RED RIVER BALLOON RALLY
Don't miss the 2022 Red River Balloon Rally set for June 24 & 25. This year, it will be held at Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City. The CenterPoint Red River Balloon Rally is a family-friendly event, featuring kid zones, tethered balloon rides, and entertainment suitable for all ages.
Each night has live entertainment, food and retail vendors, fireworks, and of course the magical balloon glow at dusk!
US Team Nationals is a week long competition bringing more than 30 hot air balloons to Shreveport-Bossier City!
Click here to purchase tickets.
This year's Shreveport Q-Prom will be on Saturday, June 25 at The Supper Club in downtown Shreveport, from 6 p.m. to midnight.
Q-Prom was created as a safe place to interact, entertain, and have genuine fun. Few spaces exist where everyone regardless of sex, gender, race, or ability can come together and celebrate uniqueness. We all need a place to belong, and your ShrevePride creators are here to do that! This year you can be sure to expect opulence, entertainment, and pure fun. Make sure to follow our social media to find out all of the details as they emerge.
Tickets are $30 at the door. Click here to purchase.
Join us in Hosston for family-friendly fun at The Old Church House Last Saturday in June event. This is a historic church that has been transformed into a deli and event venue. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be vendors, a clown making free balloon art, and kid activity tables sponsored by the Caddo Parks and Recreation - with most located inside. Make a stress ball balloon or a Solo cup/string phone.
The deli is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offers cinnamon rolls, biscuits, pastries, nutrition teas, cappuccinos, sandwiches, and more. The lunch special is a pulled pork sandwich with coleslaw for $5.
Chip Kidd presents Batman Exhibition Opening Black and White at Artspace in Shreveport on Friday, June 24 at 5 p.m. Admission is free.
Award-winning book jacket designer and Batman aficionado Chip Kidd is bringing his Manhattan Society of Illustrators 80th Anniversary Batman exhibition to ARTSPACE in downtown Shreveport on June 24. “BatFans” will have a chance to meet Kidd and hear him talk about his work. This exhibition is a personal collection of illustrations never used in print. You can view the display at Artspace from June 24 until August 27 on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
The Final Frontier! These are the voyages of the Starship Natchitoches. The mission: to explore new worlds, to search out new life, to blindly go where no man has gone before. Join our intrepid Captain, his trusty sidekick, Number Two, and a galaxy full of wacky characters for laughs, surprises, and dinner!
NSU Summer Dinner Theatre, It Came From Outer Space, A Sci-Fi Murder Myster will be held June 14-18 and 21-25 in Natchitoches, La.
A A Fredericks Auditorium 150 Central Avenue Natchitoches, LA 71457. Tickets are $35. Click here for more info.
The 6th annual Balloons over DeSoto Classic and Car show will occur Sunday, June 26 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at C.E. Rusty Williams Airport in Mansfield, La. Admission is free.
Join us Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Spring Lake Park for Rumble In the Park! The Scout-O-Rama fun continues! Registration opens at 8 AM and runs to 11 AM. 1st and 2nd place awards will be given at 2 PM!
All cars, trucks, & motorcycles welcome, shiny, new, or aged to perfection!
For more information contact janice.richardson@scouting.org or call the Scout Service Center at 903-793-2179 and ask to speak to Janice.
