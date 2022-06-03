Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info.
VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT
The U.S. Women’s National Team will play on U.S. soil for the first time since winning the Olympic gold medal in Tokyo when it competes in the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Nations League (VNL) on May 31-June 5 at Brookshire Grocery Arena Bossier City, Louisiana.
The U.S. Women, ranked No. 1 in the world, are the three-time defending VNL champions. Their Louisiana stop will kick off three weeks of VNL preliminary-round competition, and the only preliminary round hosted in the United States. Top teams in the preliminary round advance to the final round on July 13-17.
Other countries that will compete in Shreveport-Bossier City are 2020 Olympic silver medalist Brazil, along with Canada, Dominican Republic, Germany, Japan, Korea, and Poland. The United States is ranked No. 1 in the world, followed by Brazil at No. 2, Dominican Republic at 7, Japan at 9, Germany at 11, Poland at 12, Korea at 14, and Canada at No. 18.
Ticket packages will go on sale Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 11 a.m. CT at https://go.usav.org/22VNLTix. Early-bird pricing will end January 10, 2022, and individual tickets will go on sale in the spring of 2022, if available, and start at $35 each.
Two early-bird packages will be available, an All-Session Pass and a Weekend Pass. The Early-Bird All-Session Pass starts at $156 and will grant access to all 16 matches, with the option to add on a $125 meet-and-greet pass for Thursday, June 2, 2022. This once-in-a lifetime opportunity will allow for a limited number of people to meet select athletes and coaches on the U.S. Women’s National Team.
The Early-Bird Weekend Pass starts at $99 and will allow access to Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s matches, June 3-5, 2022. Nine matches will be played Friday through Sunday including USA vs. Brazil, the first time they have played each other since the 2020 Tokyo Olympics where the U.S. Women beat Brazil for the gold medal.
The schedule for May 31-June 5, 2022, at the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City is as follows:
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
5 p.m. CDT Germany vs. Brazil
8 p.m. CDT USA vs. Dominican Republic
Wednesday, June 1, 2022
5 p.m. CDT Korea vs. Japan
8 p.m. CDT Poland vs. Canada
Thursday, June 2, 2022
2 p.m. CDT Germany vs. Japan
5 p.m. CDT Brazil vs. Poland
8 p.m. CDT Canada vs. Dominican Republic
Friday, June 3, 2022
2 p.m. CDT Germany vs. Korea
5 p.m. CDT Dominican Republic vs. Brazil
8 p.m. CDT USA vs. Canada
Saturday, June 4, 2022
2 p.m. CDT Korea vs. Poland
5 p.m. CDT Dominican Republic vs. Japan
8 p.m. CDT USA vs. Brazil
Sunday, June 5, 2022
Noon CDT Poland vs. Germany
3 p.m. CDT Japan vs. USA
6 p.m. CDT Korea vs. Canada
CAMP AQUA
Dive deep into the wonders of the ocean at Camp AQUA at Shreveport Aquarium. Experience up-close animal encounters and behind-the-scenes fun!
NEW Fins & Fidgets Camp!
Ages 6 - 11
Do you love slime and spinners? Orbeez and oblek? Stress balls and slinkies? Klickers and clappers? Are you a Poppit PRO?! Come fidget with the FINest fish in town at Camp Aqua’s Fins and Fidgets!
Explore all of the motions in the ocean in this weeklong Fidget Fest! Create fidget-themed art, and use recycled materials to design cool, one-of-a-kind fidgets. Learn all about the enrichment toys and treats that the animals of the aquarium enjoy. Explore the aquarium and play fidgety fun games.
Admission
$15 discount for members, siblings or multiple camps (full-/half-day only)
Full-Day $250, June 13-17, 9 a.m to 4 p.m.
Half-Day $140, July 25-29, 9 a.m. to noon
Single Day $60, July 8, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
**
Junior Aquarists Camp!
Ages 6-11
Greetings, scientists! If you’re itching to get your hands dirty and learn what it takes to be a marine biologist, join the ranks of the JUNIOR AQUARISTS! Conduct experiments to learn about the animals that call the ocean home. Work in our labs and perform dissections. Interview real aquarists, divers and marine biologists. Prepare food and help feed hundreds of hungry fish. Create animal art and play ocean games.
Admission
$15 discount for members, siblings or multiple camps (full-/half-day only)
Full-Day $250, June 20-24 and July 11-15, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Half-Day $140, June 6-10, 9 a.m. to noon
Single Day $60, June 3, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Half-day and full-day camps include a camp t-shirt. Please bring a reusable water bottle and lunch (full-day camps). Snacks will be provided.
