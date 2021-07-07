SHREVEPORT, La. - It's another weekend full of events in the ArkLaTex.
Here's a look at just some of What's Happening.
CLICK HERE FOR YOUR KTBS STORMTEAM 3 EVENT FORECAST
PRESS PLAY: KIDS WKND
Get in the mix at KIDS WKND, a new weekend camp for kids featuring sports and games, inflatables, art projects, giveaways, high energy music and teaching about having confidence because of Jesus.
It's July 9-11 from 9:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Mobberly Baptist Church - Marshall Campus. That's at 101 W. Carolanne Boulevard.
KIDS WKND is a new morning camp featuring a wide variety of sports, games, art projects, special events, and much more.
Kids will feel loved & encouraged, grow in confidence because of Jesus. Each day they will participate in a high energy environment with music, videos, and teaching. Kids will have a blast playing sports, group games, inflatables, creating and making new friends. Giveaways every day.
Ages: 4 years to completed grade 4
Click here to register online.
FAST CARS & FOOD TRUCKS AT THE SEWING SHOP
The Sewing Shop is holding a big event this weekend at its location in the Shreve City Shopping Center, 1271 Shreveport Barksdale Highway in Shreveport.
Fast Cars and Food Trucks will be held Saturday, July 10 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. The event will feature automobiles on display, food trucks, and various crafts and vendors.
WEBSTER PARISH LIBRARIES - ACT PRACTICE TESTING EVENT
Hey Teens! If you missed signing up for the June 5th class, for your convenience, Webster Parish Libraries will host a second ACT Practice Event on July 10, 10:00 AM to 2:30 PM.
Students will have the opportunity to take a full-length ACT practice test online with one of our popular databases Homework Louisiana along with test-taking tips! The test will mimic a real testing environment in that it will be timed as if students were taking the actual test. Once the test results are submitted, students get an instant score and review results showing how close they came to reaching their target scores.
We are encouraging students to take advantage of this free resource before their big test day.
*Seating is limited, so please call your Minden Main Branch at (318) 371-3080 or stop by the library to register! *
Lunch, snacks, and drinks are provided to students taking the test!
ARTIPSY DATE NIGHT PAINT PARTY
Artipsy Date Night Paint Party will be held at Artipsy in Shreveport on Saturday, July 10 at 7 p.m. Adult tickets are $35.
Artipsy Date Night Paint Party is for adults only. Bring valid ID. All paint supplies will be provided.
KICKOFF DINNER WITH MARCUS SPEARS
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Kickoff Dinner with Marcus Spears will be held at Shreveport Convention Center on Saturday, July 10 at 5:30 p.m. Admission is $50.
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Annual Kickoff Dinner guest will be Marcus Spears the former LSU star. A silent auction will take place at the event as well as two raffle drawings, one for two tickets to the 2022 CFP National Championship game and another for two tickets to the 2022 Final Four.
TEXARKANA FARMERS MARKET - CHILDREN'S BOOK DAY
Saturday, July 10, the Texarkana, Texas Farmers Market will be hosting a Children’s Book Day sponsored by the Texarkana Library. It's from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m.
The Texarkana, Texas Farmers’ Market is an open-air market in historic downtown Texarkana. We promote healthy, locally grown food. You’ll find information about the market, our growers and vendors, as well as tips about cooking, growing, and processing market produce at the market and on our page.
MOVIE CHARACTER DAY
The Rolling Rhino Skating Rink at 2203 W Panola St in Carthage is the place to be to celebrate Movie Character Day. It's from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 10.
Lights, Camera, Action: Calling all Superstars! We are doing a Movie character day so you can choose what character from any movie you'd like to dress up as. It can be an animated/cartoon movie or a real life one. Cosplays are welcome. (this just means these people have fancy costumes that fit the part). Dressing up is completely optional. You can always wear a shirt with your fav tv show on it too.
Rink Rules apply.
No outside food or drink unless you're with a scheduled party with us,
No gum
Our Theme Days do not mess up or interfere with any parties that may be planned on these days.
$5 admission and $2 extra for roller blades.
DRAG BINGO AT PORT CITY BAR B QUE
Drag Bingo will be held at Port City Bar B Que in Shreveport on Sunday, July 11 at 12 p.m. Adult admission is free.
Come play Drag Bingo at Port City Bar B Que. Prizes will be given to bingo winners.
SPLASH KINGDOM FIREWORKS SHOW
Splash Kingdom Fireworks Show will be held at Splash Kingdom Waterpark in Shreveport on Sunday, July 11 at 4 p.m. Admission is free.
The Simple Church Fireworks Show will be an evening of fun for everyone.
(sbfunguide.com contributed to this report)