributed to this report)