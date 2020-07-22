Due to COVID-19, events are limited. If you know of an upcoming event in your area, please email the information to pressreleases@ktbs.com.
Artipsy Trap and Paint Virtual Party
Artipsy Trap and Paint Virtual Party will be held Saturday, July 25 at 7 p.m. The paint session is $35, which includes all supplies and materials needed in your take-home kit (pre drawn canvas, paint, 2 paint brushes, water cup & disposable apron)
Curb side pick up for kits and drinks will be Saturday starting at 5:00 pm. When you arrive, call 670-8217 so your kit can be brought out to you and drinks if you choose to order any.
If wanting to join in the paint instruction via zoom you can register at the link. The painting instruction starts at 7:00 pm.
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMvdOqopzMpEtC58r8z9yMp_n7xXQctdlpL
Cruisin' with the King Community Event
Come on out and join us for our Third Annual CtK Cruising With the King Car Show. Free admission (free will offering), hot dogs, chips, popcorn and drinks. Live entertainment! Trophies for Best in Show, People's Choice, and Kid's Choice. Best in show will also receive $100 gift card to Walmart. Show will be July 25, from 9-1PM at 305 Royal Street Natchitoches, LA. All makes, models and years are welcome! — at Christ the King of Natchitoches- LCMS.
Tall Tales and Legends Virtual Trivia Night
Join the Lincoln Parish Library on Zoom to test your trivia skills. Play solo or pull the household together as a team.
Please note: Zoom requires a computer or smart device and an internet connection.
All trivia questions are geared to adults in content and challenge rating.
Follow the this link to register in advance for this webinar. >> https://bit.ly/3ewWU1b
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.