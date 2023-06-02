SHREVEPORT, La. - It's another weekend full of events in the ArkLaTex.
2023 USTA STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
- June 2, 2023
- 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM
- 1651 Mondello Drive
- 578
- 3507 Beverly Place, Shreveport LA
- (318) 865-4625
USTA Louisiana would like to welcome each of you to the 2023 USTA Louisiana 18 & Over Adult Tennis State Championship on Friday, June 2 - 5, 2023. We look forward to a fun and exciting weekend of tennis! This is an outdoor event where spectators can watch competitive tennis play.
ARTIPSY DINNER SIP AND POUR
- June 2, 2023
- 7:00 PM to 9:30 PM
- 450 Clyde Fant Pkwy Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 670-8217
- Artipsy Wine and Arts Bar
- $50 and up
Artipsy Dinner Sip and Pour with Liquidscentz will be held at Artipsy in Shreveport on Friday, June 2 at 7 pm. Adult tickets are $50 and up.
Artipsy Dinner Sip and Pour will include dinner and candle creating with Brande Arrington owner of Liquidscentz. And partying with DJ Mega Marly. Menu for dinner will be Chicken Pasta, Salad, and Dinner Rolls.
Admission covers dinner and all materials needed. Pease arrive 15 to 20 minutes early to allow time to get situated with drinks.
No experience necessary, bring your creative side and get ready to create your very own candle. This event is sure to get your weekend started right.
GLOFESTS AT THE BAKOWSKI BRIDGE OF LIGHTS
- June 2, 2023
- 7:30 PM to 9:00 PM
- 601 Clyde Fant Pkwy Shreveport, LA 71101
- Riverview Park
- free
On Friday, June 2, 2023, the Shreveport Regional Arts Council presents the first GloFest which will debut new light shows on the "Bakowski Bridge of Lights" on the Texas Street Bridge. GloFest will feature an Arts Market, Food Truck Court, Street Performances by Spinner Entertainment and more! Join us for a GloFest on the first Friday of every Month!
These FREE festivals will introduce new animated light shows on the "Bakowski Bridge" produced by the Light It Up Artist Team and Caddo Parish Students.
Park in the Bally's Garage or across the street between Sci-Port and the J. Bennett Johnston Visitor Center. Glo Fests are FREE to attend!
For more information on GloFest, visit https://www.shrevearts.org/calendar/2022/6/3/glofest-june-riverview-plaza.
Sheila And The Caddo Kats
- Fri, Jun 2, 8:30 PM – Sat, Jun 3, 12:30 AM
- Lone Star Ice House
1016 McCann Rd, Longview, TX
Sheila And The Caddo Kats (full five piece band) will be Rockin' the Lonestar Icehouse. Come check out Longview's newest hot spot and see what everyone is talking about! Great food, cold beer, outstanding Live music, Fast friendly service with a great party atmosphere! 21 and Up Ladies get in FREE 'til 10pm 18 and Up to may Enter • 21 and Up to Drink! $2 Longnecks and Well Drinks 'til 10pm Doors Open at 5 PM. See Y'all At The Stage!
BOSSIER CITY GUN SHOW
- June 3, 2023
- 9:00 AM
- 620 Benton Rd Bossier City, LA 71111
- (985) 624-8577
- Bossier Civic Center
- $10 General Admission, Children 6-11 $2 Under 6 free
The Bossier City Gun Show will be held at the Bossier City Civic Center on Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4 at 9 a.m. General admission is $10, children 6-11 admission is $2 and children under 6 admission is free.
FIT FOR LIFE EXPO 2023
- June 3, 2023
- 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM
- 400 Caddo St Shreveport, LA 71101
- Shreveport Convention Center
- free
The Fit For Life Expo will be held at the Shreveport Convention Center on Saturday, June 3 at 9 am. Admission is free.
The 2023 Fit For Life Health and Wellness Expo will feature vendors from around the region. The Expo will be a day for everyone to learn how to improve overall health and see the best products and services in health, wellness, safety, fitness, and so much more.
Splash Day
- Sat, Jun 3, 12:30 – 6:00 PM
- Longview Swim Center
1111 W Fairmont St, Longview, TX
Our outdoor pools are opening up for the Summer on June 3rd!! Be sure to come out to Ingram Pool or Longview Swim center for a day of Fun in the Sun!
Kids Carnival Day
- Sat, Jun 3, 11 AM – 2 PM
- ORR PreOwned Longview
4288 US HWY 259 N, Longview, TX
Fun-filled day for the community! Come see us on June 3rd! We will have bounce houses, snow cones, cotton candy, balloon art, and a train ride. Can't wait to see you all there!
THE CHUCK JONES BAND
- June 3, 2023
- 7:00 PM
- 315 Clyde Fant Pkwy Shreveport, LA 71101
- Sam's Town Live
- free
The Chuck Jones Band will perform at Sam's Town Live in Shreveport on Saturday, June 3 at 7 pm. Adult admission is free.
The Chuck Jones Band performs classic rock, blues hits and more. Come out and hear the smooth playing guitarist with his talented band.
Concert Under the Stars Full Moon Party starring Kelli Grant Queen of Swing
- Sat, Jun 3, 8:00 – 11:30 PM
- Kokomo Theatre
2400 W Marshall Ave, Longview, TX
FULL MOON PARTY. Wear your moon screen & moonshades we don't want any moon burns. Dance & Romance. MUSIC & MOVIE.
