Headphone Disco South will be held at Bears in Shreveport on Friday, June 10 at 9 p.m. Tickets are $10.
The premiere silent party is back and better than ever featuring three of the hottest DJs in the State. DJ Static Shock will be the host.
🏳️🌈 CELEBRATE PRIDE MONTH WITH THE KORNER LOUNGE! 🏳️🌈
It's time to grab your MATERIAL GIRLS, gays and theys, and OPEN YOUR HEART to the legendary Queen of Pop, Madonna. It's time to EXPRESS YOURSELF and VOGUE the house down at The Korner Lounge as we TAKE A BOW to these queens paying tribute to Madge. We promise to keep the MUSIC boppin', so don't get HUNG UP on what to do.
Join us on Friday, June 10 for Madonna: A Drag Tribute to the Queen of Pop with performances by:
⭐ VIOLET RAY
⭐ SHALULA DAVENPORT
⭐ SU DENIM
⭐ MYA ANDREWS
Drag show begins at 10:30 pm.
$8 cover. Must be 21+.
Louisiana State University Shreveport will host Comic Book Camp on its campus on June 6-10, every day from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Our instructors will share their creative processes and help everyone express themselves in a safe and supportive environment. They will walk you through the steps of creating a comic from conception to actualization and everything in between including brainstorming, sketching, drawing, coloring, and creating a comic.
Ages: 10-15. Register by May 31 to get the early bird price of $149.00. After that date, the cost will be $169.00.
Louisiana State University Shreveport will host a Fun 3D Printing for Kids camp on its campus June 6-10, every day from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Take your designs to another dimension. Learn how 3D printing technology works as you develop the visual-spatial skills needed for virtual ideas to become solid 3D objects. Design, move, edit, and delete objects to create your own customized design. Bring your imagination, a ready-to-learn spirit, and take home your own model. 3D printers, computers, and software are provided.
Register by May 31 to get the early bird price of $89.00. After that date, the price will be $109.00.
Ages: 8 and up.
Project Talent is an exhibit of artworks created by Caddo Parish students who plan to pursue careers in the arts. The exhibit, running on weekdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from June 7-24, will display a variety of artwork including acrylic paintings on canvas, Prisma colored pencil on paper, mixed media, and handmade pottery for sale. An opening reception honoring the artists and their teachers will be on Tuesday, June 7 from 5 to 7 p.m. This is free.
The Bossier Civic Center will be transformed into a Big Top Experience for the 12th annual ARTini. This fundraiser for the Bossier Arts Council will take place on Saturday, June 11 at 7 p.m.
ARTini celebrates various forms of creative expression and encompasses the culinary, musical, and visual arts by having local mixologists create signature martinis and compete for for the coveted title of “Judges Choice,” “People’s Choice,” and “Most M’artisanal.”
The funds raised from the event support the Bossier Arts Council's programming, local artist support, and outreach projects for the entire year.
Tickets include entrance to the event, a hand-painted martini glass, live music, circus performers, delicious catered food, and over 20 different martinis.
Dive deep into the wonders of the ocean at Camp AQUA. Experience up-close animal encounters and behind-the-scenes fun!
NEW Fins & Fidgets Camp!
Ages 6 - 11
Do you love slime and spinners? Orbeez and oblek? Stress balls and slinkies? Klickers and clappers? Are you a Poppit PRO?! Come fidget with the FINest fish in town at Camp Aqua’s Fins and Fidgets!
Explore all of the motions in the ocean in this weeklong Fidget Fest! Create fidget-themed art, and use recycled materials to design cool, one-of-a-kind fidgets. Learn all about the enrichment toys and treats that the animals of the aquarium enjoy. Explore the aquarium and play fidgety fun games.
Admission
$15 discount for members, siblings or multiple camps (full-/half-day only)
Full-Day $250, June 13-17, 9 a.m to 4 p.m.
Half-Day $140, July 25-29, 9 a.m. to noon
Single Day $60, July 8, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Junior Aquarists Camp!
Ages 6-11
Greetings, scientists! If you’re itching to get your hands dirty and learn what it takes to be a marine biologist, join the ranks of the JUNIOR AQUARISTS! Conduct experiments to learn about the animals that call the ocean home. Work in our labs and perform dissections. Interview real aquarists, divers and marine biologists. Prepare food and help feed hundreds of hungry fish. Create animal art and play ocean games.
Admission
$15 discount for members, siblings or multiple camps (full-/half-day only)
Full-Day $250, June 20-24 and July 11-15, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Half-Day $140, June 6-10, 9 a.m. to noon
Single Day $60, June 3, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Half-day and full-day camps include a camp t-shirt. Please bring a reusable water bottle and lunch (full-day camps). Snacks will be provided.
Join us for the 2nd Annual Bourbon & BBQ on Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Red River District featuring the best bourbons Shreveport has to offer, served up with a tasting of the best BBQ by local chefs and grill masters.
General Admission includes:
Select Whiskey Tasting
Bourbon samples
One of each Contestant's Barbeque Samples
VIP Admission includes:
Premium Whiskey Tasting
Private Barbeque Buffett & Bourbon Bar.
This will be Sun, June 12 at Memorial City Hall Performance Center, beginning at 7 p.m. Click here for purchase.
For more information, call (817) 251-1316.
