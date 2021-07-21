SHREVEPORT, La. - It's another weekend full of events in the ArkLaTex.
Here's a look at just some of What's Happening.
CLICK HERE FOR YOUR KTBS STORMTEAM 3 EVENT FORECAST
SALVATION ARMY'S CHRISTMAS IN JULY SALE
The Salvation Army will hold a 2-Day only Christmas in July Sale at the Family Store at 147 E. Stoner Avenue in Shreveport. On Friday, July 23, the store will be open from 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Friday will be the $10 Bag Sale! Customers will be able to fill a bag with plentiful goodies for only $10. Bags will be provided by The Salvation Army.
On Saturday, July 24th, the store will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. The Mobile Canteen will be serving hot dogs and water.
The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana relies on the Family Store to help support local programs such as the Merkle Center of Hope Shelter, The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club, Emergency Disaster Relief, and other Social Services. The community support these programs by coming out to shop.
COMMUNITY BACKPACK GIVEAWAY
The Salvation Army Merkle Center of Hope Shelter is hosting a community backpack giveaway on July 23 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. in between The Salvation Army Administration Building, 200 East Stoner Ave, and the Center of Hope, 1207 Cornwell Ave. in Shreveport.
The goal is to supply at least 150-200 backpacks and school supply sets to those who need them most. Current community partners for this event are the Parish of Caddo, Humana, St. Luke Medical Ministry, and United Health Group.
For those who are planning to attend the drive-thru, children must be present to receive more than one set of school supplies. If you'd like to donate, please call 318-424-3200 to speak with Ms. Trina Washington.
CHILDREN OF EDEN THE MUSICAL
Children of Eden The Musical will be held at First Baptist Church in Shreveport on Friday, July 23 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, July 24 at 2 p.m. All general admission tickets are $25.
Shreveport Little Theatre will host the Children of Eden Musical, this family-friendly musical will feature a cast of local seasoned actors, and performances by a large community choir and orchestra. "Children of Eden" book is by John Caird "Les Misérables" and 'Jane Eyre", and the score is by Academy Award-winning writer Stephen Schwartz stage: "Wicked," "Gospel," "Pippin" and film: "Enchanted," "The Prince of Egypt," "Pocahontas". The musical is based on a concept by Charles Lisanbyl and the story of Genesis, centering around the age-old conflict of parents and children in this epic, heartfelt Stephen Schwartz musical.
MINDEN JOB FAIR
It's time to find a career you will love! Join us at the City of Minden Job Fair at the Civic Center and make a difference in your life.
It's Friday July 23 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
If your company wants to participate, please call Minden Economic Development at 318-377-2144. Spaces at limited.
This is a free event.
BAYOU BLITZ CLASSIC JUNIOR LIVESTOCK SHOW 2021
LJSC Sanctioned Swine, Sheep and Goat Show. July 23 - July 24 , 2021
Concessions will be available
Whole Hog Raffle - $5.00 per Entry. Processed & Fully Wrapped.
David Means 4-H Complex - 10117 Hwy 171, Grand Cane, LA 71032
DOWNLOAD EXHIBITOR REGISTRATION & RULES
All sponsors are welcome to help with showcasing our youth and 4-H in DeSoto Parish. DOWNLOAD SPONSOR APPLICATION
Contact Michael or Lauren Jeter (318) 245-3161 or (318) 773-4810 with questions.
ARKLATEX TATTOO AND ART EXPO
Filling the void of the successful Ink Life Tour in Longview, Vanish Laser Aesthetics and Rikki Bailey’s Garage Art Studio are proud to host the 1st annual Ark-La-Tex Tattoo and Art Expo.
It's Friday, July 23 from 2 p.m. until 11 p.m. at Maude Cobb Convention & Activity Center. That's at 100 Grand Boulevard in Longview.
THE ARK-LA-TEX COIN, CARD & STAMP EXPO
The Ark-La-Tex Coin, Card & Stamp Expo will be held at the Bossier Civic Center on Saturday, July 24, and Sunday, July 25 at 9 a.m. Admission is $3.
The Shreveport Coin Club will host the annual Ark-La-Tex Coin, Stamp & Card Exposition, dealers from several states will offer patrons the opportunity to see and purchase an array of coins and currency. This expo will feature a wide variety of traditional and distinctive collectibles for all ages.