17th Annual Spaghetti Feed
- Sat, Jun 3, 4 – 9 PM
- 1512 Alpine Rd, Longview, TX
Hungry People Needed! ...to eat spaghetti while giving their support to the charitable activities of Marine veterans in the Longview area.
Please share this event with others!
Tickets: $10 (kids 6 and under eat free with adult ticket)
Dine-In: All you can eat!
Take-Out: Generous Portions Served!
For tickets or info, call or text 903-215-0350.
Louisiana Peach Festival
- Sat, Jun 3, 2 – 10 PM
- W Georgia Ave, Ruston, LA
First held in 1951, Louisiana Peach Festival has roughed many financial storms and survived to display the best of Ruston, LA. It is more than what its name suggests. Along with cooking and eating contests and other activities revolving around peaches, the festival also includes carnival rides, art exhibits, tennis tournaments, farmers market, car show, rodeo and many such events. Various concerts adorn the festival's agenda making the Louisiana Peach Festival an absolute merriment.
THE ROBBYS
- June 3, 2023
- 7:00 PM
- 617 Texas St Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 459-4122
- Robinson Film Center
- $75 and up
The Robby's will be held at the Robinson Film Center in Shreveport on Saturday, June 3 at 7 p.m. Adult tickets are $75 and up.
The Robby's will be a celebration of the 80’s. Dress in formal wear, your best 80’s costumes, or something in-between. There will be a karaoke room, a bistro lounge, an awards room, a silent auction, and an 80’s prom. This is going to be a night to remember, so put on your dancing shoes, warm up those vocal cords, and come party with us like it’s 1985.
QUILT SHOW 2023
- Sat, Jun 3, 9 AM – 3 PM
- QUILTEROO'S
1401 Farmerville Hwy, Ruston, LA
Art Quilt Challenge and Vintage Quilt Display. Machine demonstrations, refreshments, and (of course) a HUGE SALE! Free admission for all ages!
THEATRE SCHOOL OF DANCE ESTHER
- June 3, 2023
- 11:00 AM
- 619 Louisiana Ave Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 226-1481
- The Strand Theatre
- $27, $19, $13 and $5
The Theatre School of Dance Esther will be held at the Strand Theatre in Shreveport on Saturday, June 3rd at 11 am and 5pm. Tickets are $27, $19, $13, Infant tickets ages 2 years old or under is $5. Infant tickets must be bought in person at the Box Office.
Come out for an evening of dance and music.
2023 BOSSIER CITY FARMERS MARKET
- Recurring weekly on Saturday
- 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM
- 2950 East Texas St Bossier City, LA 71111
- Pierre Bossier Mall
- Free
The 2023 Bossier City Farmers Market is open every Saturday, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., April - November (no breaks) in the south parking lot of Pierre Bossier Mall. The market has more than 75 vendors with a wealth of local fresh veggies and fruits, food trucks, jams, salsa, honey, baked goods, jellies, pickles, tamales, handmade soap, flowers, kettle corn, BBQ, shaved ice, fresh-squeezed lemonade, boudin, real fruit smoothies, seasoning blends, peppers, wood and metal crafts, art, southern comfort food, live music, face painting, balloons and much more. We are even leashed pet-friendly!
We encourage everyone to bring their entire family to shop and support local.
Meet and Greet with Robert Weatherwax
- Sat, Jun 3, 1 – 3 PM
- Longview Mall
3500 McCann Rd Ofc, Longview, TX
Book Signing and Meet and Greet with Robert Weatherwax. Robert comes from a prestigious family of Hollywood dog trainers, with over 100 years of dog training and behavior modification. Come meet Robert to discuss the Weatherwax family legacy or to inquire about your dog's behavioral problems.
LE TOUR DES JARDINS
- June 3, 2023
- 8:30 AM
- 210 Research Station Drive Bossier, LA 71112
- (318) 408-0984
- $15
Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners Le Tour des Jardins 2023 will be held at the Red River Research Station in Bossier on Saturday, June 3 at 8:30 a.m. and Sunday, June 4 at 12 p.m. Tickets are $15. Early ticket sales at Citizen's Bank and at the NWLA Master Gardener office are $10.
Le Tour des Jardins 2023 will include vendors, food trucks and more.
SHREVEPORT FARMERS' MARKET
- Recurring weekly on Saturday
- 7:30 AM to 12:30 PM
- 101 Crockett St Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 424-4000
- Shreveport Farmers' Market
- Free
The award-winning Shreveport Farmers’ Market opens Saturday, June 3 for its 37th consecutive summer season! The Shreveport Farmers’ Market serves our community and beyond by providing bountiful weekly markets every Saturday starting June 3 through August 26 and will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Festival Plaza, located at 101 Crockett Street in downtown Shreveport.
ALOHA BRUNCH
- June 4, 2023
- No admission fee for restaurant; meal cost only
Join us for Aloha Brunch from 10 am - 3 p.m. every Sunday in June. Our friends from Ono’s Hawaiian Grill are bringing in the flavors of Hawaii with a mouth-watering Hawaiian buffet brunch at the Riverwalk Café at the Shreveport Aquarium Event Venue.🌸🌸
Join us for a culinary journey to the islands as you indulge in our delicious buffet spread, featuring Hawaiian-inspired dishes with all the fixings in our beautiful riverfront event space! 🐷To top it all off, our talented mixologists have created a variety of cocktails and mimosas that will transport you straight to the beach. 🍾 Reservations highly recommended. https://www.shreveportaquarium.com/cafe