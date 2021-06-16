SHREVEPORT, La. - If you're looking to get out and about this Father's Day weekend, there is a lot going on.
LET THE GOOD TIMES ROLL FESTIVAL
For starters, you can check out the 34th Annual Let the Good Times Roll Festival in downtown Shreveport.
Rho Omega and Friends presents the annual Let The Good Times Roll Festival on Juneteenth weekend celebrating the culture, music, art, fashion, and unity of the African American community in our area. Bringing you a weekend full of local, regional, and national music artist entertaining more than 25,000 patrons every year. This weekend highlights the growth of the community, amazing local food vendors, and provides funding for the youth mentoring program Omega Lamplighters.
The event is in an open-air venue at Festival Plaza. We will be following all required Covid 19 safety protocols with face masks strongly encouraged throughout the event. Covid responders will be present to enforce proper social distancing. Security provided by Shreveport Police Department.
EAST BANK FOOD TRUCK POP-UP
Join us in the East Bank District for our annual Food Truck Pop-Up. This month 318 Food Co. will be parked outside in the East Bank Plaza from 11 am-1 pm on June 18!
JUBILEE ZOO TODDLER TIME
Come join us for Toddler Time every Friday from 10 am to noon. General admission rates apply. You can buy tickets in advance but not required. Visit Jubliee Zoo to pet and feed animals, ride carousel ponies, tour the zoo on a hayride or picnic in the playground. It's located at 6402 Highway 1 North in Shreveport.
SOUTH BOSSIER DRIVE-IN MOVIE: FINDING NEMO
South Bossier Drive-In Movie Finding Nemo Movie will be featured at South Bossier Drive-in Movie Theater at The Reeves Marine Center in Bossier on Friday, June 18 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 per car.
South Bossier drive-in movie will feature Finding Nemo, showtime at 7:30 p.m. Concessions on site.
Come out on Friday, June 18 to Centenary's Gold Dome and support Shreveport's own professional basketball team, the Shreveport Mavericks! This match-up against the Enid Outlaws will tip off at 7:05 p.m. Don't forget to come to the after-party at Ernest's Orleans Restaurant 70 minutes after the home game.
THE ART OF JAZZ
The Art of Jazz, presented by Trevor Ray Studios, will be held at C&C Mercantile in Shreveport on Friday, June 18 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15.
Trevor Ray and Cassidy Ewert are both from the Top 10 Finalists of Michael Feinstein's Songbook Academy. Come listen to them sing hits from Frank Sinatra, Judy Garland, Nat King Cole, and others. Specialty drinks will be available. All ages are welcome to attend.
CITY OF GRAMBLING ANNUAL JUNETEENTH HERITAGE FESTIVAL
You might want to check out the Juneteenth celebration in Grambling.
While everything kicks off Friday evening with a cookout and candlelight vigil, the big day is of course Saturday.
There will be a fishing tournament, a voter registration drive, a street party, a fish and shrimp fry and movies!
All activities are free and open to the public.
'ARTISH: JUNETEENTH BLACK ART SHOW
It's time to celebrate Black culture, art and history right here in Shreveport. Let's vibe, eat, drink and support dope Black art! "Art-ish: We Round The Corner" Black Art Show will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 19 at The Lot at 400 Crockett Street. This event will offer live music, libations, food trucks, DJ sets and more. General admission is $5. Like the Facebook event for updates.
KEEPING HISTORY ALIVE JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION
THE SCHOLARS will be taking it to the streets for this years KEEPING HISTORY ALIVE JUNETEENTH EVENT in downtown Texarkana on Saturday, June 19. The event runs from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. right along Front Street.
This family oriented event is a celebration of African history, culture and heritage.
Join us for a day filled with information, vendors, food, tournaments, music and so much more! For more information visit https://www.thescholarstxk.org/.
HOLD YOUR CROWN JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION
Several Juneteenth events are scheduled all across the city of Shreveport all with the hope of bringing the community together and helping to curb violent crimes. One event that's new to the Shreveport lineup of events is the Hold Your Crown Juneteenth Celebration. There will be a gumbo cookoff, a gathering of young entrepreneurs, an opportunity to donate blood and much more. It all takes place June 19th at 331 Milam St. in Shreveport from 2pm to 7pm. Admission is $5 a person. Kids under 5 are free.
HISTORIC JEFFERSON RAILWAY'S 'FATHER'S DAY TRAIN'
Dads can grab their children this weekend and hop aboard the Historic Jefferson Railway for a ride on the gas-powered locomotive on a trek along the Big Cypress Bayou.
“Diamond” Don Rainey and his wife Francene have announced the “Father’s Day Express” schedule for their Historic Jefferson Railway and it includes a special train ride honoring dads and their children in celebration of the upcoming Father’s Day holiday.
The Father’s Day Express is set to take off on the railway’s gas-powered locomotive at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. on June 19 in downtown Jefferson. Fathers receive a 10 percent discount when accompanied by their children.
FOUKE MONSTER FESTIVAL
The Fouke Monster Festival is Saturday, June 19 at the Fouke Community Center, 210 E Redcut Rd. in Fouke, Arkansas. This is an annual event to celebrate the Fouke Monster and raise funds to donate to the Fouke School District. It' Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 8 p.m.
TEXARKANA FARMER'S MARKET
Shop for local produce at the Texarkana Farmers Market this Saturday. The Texarkana, Texas Farmers' Market is an open air market in historic downtown Texarkana that promotes healthy, locally grown food. Check it out. You won't be disappointed.
NATCHITOCHES FARMERS MARKET
The Natchitoches Farmers Market is open seasonally on Saturdays from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. It is located in downtown Natchitoches on the riverbank. The Spring market takes place April through July and the Fall market runs six weeks in October and November. The NFM features locally grown produce, meats, food products, plants, herbs, flowers, crafts, hand-made jewelry and much more!
The market offers a Kids Club which consists of $5.00 in wooden tokens given to the first 50 children ages 2 years - 13 years that sign-in at our "Gateway Table". They then get to spend their tokens on fresh fruits and vegetables of their choice.
The market accepts cash, Senior & WIC Nutrition Program vouchers, SNAP benefit cards, debit and credit cards.
CROSS LAKE FLOATILLA 30
Come out and enjoy the 30th Annual Cross Lake Floatilla on Saturday, June 19. Enjoy fireworks starting at 11 a.m. There will a poker run, decorated boat parade and contest, music, food, floating and a whole lot of fun! The best part is you can enjoy it by boat or on the shore. it's free and starts at 11 a.m.
SUNFLOWER TRAIL & FESTIVAL
Annual Sunflower Trail and Festival will be held on Saturday, June 19, in Gilliam from 9:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m. in Festival areas in the center of town and in the Park on the Bayou. The festival is a family-friendly annual event of arts, crafts, music, delicious food, and lots of activities. There will be a sunflower photography contest and sunflowers in bloom in Gilliam and along the Sunflower Trail.
Festival activities will take place behind the Crossroads Museum in Gilliam and in the Park on the Bayou.
On the Sunflower Trail, interesting places to visit are the Veterans Memorial in Belcher, the Lynn Plantation Commissary between Belcher and Gilliam, and the Red River Crossroads Museum in Gilliam.