SYMPHONY IN THE CITY
Parents, come see what our community has to offer children and youth throughout the year.
Murphy’s Shreveport Gun and Knife Show will be held at the State Fairgrounds of Louisiana Agriculture Building in Shreveport on Saturday, July 24 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Admission:
Children 10 and under free
Children 11 - 15 admission $5
Adult admission is $10
Admission discounts for military active duty, retired, and police.
This Shreveport gun show is held at State Fairgrounds of Louisiana and hosted by Kerry Murphy Promotions. All federal, state and local firearm ordinances and laws must be obeyed.
DORSEY SUMMERFIELD
Dorsey Summerfield will perform at Chianti Restaurant in Shreveport on Saturday, July 24 at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free. Dorsey is known as one of the most entertaining instrumental vocal jazz and rhythm & blues artists in the area.
PANOLA COUNTY SPIRITUAL ROUND-UP
The Panola County Spiritual Round-up is set for Saturday, July 24 at 7 p.m. It will be held at the Panola Cattlemen's Arena at 137 Rodeo Drive in Carthage.
It's hosted by Pastor Willie Centers of Walton Memorial Church of God in Christ.
Tickets are $12 each. For more info call (903) 722-4474.
NATIONAL TEQUILA DAY
National Tequila Day will be held at Artipsy in Shreveport on Saturday, July 24 at 6 p.m. Adult admission is free.
National Tequila Day will be a day of fun with great cocktail specials throughout the evening.
Tequila and Friends make a great blend. Ticket not required for entry. Register to join the guest list.
REMEMBERING JAMES THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF JAMES BROWN
Remembering James: The Life and Music of James Brown will be held at East Bank Theatre in Bossier
Saturday, July 24 at 2:30 PM. Tickets are $25 and up.
Come out and enjoy this spectacular musical “Remembering James The Musical” starring Dedrick Weathersby. You will laugh, You will sing, You will dance and most of all, You will remember the icon James Brown.
Remembering James is a 90-minute musical starring 2020 Broadway World Award Winner Dedrick Weathersby, telling the story of The Godfather of Soul, James Brown from 1951-1968. Spanning nearly two decades of his monumental career, you’ll see how a divided country, the growing Civil Rights movement and the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. shaped the artist’s work.
An eight-piece band accompanies the show, bringing the passion of his music alive. Some songs include: “Please Please,” “Papa Got a Brand New Bag,” “Cold Sweat,” “I Feel Good,” “Say It Loud I’m Black and I’m Proud.”
SHREVEPORT FARMERS' MARKET
The Shreveport Farmers' Market will be open every Saturday through August 28 from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Festival Plaza in downtown Shreveport.
The Pavilion features vegetables, fruits, herbs, plants, honey, and meats grown/raised within a 150-mile radius of Shreveport. Ranchers sell ethically-raised beef, pork, chicken, and lamb. Bread, jams, jellies, pickles, various canned goods, locally-made soaps, dog treats, seasonings, and sauces are also available. Lots of chocolates, cookies, cakes, candies, and pralines will make any sweet tooth happy! In addition to the variety of foods, we will have crafts and gift items for the holidays. Prepared breakfast and lunch items will be available, so bring your appetite!
Free parking is available at meters and certain downtown lots. There is an ATM on-site, and some vendors accept credit/debit cards. The market also accepts SNAP transactions to spend with participating vendors.
THE PARADE OF TRAIL RIDERS BLOCK PARTY
The Parade of Trail Riders Block Party will be held at Artspace in Shreveport on Saturday, July 24 at 4 p.m. Admission is free.
150 trail riders will gather their horses and wagons to parade through downtown Shreveport beginning and ending at artspace for an evening block party with zydeco music and food.
2021 KIDS TRIATHLON
The 2021 Kids Triathlon will be held at BHP Billiton YMCA in Shreveport on Sunday, July 25 at 8:30 a.m.
The registration fee is $25.
Each summer, kids ages 4-17 have the opportunity to participate in the YMCA Kids Triathlon, and this will be the fourth year. This event encourages children to discover the fun in fitness and to reach for their goals.
(sbfunguide.com contributed to this report)