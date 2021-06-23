SHREVEPORT, La. - Summer has arrived and there's no shortage of things to do across the ArkLaTex this weekend.
CLICK HERE FOR YOUR KTBS STORMTEAM 3 EVENT FORECAST
AMERICAN KOMBAT ALLIANCE AKA 16
The American Kombat Alliance AKA 16 will be held at Bossier Civic Center on Friday, June 25 at 5 p.m. Tickets are $55 and up.
AKA16's main event will arguably be the organization's best to date. Two of the country's best middleweights will collide as Chauncey Foxworth battles Jhonoven Pati. Both fighters have experience on the world's biggest MMA stages and will bring all of that experience and skill to the worldwide stage of AKA live on UFC Fight Pass.
COMEDIAN TONY TONE
Comedian Tony Tone will perform at Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club in Shreveport on Friday, June 25, and Saturday, June 26, at 9 p.m. Adult admission is $10.
Tony Tone has appeared on HBO's “Def Comedy Jam,” BET's “Comic View,” “Byron Allen's Comics Unleashed,” NBC's “Later” and Jimmy Kimmel.
LONGVIEW SIZZLING SUMMER LUAU
It’s time for some hot summer deals! Join us Friday, June 25, for our Sizzling Summer Luau sale! We’ll have over 400 units, and we’re giving away a Big Green Egg! Come hungry, because lunch is on us! It's Friday at 9:30 a.m. at Alliance Longview, 6000 SE Loop 281.
DOODLES & SKETCHES (AGES 12-15)
Do you love to doodle and draw? Do you have images of characters in your head but cannot seem to draw them on paper?
Spark your imagination with Doodles and Sketches at LSUS. Work with a variety of drawing materials to create imaginative and true-to-life characters and creatures. Explore the fundamental concepts of drawing, including line, shape, form, volume, spatial relationships, and perspective. Bring home a portfolio of artwork created by you! Just follow the link above for details.
HOT COMIC SUMMER
Hot Comic Summer Comedy Show will be held at Port City Bar B Que in Shreveport on Friday, June 25 at 9 p.m. Admission is free.
Port City Bar B Que June Comedy Show hosted by Unmask will feature comedians Kasi Patten, DK Dudley, Glenn Stuart and Trey Mac.
SEUSSICAL, JR.
Come see the BLUE FISH cast in "Seussical the Musical, Jr" on Friday at 10 a.m. at The Dixie Center for the Arts in Ruston.
MOONLIGHT PADDLE ON LAKE BISTINEAU
Come explore the 5 mile paddle trail on Lake Bistineau by moonlight on June 25. Bring your boats, PFDs, flashlights and insect repellant for an evening of fun and excitement! Plan to meet at Lake Bistineau State Park at 6:30 p.m. near the boat launch.
PRIDE FEST
Pride Fest will be held at Bear's in Shreveport on Friday, June 25 at 11 p.m. Adult admission is $8 at the door.
Pride Fest will feature a drag show. Zaza Gigante will be the host.
TEAZUR AT HARLEY DAVIDSON
This Saturday it's a 2 for TEAZUR Saturday!!! The PARTY starts with the anthem at noon at 3 State Harley Davidson till 4 p.m. That's at 2225 Autoplex Drive in Bossier City. Then a break while we move over to Bayou Thunder Saloon and the PARTY starts back up with the anthem at 8 p.m. and goes till Midnight! Grab all your friends and come on out! It's a Rock N Roll PARTY all day and night!!!
SHAMARR ALLEN LIVE ON THE FATIO
Shamarr Allen will perform at Fatty Arbuckles in Shreveport on Saturday, June 26 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15.
Come see Shamarr Allen live on the Fatio. Shamarr Allen is the definition of New Orleans. Hailing from the Lower 9th Ward of New Orleans, Allen has influences in jazz, hip-hop, rock, funk rhythms, blues, and country. He is the lead vocalist and trumpeter of his band “Shamarr Allen & The Underdawgs.”