FIELD GAY
Field Gay 2022 will be held at A.C. Steere Park in Shreveport on June 4, beginning at 9 a.m. Field Gay is a full day of fun and interactive games played by community teams. This event is open to anyone and everyone who wants to celebrate and support Pride and the LGBTQ+ community in Shreveport.
There are two ways to register: as a team (5-8 Players) and as an individual. Individual registrants will be grouped into teams or fill gaps in teams on the day of the event so that everyone can play! Register your team now: https://shrevepride.com/fieldgay
LE TOUR DE JARDIN
Le Tour des Jardins 2022 will be held at the Red River Research Center in Bossier City on Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5. This year’s garden tour will take you through six beautiful private gardens throughout Shreveport and Bossier. Tour hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 6, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on June 7. Advance tickets are $10 and can be purchased at any Citizens National Bank, by calling the Master Gardener office at (318) 408-0984 or online at www.nwlamg.weebly.com. Tickets may also be purchased at any garden on the days of the tour for $15.
A Garden Bazaar will be held during the tour at the Red River Research Station in South Bossier City, featuring food trucks and vendors. While there, enjoy a tour of the Louisiana Super Plants gardens, a project of the Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners. Mark Wilson, Northwest Louisiana Horticulture Extension agent will be on hand to discuss Louisiana Super Plants and answer any questions. Tickets can be purchased at this location using credit/debit cards.
Proceeds from the garden tour fund future Master Gardener projects and help promote the Master Gardeners’ mission to enhance the quality of knowledge for gardeners in the community.
For more information contact the Master Gardener office at (318) 408-0984 or www.nwlamg.weebly.com.
COATES BLUFF NATURE TRAIL
Join us on the Coates Bluff Nature Trail (2605 C E Galloway Blvd) in Shreveport on June 4 at 9 a.m. to celebrate National Trails Day! The trail tour will begin at 9 a.m. This event is free.
POKEMON GAME AT SCI-PORT
Sci-Port Discovery Center will celebrate the annual National Pokemon Game weekend with a one-day special on June 4, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission on that day will be $10.
Sci-Port has one of the largest concentrations of Pokemon in downtown Shreveport with many of them near or inside Sci-Port. Come play Pokemon and experience Sci-Port, including the new GamePort interactive exhibit. Free bottled water while supplies last.
SIP NIC MIXER EDITION
Sunset Saturday: The Sip-Nic Mixer Edition with Front Cover will be held at Haze On Texas in Shreveport on Saturday, June 4 at 9 p.m. Tickets are $35 and up.
The Sip-Nic Mixer is an ultimate wine tasting and eating experience like never seen before. This event will include boho rooftop vibes and curated wine selections paired with exquisite cottage food. Private canopies with plush pillows and low tables for relaxed picnic-style seating for groups. Open umbrella seating for the lone enthusiast. Enjoy specialty wine cocktails like Hazey Moscato or a Cajun Cabernet to start your wine experience upon entry. Relax to the cultural sounds of Soco, Classical Trap, Front Cover Band, with two DJs; all while experiencing wine flights poured to order.
BLUES CONCERT FESTIVAL
The Blues Festival Concert will be held at The Farm in Minden on Saturday, June 4 at 5 p.m. Tickets are
$30.
The Southern Soul and Blues Festival Concert will feature Till 1 performing his hit single, "Ohhh Baby," Carl Sims performing his hit, "I'm Trap," Jeff Floyd will perform his hit, "I Found Love," Luster Baker will perform his hit "That's My Boo," and Ghetto Boy will perform his hit "Pop A Pill."
DESOTO HEART AND SOUL
DRHS Foundation raises funds to assist DeSoto Regional Hospital in providing excellent health care for our rural communities through the funding of much needed capital improvements and projects.
Race starting at the Helipad next to the DeSoto Regional Health System Hospital continue through surrounding neighborhood of Mansfield, LA on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 8:00 a.m.
If you would like to support, but are unable to attend the race, you may donate or purchase a race packet online at the Sportspectrum website or through the Hospital address. You will receive a t-shirt with your donation.
Overall male and female winners will receive a cash award. Additionally, 1st male and female in the following age groups will receive an award. Age group: 14 & under, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60+
PEACH FESTIVAL
The 72nd Annual Louisiana Peach Festival in Ruston, La will feature live entertainment, a local arts market, free kids activities, area food vendors, fresh peaches, live music and more. It'll be held Saturday, June 4 beginning a 9 a.m. - 11 p.m. at Railroad Park , 101 N Trenton St
HOT AIR BALLOON FESTIVAL
Amazing hot air balloons will rise to the skies in Jefferson, Texas at sunset. There will be music, food trucks and tetered rides. Fun for the whole family! This will be held Saturday, June 4 beginning at 7 p.m. at 270 Cypress River Rd.
