360 Foundation will host Art A Licious 2022 at the Consortium Venue in Shreveport on Friday, July 29 at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 at the door. RSVP is required. RSVP by emailing artaliciouslouisiana@gmail.com.
Artwork by Ron Smith, Juanita Mayo and Dennis Beckman will be featured at Art A Licious 2022. All proceeds will benefit the 360 Sports and Training Academy program for students in Shreveport and Bossier City.
Join Shreveport Little Theatre for its 2022 Summer Musical Production, Little Shop of Horrors. A deviously delicious musical! Seymour, a meek floral assistant, stumbles across a new breed of plant he names "Audrey II" - after his coworker crush.
Showings are available at Shreveport Little Threatre in Shreveport on July 14-16, 20-23 and 27-30 at 7:30 p.m. and July 17, 24 and 31 at 2 p.m.
What’s more dangerous than a shark? A lot of things actually. Sink your teeth into fun facts and JAWsome activities during Shark Week in the SHARK-LA-TEX. Celebrate Shark Week at Shreveport Aquarium in Shreveport July 24-31.
Enjoy ongoing family-friendly activities, feedings, games and more. Win a prize on the shark quiz trail, meet Sherlock our shark mascot, hunt for fossilized shark teeth, observe shark feedings and so much more!
Plus, join us for our featured event: Zenon the Zebra Shark's 5th Birthday Party on Tuesday, July 26 at 3 p.m.
The Red River Quilters Show will be held at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds Agriculture Building in Shreveport on Friday, July 29 and Saturday, July 30 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free for children under 5, $5 for children ages 5 to 10, and $10 for adults and children 11 and up.
The 2022 Quilt Show will feature over 200 quilts on display, a special exhibit "My Quilting Journey," a silent auction, and a merchant mall for vendors to display their products.
Come on by to see these amazing quilts which are incredible works of art.
The 29th annual Yazzy Summer Morning Mix will be held at the Riverview Theatre in Shreveport on Saturday, July 30 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 and up.
The theme for the event is "Yazzy Jams to the 90s," featuring Stephanie Jordan, a jazz vocalist from New Orleans. This musical theater production is a culmination of several weeks of rehearsals with Caddo Parish students, ages 7 - 24. Join our young people as they take you on a ride through the 90s with music, song, dance, commercials, and highlights of popular music culture. Feel free to dress up in your 90s attire and take pictures with 360 photography. It's YAZZY time.
Join us for a morning of free activities including face painting, sno-cones, entertainment & more!!
Free school supplies will also be available (supplies will be given first-come, first serve basis). This will be Saturday, July 30 from 10 a.m. to noon located at 401 Amulet Street in Natchitoches.
The NSU Summer Dinner Theatre will present the comedy “Sister Amnesia’s Country-Western Nunsense” on July 19-23 and 26-30 on the A.A. Fredericks Auditorium stage.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner service starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $35 which includes a meal (soup, salad, entrée, dessert, tea, coffee) and the show. A cash bar will be available. The price does not include a suggested gratuity of $8 per guest. Dress is casual. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com by searching for NSU Summer Dinner Theatre. For more information, contact Yolanda Britton at (318) 357-4483 or email brittony@nsula.edu.
“Sister Amnesia’s Country-Western Nunsense” is the story of whether a former country singer leaves the convent for the Grand Ole Opry. The show is appropriate for all ages. Pia Wyatt is the director.
Scrambled legs is a fun endurance event for any and all skill levels. We have a marked course that will be 10ish miles in length. The goal is to ride as many laps as possible between the start time of 7am and the finish time of 5pm. You don't have to start at 7 and you don't have to ride the whole time. Bring a lawn chair, some drinks and hang out between laps. This is meant to be fun. We will have snacks, drinks and music bumpin' so come on out and enjoy the day with us!
This will be on Saturday, July 30 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 306 East Texas Street in Longview, Texas.
The Haunted Texarkana Ghost Walk will be held Friday, July 29 and Saturday July 30 at Kress Gap, 116 W. Broad St in Texarkana, Texas. Tours run Friday and Saturday evenings at 8pm the last 2 weeks of each month. General admission is $15.
The Louisiana Watermelon Festival is held in Farmerville, Louisiana every year the last weekend in July and will be held July 28-30. The Watermelon Festival is celebrated each year as a way of promoting the watermelon industry and showing pride in their harvest. Click here for a schedule of events.
Events include: parade, street dance, bicycle and tricycle races, arm wrestling, eating and seed spitting contest, best dressed watermelon, 5K run, watermelon quality contest, largest watermelon contest, and auction.
The Dixie Center For The Arts of Ruston, Louisiana is proud to present the Stoll-Deutsch Duo in a live performance at the historic Dixie Theater in downtown Ruston on Sunday, July 31 at 7 pm at 212 N. Vienna . This internationally touring powerhouse duo will take you on a whirlwind journey through hits of the centuries from Bach to Billy Joel. Spiced with humor and a bit of history, their unique show is a blend of piano and violin and will have you giving a standing ovation by the time the night is done.
Early Bird: Adults- $25 Youth/Students: $10 (Students must show ID) Day of the Show: Adults- $30 Youth/Students: $15.
