SHREVEPORT, La. - It's another weekend full of events in the ArkLaTex.

LET THE GOOD TIMES ROLL FESTIVAL

  • June 16, 2023
  • 5:00 PM
  •  101 Crockett St 
    Shreveport, LA 71101
  •  Festival Plaza
  • $25 and up

The 36th Annual Let The Good Times Roll Juneteenth Festival will be held at Festival Plaza in Shreveport June 16 - June 18 at 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 and up.

Come out and celebrate the culture, music, art, fashion, and unity of the community.

Juneteenth weekend at festival plaza will be a day of entertainment for everyone.

USA JUDO

  • June 16, 2023
  • 15/day

The 2023 USA Judo Junior Olympic Championships will be held in Shreveport, La. from June 16-18 at the Shreveport Convention Center.

Judo is a tremendous and dynamic combat sport that demands both physical prowess and great mental discipline. From a standing position, it involves techniques that allow you to lift and throw your opponents onto their backs. On the ground, it includes techniques that allow you to pin your opponents down to the ground, control them, and apply various chokeholds or joint locks until submission.

MOTO EXTREME CIRCUS

The Moto X-Treme Circus will be held at George Pond Hirsch Memorial Coliseum in Shreveport on Saturday, June 17 at 4 pm and 7:30 pm. Free kids admission ages 3-12 with paid adult admission.

Moto X-Treme Circus show is a high energy adrenaline rushing show, combining actions sport with the most spectacular circus thrill acts.

ONE MORE TIME A LIFE OF DANCE AND THEATRE

    • June 17, 2023
    • 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM
    •  630 Barksdale Blvd 
      Bossier City, LA 71111
    • (318) 741-8310
    •  East Bank Theatre
    • $15 and up

One More Time A Life of Dance and Theatre will be held at East Bank Theatre in Bossier on Saturday, June 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $15 and up.

One More Time a life of dance and theatre with Ginger Darnell Folmer

is the story of the little girl who was born to dance.

THOMAS RHETT: HOME TEAM TOUR 23

Thomas Rhett: Home Team Tour 23 will be held at Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City on Saturday, June 17 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and up.

Get ready for an "unforgettable" night as Thomas Rhett brings his Home Team Tour 23 to Bossier City with special guests Cole Swindell and Nate Smith.

'ART-ISH: A BLACK ART SHOW

  • June 17, 2023
  • 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM
  •  600 Clyde Fant Pkwy 
    Shreveport, LA 71101
  • (318) 990-9816
  • $5.00 for everyone 5 and up. Children under the age of 5 are free.

art•ish returns on Saturday and Sunday, June 17 and 18, from 12-8 p.m. to Riverview Hall in Shreveport. Admission is $5.00 for ages 5 and up. Children under the age of 5 receive free admission.

art•ish, is an event that focuses on visual artists, culinary artists, craft makers, mental health awareness, and

health consciousness. Additionally, it is a celebration of Black art, an opportunity to establish

cultural identity and create conversations across our communities.

2023 BOSSIER CITY FARMERS MARKET

  • Recurring weekly on Saturday
  • 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM
  •  2950 East Texas St 
    Bossier City, LA 71111
  •  Pierre Bossier Mall
  • Free

The 2023 Bossier City Farmers Market is open every Saturday, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., April - November (no breaks) in the south parking lot of Pierre Bossier Mall. The market has more than 75 vendors with a wealth of local fresh veggies and fruits, food trucks, jams, salsa, honey, baked goods, jellies, pickles, tamales, handmade soap, flowers, kettle corn, BBQ, shaved ice, fresh-squeezed lemonade, boudin, real fruit smoothies, seasoning blends, peppers, wood and metal crafts, art, southern comfort food, live music, face painting, balloons and much more. We are even leashed pet-friendly!

We encourage everyone to bring their entire family to shop and support local. 

SHREVEPORT FARMERS' MARKET

    • Recurring weekly on Saturday
    • 7:30 AM to 12:30 PM
    •  101 Crockett St 
      Shreveport, LA 71101
    • (318) 424-4000
    •  Shreveport Farmers' Market
    • Free

The award-winning Shreveport Farmers’ Market opens Saturday, June 3 for its 37th consecutive summer season! The Shreveport Farmers’ Market serves our community and beyond by providing bountiful weekly markets every Saturday starting June 3 through August 26 and will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Festival Plaza, located at 101 Crockett Street in downtown Shreveport.

Ro Omega Walk, Run, Bike

  • Saturday, June 17 
  • Stoner Avenue, Shreveport 
  • 8 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
north la Juneteenth coalition

North Louisiana Juneteenth Coalition Parade

  • Saturday, June 17 
  • Veterans Park, Shreveport
  • 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. 
Announcing our 2nd Annual Juneteenth Parade. Last year was amazing and the largest within the state. Let’s do it again.
See you on Saturday, June 17th. The parade kicks off at 10AM at Veterans Park on Clyde Fant Pkwy.

