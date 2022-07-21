Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info.
CARRIBEAN CONNECTON
Texarkana Ruff Ryders is hosting a weekend event. (Presale Bands-T-Shirt, Presale Bands ONLY Registration listed below) Friday everyone will check in at the host hotel with the option to go to the local lounges,bars, and restaurants in the evening. Saturday we will be hosting a Car, Truck, & Bike Show from 11AM- 3 PM. There will be music, vendors, and food trucks. It is FREE to the public to attend. (Vendor and Food Truck Registration listed below) In the evening we will be hosting a Caribbean themed party at CrossTies. Wear your carnival suits, rep your favorite Caribbean country, and wave your flags. You don’t want to miss this event. (Table registration listed below)
Presale Band/T-Shirt- $40
Presale Band ONLY- $20
Tables- $40
Host Hotel:
Holiday Inn Texarkana Arkansas Convention Center
5200 Convention Plaza Dr.
Texarkana, AR 71854
(870) 216-2000
[Ask for the RR Rate]
King $79 + Tax
Double $89 + Tax
Check in: 3pm CST
Check out: 12pm CST.
Overflow Hotel:
Hampton Inn
5302 Crossroads Parkway
Texarkana, AR
Please call 870-774-4267 and wait for the front desk to answer. Link will be provided soon!!
POC:
Mister Me2 (406) 403-6399
WildFiRRe (903) 278-9212
Rudegal (915) 999-1149
KEEPING IT COUNTRY MUSIC FESTIVAL
Keeping it Country Live's Traditional Country Music Festival will be held at Shreveport Municipal Auditorium on Saturday, July 23, starting at 9:30 a.m. Tickets are $76 and up. Click here to purchase.
Presented by AMP, the first-ever Keeping It Country Live's Traditional Country Music Festival will feature live traditional country music for an entire day at the historic Shreveport Municipal Auditorium, the birthplace of the careers of numerous internationally known country music arts. Featured performers are Moe Bandy and Joe Stampley. Visit the website for a full listing of performances and to support this event with your ticket purchase.
NATCHITOCHES-NSU FOLK FESTIVAL
The 42nd Annual Natchitoches-NSU Folk Festival is back! The Festival will be held on Saturday July 23 in air-conditioned Prather Coliseum on the Northwestern State University campus. That's located at 220 South Jefferson Street on the NSU campus. Admission is $10 for the entire day, $6 after 5 p.m., and free for children ages 12 and under.
The Festival features three stages of music, the Louisiana State Fiddle Championship, Cajun dance lessons, a Cajun guitar workshop, over 70 traditional crafts persons, exhibits, Louisiana foods, and narrative sessions. This year’s theme “Stronger Together!” will celebrate how Louisiana’s folklife – its unique crafts, food, music, and culture – are alive and well! Headline music includes golden oldies with Flashback, Creole la la music with Goldman Thibodeaux, Celtic music with Haggis Rampant, the Rising Dragon Lion Dance Team, zydeco with the LaCour Trio and Geno Delafose and French Rockin’ Boogie, and Cajun music with fiddler extraordinaire Amanda Shaw!
LITTLE SHOPS OF HORROS
Join Shreveport Little Theatre for its 2022 Summer Musical Production, Little Shop of Horrors. A deviously delicious musical! Seymour, a meek floral assistant, stumbles across a new breed of plant he names "Audrey II" - after his coworker crush.
Showings are available at Shreveport Little Threatre in Shreveport on July 15-17, 20-23 and 27-30 at 7:30 p.m. and July 17, 24 and 31 at 2 p.m.
Admission is $30. Click here to purchase tickets.
DANCE ACADEMY
At Dance Arts Academy, we strive to develop a passion for dance while helping our students become the best and strongest versions of themselves. Here’s your opportunity to try us for yourself.
You are invited to join us on Saturday, July 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. for a special Dance Arts Academy Grand Reopening and Superstar Social to meet our faculty and staff and see why our studio is the best fit for your family.
The open house will include a free 30-minute class for dancers from two years of age through adults as well as refreshments, crafts, studio tours, and opportunities to meet other dancers. Parents are invited to watch the demo classes, and there will be a special one-day opportunity to receive tuition discounts for fall classes if you register during the open house.
Learn more about what makes our studio different and reserve your spot for the open house today by going to www.danceshreveport.com/open-house before July 21, 2022. Class numbers will be capped and available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Reserve your spot today!
DREADED SHOWDOWN
The Dreaded Showdown wrestling show will be held Saturday, July 23 at Whiskey River Country in Texarkana, Texas 310 East 49th Street. 10$ admission doors open at 6pm and show starts at 8pm. Sponsored by New Hope Extreme Wrestling and presented by HYPECON it will be a televised wrestling show by KLFI tv Texarkana!!! It will feature local Wrestlers like King Razor Ray facing his rival El Jefe in a Last Man Standing match!!!
This event is for ages 21 and up.
WASKOM FIREWORKS EXTRAVAGANZA
Celebrating Kids plus Fireworks Extravaganza in Waskom, Texas - Sunday, July 24, 2022 at 5:30pm
At the lake at Catfish Village in partnership with Waskom, Texas, the Gateway to Texas, Waskom Chamber of Commerce, an affiliate of the greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce
Music, food trucks, corn-hole games, bouncy house, "Touch a Truck" by the Waskom Fire Dept.
Announcement of Waskom $500 Leo's Scholarship Award
National Anthem
Fireworks Show.
CITYWIDE KICKBACK
The 4th annual back to school citywide kickback will be held, Saturday July 23 at J.S. Clark Elementary School located at 351 Hearne Avenue in Shreveport from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. This event is free and opened to the public. There will be free giveaways including door prizes, backpacks, school supplies, free food and more. This event will also include face painting, carnival games, arts and crafts and much more. You wouldn't want to miss it!
BRIDAL SHOW
Our annual Signature Bridal Show(normally in January) has been rescheduled to Sunday, July 24, 2022
Join us for cake tasting, food sampling, music, the latest in bridal fashion, photography, wedding and reception rentals, and much much more. All the latest trends will be on display for you to get ideas and help with planning your big day! Come see the area's most sought after wedding professionals all in one place.
Admission is just $10 at the door. Brides will register to win fabulous door prizes including our grand prize engagement ring from Bailey's Jewelers. Brides must be present to win.
Bring your groom because this year we've added a special Groom's Corner with vendor and door prizes just for him- but he must be present to win.
If you're a wedding/reception related business and you are interested in participating with a booth please call or email me at 318-752-5507 - editor@weddingswithstyle.net
SHARK WEEK
What’s more dangerous than a shark? A lot of things actually. Sink your teeth into fun facts and JAWsome activities during Shark Week in the SHARK-LA-TEX. Celebrate Shark Week at Shreveport Aquarium in Shreveport July 24-31.
Enjoy ongoing family-friendly activities, feedings, games and more. Win a prize on the shark quiz trail, meet Sherlock our shark mascot, hunt for fossilized shark teeth, observe shark feedings and so much more!
Plus, join us for our featured event: Zenon the Zebra Shark's 5th Birthday Party on Tuesday, July 26 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 kids (online pricing). Click here to purchase.
CLICK HERE FOR YOUR KTBS STORMTEAM 3 EVENTFORECAST