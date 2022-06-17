Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info.
JUNETEENTH PARADE
North Louisiana Juneteenth Parade will be held on Commerce Street in Shreveport on Friday, June 17 at 4:00 p.m. Admission is free.
Join us for the inaugural Juneteenth Parade located in Downtown Shreveport. An evening of family, friends, and fun. Bring your cameras, chairs, blankets, pillows, and most of all, your love.
DEBATE AT LSUS
Louisiana State University Shreveport will host Debate for Beginners camp on its campus June 13-17, every day from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
This camp is the perfect entry point for school students looking to explore the fascinating world of speech and debate. Students will gain exposure to all the major pillars of debate education: public speaking, argumentation, logic, critical reasoning, oratory, prepared and spontaneous speeches, and persuasive writing. In this class, we aspire to get kids excited and comfortable with public speaking, develop familiarity with organized argumentation, and have a lot of fun learning about all kinds of interesting kid-friendly topics.
Ages: 10-15. The cost for the camp is $169.
LET THE GOOD TIMES ROLL FESTIVAL
Let the Good Times Roll Festival will be held at Festival Plaza in Shreveport on Friday, June 17 at 4 p.m.,
Saturday, June 18, and Sunday, June 19 at 4 p.m. Admission is $15. Check www.rhoomega.com for a full festival schedule and lineup.
The Annual Let The Good Times Roll Festival on Juneteenth weekend will celebrate the culture, music, art, fashion, and unity in the community. This festival will feature local, regional, and national music artists.
BOAT AND ATV SHOW
Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets and Bass Pro Shops are bringing you our first ever Boat & ATV Show just in time for Father's Day! We will have boats and ATVs on display on the main street down the center of the Boardwalk all day on Saturday, June 18!
Bring Dad and the kids and enjoy our first-ever Louisiana Boardwalk-Bass Pro Shops Boat & ATV Show! Admission is FREE!
FIX YOUR CROWN
Fix Your Crown paint event will be held at Artipsy in Shreveport on Saturday, June 18 at 4 p.m. Adult tickets are $25 and up.
Join us at Artipsy for open paint. Grab your girls, fix their crown, and get ready to paint and party!
This event is 21 and up. Please bring valid ID. The paint session is $35 per person. All supplies are included with price.
Pop-Up and Pose Fashion Show will be held at Minden Civic Center on Saturday, June 18 at 12 noon. Admission is free.
Pop-Up & Pose will provide a fun, and family-friendly atmosphere to help kick off Juneteenth weekend. This event will provide networking, media exposure, and more opportunities for Vendors, and will help Minden grow, in knowledge about our culture, but wholeheartedly- together.
SUNFLOWER FESTIVAL
The 23rd Annual Sunflower Trail and Festival will take place, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, June 18 in Gilliam, Louisiana. The event will feature art and handmade items for sale by heritage crafters and artists, hands-on arts and Food and refreshment vendors will be available at the Festival, and lunch will be served at nearby businesses including Main Street Restaurant in Gilliam and D&I Country Café in Belcher. Admission is free and open to the public.
On the Sunflower Trail, interesting places to visit are the Veterans Memorial in Belcher, the Lynn Plantation Commissary between Belcher and Gilliam, and the Red River Crossroads Museum in Gilliam
During the month of June drive and explore the Sunflower Trail on Highway 3049 north from Shreveport to Gilliam. A good option is to turn right at Old Dixie Gin and Sentell Road and drive the loop around the levee. Sentell Road circles back to Highway 3049 at Cornerstone Baptist Church, just north of Dixie. This scenic drive features a zinnia field and several sunflower varieties. Sunflowers along the trail are expected to be in full bloom during the month of June and are an excellent spot for photo shots of family and friends – sunflowers may be cut in locations along the highway.
The Sunflower Photography contest information and application form are on the Facebook page and on the Sunflower Trail & Festival Facebook page. Entries are due by June 15th.
Gilliam is just off of Highway 3049 (also known as Dixie/Shreveport Road) and can be reached from Shreveport by heading north on Grimmet Drive and turning right onto Highway 3049. The physical address of the Crossroads Museum is 12797 Main Street (LA-3049) in Gilliam and can be reached easily from Highway 71 N.
Historical & Cultural Association, a 501(c)(3) non-profit founded in 1994. For more information on the Annual Sunflower Trail and Festival, like the Sunflower Trail and or contact Gilliam Mayor Gail Moore 318 296-4218 or Karen Logan at (318) 296-4303.
STARSHIP NATCHITOCHES
The Final Frontier! These are the voyages of the Starship Natchitoches. The mission: to explore new worlds, to search out new life, to blindly go where no man has gone before. Join our intrepid Captain, his trusty sidekick, Number Two, and a galaxy full of wacky characters for laughs, surprises, and dinner!
NSU Summer Dinner Theatre, It Came From Outer Space, A Sci-Fi Murder Myster will be held June 14-18 and 21-25 in Natchitoches, La.
A A Fredericks Auditorium 150 Central Avenue Natchitoches, LA 71457. Tickets are $35. Click here for more info.
TEXRAKANA REPTILE EXPO SHOW
Texarkana Reptile Expo Show Me Reptile Show is happening on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Four States Fairgrounds Fine Arts Building 3700 East 50th Street Texarkana, Arkansas with tickets starting at $10.00. Children 12 and under are free and discount is available with ID. There will be reptiles, amphibians and exotic animals.
MARSHALL EVENTS
Click here for a complete list of events happening in Marshall, Texas for Juneteenth weekend.
THE GREAT TEXAS BALLOON RACE
The Great Texas Balloon Race will be held Friday through Sunday, June 17-18 in Longview, Texas at the Mob Cobb Convention Center with competitive balloon races. Gates open each day at 4 p.m. Tickets are $15 for Friday only, $20 for Saturday only, or $30 for a Weekend Pass. Children 12 and under are admitted free. Click here for more ticket info.
In 1978, the Great Texas Balloon Race was born from an agreement between Dr. Bill Bussey, D.D.S., a world-record hot air balloon pilot, and Frankie Parson Riggins and Mary LeTourneau, Longview Mall managers.
Bring your own chairs, but no BYOB
