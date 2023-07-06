SHREVEPORT, La. - It's another weekend full of events in the ArkLaTex.
45TH ANNUAL SICKLE CELL SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT
- July 7, 2023
- 7:00 PM
- 7700 Lotus Lane Shreveport, LA 71108
- Cargill Park
- $2 admission per person or $5 per carload.
The Northwest Louisiana Sickle Cell Disease Association of America (NWLASCDAA) and Friends of Alpha will hold their annual Sickle Cell Softball Tournament July 7-9 at Cargill Park in Shreveport. This event is a National Softball Tournament and is sanctioned by the American Softball Association. Adult team registration starts at $375. The community is invited to watch Friday's events and tournament play on Saturday and Sunday. For more information, please visit www.sicklecellnwla.org.
Big Al and the Heavyweights
- Fri, Jul 7
- 8:30 PM- 12:30 AM
- Fat Jacks Oyster and Sports Bar
3324 N State Line Ave, Texarkana, AR
From Cajun to Zydeco, Blues to Rock, and everything in between, Big Al & the Heavyweights offer a musical gumbo sure to please all!
FISH FRY FRIDAY
- Recurring monthly on the 1st Friday
- 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM
- 1925 N Market Shreveport, LA 71107
- (318) 424-5383
- Consortium Venue
- $15 for catfish or shrimp plate, $10 for salad plate (with no meat), $15 for combo (catfish or shrimp) salad, and $18 for combo plate.
Join us on the 1st Friday of every month at Consortium Venue in Shreveport for Fish Fry Friday. Pick up & enjoy delicious catfish and/or shrimp for either your lunch break or to take home for your loved ones.
The plate includes catfish and/or shrimp, tasty garden salad, savory baked beans and our special garlic seasoned french fries.! Pre-orders are highly suggested for pickup. Call 318- 424-5383 to pre-order now. You do not want to miss out on the best fish and shrimp in town!
2023 BOSSIER CITY FARMERS MARKET
- Recurring weekly on Saturday
- 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM
- 2950 East Texas St Bossier City, LA 71111
- Pierre Bossier Mall
- Free
The 2023 Bossier City Farmers Market is open every Saturday, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., April - November (no breaks) in the south parking lot of Pierre Bossier Mall. The market has more than 75 vendors with a wealth of local fresh veggies and fruits, food trucks, jams, salsa, honey, baked goods, jellies, pickles, tamales, handmade soap, flowers, kettle corn, BBQ, shaved ice, fresh-squeezed lemonade, boudin, real fruit smoothies, seasoning blends, peppers, wood and metal crafts, art, southern comfort food, live music, face painting, balloons and much more. We are even leashed pet-friendly!
Comedy Night LATE SHOW
- Sat, Jul 8
- 7 PM
- 223 E Front St 223 East Front Street Texarkana, AR 71854
Get ready to laugh your heart out at our "Comedy Night" event on July 8, featuring hilarious stand-up comedians for an unforgettable night!
Amelia Blake Music Page @ McGarity's Saloon No. 61
- Sat, Jul 8
- 6 – 10 PM
- McGarity's Restaurant & Saloon Jefferson
208 W Dallas St, Jefferson, TX
California native Amelia Blake combines folk/rock, singer/songwriter introspection and alternative country to form a sound that is all her own. The ninth of ten daughters, she’s been playing guitar and writing songs since childhood, heavily influenced by the standards of both her parents’ and grandparents’ musical eras, as well as the sixties’ folk sounds she learned at her older sisters’ feet. The granddaughter of a vaudeville musician and the daughter of a musician father and operatically trained mother, she absorbed the musical surroundings of her upbringing and it shows in her music.
Sci-Fi Festival "Concert Under the Stars" MUSIC & MOVIE
- Sat, Jul 8
- 7:30 – 11:30 PM
- Kokomo Theatre
2400 W Marshall Ave, Longview, TX
Come join the Kokomo Theatre for their "Music & Movie" theme with LIVE ENTERTAINMENT, Great Snacks Goodies and a FREE Sci-Fi Movie after the concert Gates Open 7:30, Concert 8pm at the Kokomo Outdoor Theatre. Come and dance under the moon & stars to classic 50's / 60's Rock 'n Roll Music and chart topping hits of the Piano Poundin, Rhythm Rockin, Bass Kickin, award-winning Rock 'n Roll Swing of Kelli Grant the Queen of Swing.
Bring your lawnchair. After the concert sit back and enjoy a great classic Sci-fi movie: www.kokomotheatre.com for full movie listings.
Murder Mystery performance
- Sat, Jul 8
- 3 – 4 PM
- Buckner Westminster Place
2201 Horseshoe Ln, Longview, TX
Here at ArtsView Children’s Theatre, we see the value in everyone. We want to be a catalyst for positive change in our community, and since our beginnings in 2004, we’ve been driven by the same ideas we initially founded our organization upon: changing lives through education, outreach, and the performing arts.
Historic Longview Farmers Market
- Sat, Jul 8
- 7:30 – 11:30 AM
- Historic Longview Farmers Market
105 W Cotton St, Longview, TX
AMC Summer Movie Camp for Kids
- Sat, Jul 8 – Wed, Jul 12
- AMC Longview 10
201 Tall Pines Ave, Longview, TX
Are you looking for a great way to escape the heat and watch some of the best kid-approved films this summer? Well, look no further, AMC Summer Movie Camp®, sponsored by the upcoming animated features, RUBY GILLMAN, TEENAGE KRAKEN and TROLLS BAND TOGETHER, has you covered.
Sunday Makebreak: Sunshine Wood Frame
- Sun, Jul 9
- 2 PM
- Central Mall
2400 Richmond Rd, Texarkana, TX
Join us in-store for a free craft! For the month of July we are partnering with project sunshine! Learn how you can donate to help kids through Michaels! All while making a fun painted wood frame. The event is free, and all supplies are included.
This event is available at all Michaels locations! RSVP to receive an email reminder of the date, time and location.
Fantastic Cat
- Sun, Jul 9
- 6:30 – 10:30 PM
- Longview Museum of Fine Arts
215 E Tyler St, Longview, TX
They said it couldn’t be done. Four different songwriters joining forces to form a single band? There was simply no precedent (outside of CSNY, The Beatles, The Traveling Wilburys, The Highwaymen, Monsters of Folk, etc). And yet Fantastic Cat did it anyway, defying the odds and teaming up to record their highly unanticipated debut, The Very Best Of Fantastic Cat, out this summer on Blue Rose Music. Captured in the wilds of the Pocono Mountains, the album gleefully careens between genres and decades, mixing electrified 60’s folk and 70’s AM radio gold as it balances careful craftsmanship and ecstatic abandon in equal measure.
Fiesta de las Culturas
- Sun, Jul 9
- 5 PM– 7 PM
- New Beginnings Baptist Church - Longview
2137 East George Richey Road, Longview, TX
Come meet Alfonso, the pastor of our Spanish ministry, and his wife Lulu!
CLICK HERE FOR YOUR KTBS STORMTEAM 3 EVENT FORECAST