In addition to performing with his band, Allen has collaborated with many renowned artists around the world such as Willie Nelson, Patti LaBelle, Galatic, Harrick Connick Jr, and Lenny Kravitz, to name a few. He is a sought-after artist for festivals and venues around the world. In addition to displaying his skills on the front line as a lead performer, Allen is also a music composer, writer, and producer. With a scintillating and unique sound, look, and exemplary talents, Shamarr Allen transcends musical boundaries. He is the true Orleans experience.
FIELD GAY
Field Gay will be held at AC Steere Park in Shreveport on Saturday, June 26 at 10 a.m. Registration is required.
Field Gay is a fundraising event for Shreveport Q-Prom. The event is open to anyone and everyone in the community who wants to celebrate and support Pride in Shreveport. There are two ways to register: As a team (5-8 Players) and as an individual. Individual registrants will be grouped into Teams or fill gaps in Teams on the day of the event so that everyone can play!
The funds raised will be used to put on big events later this year and a portion of all funds raised this year will benefit The Philadelphia Center which provides HIV/AIDS resources in Northwest Louisiana.
PYSANKY EGGS WITH THE WPL
You may not know that we have an incredible Pysanky Egg Artist working at the Webster Parish Library. This June, she is teaming up with our Children’s Coordinator to host an entire day of Pysanky classes free to the public. This event is for ages 12 and up.
This is a registration only event as class size is extremely limited. You will be walked through the entire process of this ancient art form using tools specifically designed to create intricate detail on the eggs.
Three classes will be offered this day, please check times offered before registration.
Contact Jennifer Heard at 371-3080 ext 116 to register for one of the classes we have scheduled for that day.
KTBS 3 2021 FREEDOM FEST SERIES LIFE JACKET GIVEAWAY
While supplies last, infant, child, and youth life jackets will be distributed from Barkdale Federal Credit Union on Airline Dr and Mansfield Rd. on June 26. ALSO IN SHREVEPORT, you can pick up a free life jacket at Academy Sports and Outdoors, at 210 E. Bert Kouns Industrial, Shreveport. Life jackets are also available at the following Sabine River Authority, State of Louisiana locations. (All Parks located on Toledo Bend)
- Oak Ridge Park, 316 Oak Ridge Road, Mansfield, LA 71052
- San Miguel Park, 381 San Miguel Road, Zwolle, LA 71486
- Cypress Bend Park, 3462 Cypress Bend Drive, Many, LA 71449
- Pleasure Point Park, 1190 Pleasure Point Road, Florien, LA 71429
Also, a big thanks to Curtis Prejean and Bobbie Jo Dean, Morehead Pools, and the Red River Waterway Commission for being a part of this life-saving effort.
Visit ktbs.com/freedomfest to learn more about the 2021 KTBS 3 Freedom Fest Series.
BOSSIER CITY FARMER'S MARKET
The 2021 Bossier City Farmers Market is open every Saturday, 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., April-November (no breaks) in the south parking lot of Pierre Bossier Mall. The market more than 75 vendors with a wealth of local fresh veggies and fruits, food trucks, jams, salsa, honey, baked goods, jellies, pickles, tamales, handmade soap, flowers, kettle corn, BBQ, shaved ice, fresh-squeezed lemonade, pizza, real fruit smoothies, wood and metal crafts, art, southern comfort food, live music, face painting, balloons and much more.
GREENWOOD FARMER'S MARKET
Join us every Saturday from June through August for the Greenwood Farmer's Market held in the Town Park across from Town Hall. Shop for homegrown produce, unique homemade items, crafted items and more! Support your local vendors and enjoy the freshness of the summer.
PANCAKES FOR VETERANS
Free breakfast for veterans from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at 5315 S. Lakeshore Drive in Shreveport. There is no agenda, no speakers, just veterans, bacon, pancakes, sausage, eggs, coffee and juice.
DESOTO'S HEART & SOLE 5K
The DRHS Foundation raises funds to assist DeSoto Regional Hospital in providing excellent health care for our rural communities through the funding of much needed capital improvements and projects.
The DeSoto's Heart & Sole 5K starts at the Helipad next to the DeSoto Regional Health System Hospital and continues through the surrounding neighborhood of Mansfield, LA on Saturday, June 26, at 8:00 a.m.
(sbfunguide.com contributed to this report)