SHREVEPORT, La. - It's another weekend full of events in the ArkLaTex.
ANYTHING GOES, THE MUSICAL
- July 21, 2023
- 7:30 PM to 10:00 PM
- 812 Margaret Place Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 424-4439
- Shreveport Little Theatre
- All tickets $30
A hilarious shipboard romp wrapped in one of Cole Porter's most magical scores. It's delightful, delicious and de-lovely!
43RD ANNUAL NATCHITOCHES-NSU FOLK FESTIVAL
- July 22, 2023
- 9:00 AM to 9:30 PM
- NSU Natchitoches, LA
- (318) 357-4332
- Saturday all day, $10. Saturday after 5 PM, $6. Children 12 and under admitted free.
The Natchitoches-NSU Folk Festival will be held on July 22 in air-conditioned Prather Coliseum on the NSU campus and will feature 3 stages of music with Cajun, zydeco, blues, Celtic, and country music, free Cajun and zydeco dance lessons, and many traditional food vendors. The Festival will also include a gumbo cook-off, blacksmithing, KidFest, over 70 crafts persons, a harmonica workshop taught by Ed Huey, and the Louisiana State Fiddle Championship from 1-4 PM. Music headliners feature Rusty Metoyer and the Zydeco Krush, the Jambalaya Cajun Band and the Cajun Stompers, Gal Holiday and the Honky Tonk Revue, Hugh Harris and the Drifting Cowboys, The Russell Welch Hot Quartet with special guest Aurora Nealand, traditional Native American songs and dances with the Rising Sun Youth Choctaw-Apache of Ebarb Dance Group, and blues by Jimmy “Duck” Holmes.
PIQUE NIQUE
- July 22, 2023
- 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM
- (318) 549-9663
- $75
Shh....it's a secret. Pique Nique is a unique luxury dining and entertainment experience featuring a seated dinner in a secret outdoor location in Shreveport, LA. After dinner or during (we're not judging), you will dance the night away to the stirring sounds of local favorite, Soul Grooves! Attendees will also be treated to a live rendering of the event by Shreveport artist, Karen LaBeau!
Our goal is to provide an atmosphere that promotes and encourages our guests coming together to experience Shreveport in a unique way.
THE MARKET @ NHUMC
- Recurring weekly on Saturday
- 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM
- 913 CANDLER AVENUE SHREVEPORT, LA 71107
- 13184159728
- $0.00
We are delighted to announce the grand opening of THE MARKET @ NHUMC, a new farmers market in the Shreveport/Bossier Community. The Market will open on Saturday, June 10, 2023.
This is a fantastic opportunity for you to enjoy fresh, local, produce from great vendors. You will also find artisanal breads, cheeses, jams, honey, and more. Come and support our local farmers and small businesses while enjoying live music, tasty food, and much more. The market will be open every Saturday (rain or shine) from 9 am to 1 pm at 835 Poleman Road (at the intersection of Poleman Road and Cornell) in the North Highlands United Methodist Church parking area. We look forward to seeing you there!
2023 BOSSIER CITY FARMERS MARKET
- Recurring weekly on Saturday
- 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM
- 2950 East Texas St Bossier City, LA 71111
- Pierre Bossier Mall
- Free
The 2023 Bossier City Farmers Market is open every Saturday, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., April - November (no breaks) in the south parking lot of Pierre Bossier Mall. The market has more than 75 vendors with a wealth of local fresh veggies and fruits, food trucks, jams, salsa, honey, baked goods, jellies, pickles, tamales, handmade soap, flowers, kettle corn, BBQ, shaved ice, fresh-squeezed lemonade, boudin, real fruit smoothies, seasoning blends, peppers, wood and metal crafts, art, southern comfort food, live music, face painting, balloons and much more. We are even leashed pet-friendly!
EXERCISE IN CADDO COMMON PARK
- Recurring weekly on Saturday
- 8:00 AM to 11:30 AM
- 869 Texas Avenue Shreveport, LA 71101
- Free
'Tis the season to get in the sun and stretch!!! Now that the Caddo Common Park pavilion is ready, FREE weekly exercise will resume in the park. Every Saturday from 8:00 - 11:30 a.m., there will be classes led by the Cardio SPOT, humm Yoga and more! Three exercises will be led EVERY Saturday. Admission is free and open to the public.
Join us on the first Saturday of every month for Super Saturdays which feature five exercises plus food trucks, an arts market, DJ, live painting, and more!
SHARK WEEK
- Recurring daily
- SUN-FRI: 10 am - 5pm, SAT: 9am - 5pm
- 601 Clyde Fant Pkwy, Shreveport LA Shreveport AquariumSHREVEPORT, LA 71101
- 318330601
- Shreveport Aquarium
- Online tickets: $15.95 ages 13+, $12.95 ages 2-12
Get chummy with us this month! Sink your teeth into FINtastic facts facts and JAWsome activities during SHARK WEEK: Sunday, July 23 - 30
SHREVEPORT FARMERS' MARKET
- Recurring weekly on Saturday
- 7:30 AM to 12:30 PM
- 101 Crockett St Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 424-4000
- Shreveport Farmers' Market
- Free
The award-winning Shreveport Farmers’ Market opens Saturday, June 3 for its 37th consecutive summer season! The Shreveport Farmers’ Market serves our community and beyond by providing bountiful weekly markets every Saturday starting June 3 through August 26 and will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Festival Plaza, located at 101 Crockett Street in downtown Shreveport.