SHREVEPORT, La. - It's another weekend full of events in the ArkLaTex.
Jimmy Lewis
- Fri, Jun 30
- 9:30 PM
- Whiskey River Country
310 E 49th St, Texarkana, AR
These guys can keep the dance floor packed!
AMC Summer Movie Camp for Kids
- Fri, Jun 30
- AMC Longview 10
201 Tall Pines Ave, Longview, TX
Are you looking for a great way to escape the heat and watch some of the best kid-approved films this summer? Well, look no further, AMC Summer Movie Camp®, sponsored by the upcoming animated features, RUBY GILLMAN, TEENAGE KRAKEN and TROLLS BAND TOGETHER, has you covered.
NO-COST COMMUNITY BINGO
- Recurring weekly on Friday
- 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM
- 1655 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste. 200Shreveport, LA 71105
- (318) 383-5969
- $0
Join us at your local Humana Neighborhood Center for no-cost community BINGO every Monday (visit website or call for holiday closures). This event welcomes everyone in the community and features fun, socializing, and prizes. All are welcome!
THE CANDLE POURING EXPERIENCE
- June 30, 2023
- 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM
- 717 Crockette St Shreveport, LA 71101
- Andress Artist & Entrepreneur Center
- $49.99
Clean Slate Botanicals’ Candle Pour Experience provides a place where friends can gather, connect, and create. June 30, 2023, create lasting memories and a candle that is unique to you.
*This event is BYOB, so feel free to bring a bottle of bubbly for you and your friends!*
BEAR'S PRIDE
- June 30, 2023
- 7:00 PM to 4:00 AM
- 1401 Fairfield Ave Shreveport, LA 71101
- Bear's
- $10 Cover
Bear’s annual Pride event is back and better than ever! Starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 30, you can support local queer businesses and artists during the vendor fair. This vendor fair will feature Deb n Hair Wigs, Out of the Closet and BopBops Glass Shoppe.
THE MARKET @ NHUMC
- Recurring weekly on Saturday
- 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM
- 913 CANDLER AVENUE SHREVEPORT, LA 71107
- 13184159728
- $0.00
We are delighted to announce the grand opening of THE MARKET @ NHUMC, a new farmers market in the Shreveport/Bossier Community. The Market will open on Saturday, June 10, 2023.
This is a fantastic opportunity for you to enjoy fresh, local, produce from great vendors. You will also find artisanal breads, cheeses, jams, honey, and more. Come and support our local farmers and small businesses while enjoying live music, tasty food, and much more. The market will be open every Saturday (rain or shine) from 9 am to 1 pm at 835 Poleman Road (at the intersection of Poleman Road and Cornell) in the North Highlands United Methodist Church parking area. We look forward to seeing you there!
2023 BOSSIER CITY FARMERS MARKET
- Recurring weekly on Saturday
- 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM
- 2950 East Texas St Bossier City, LA 71111
- Pierre Bossier Mall
- Free
The 2023 Bossier City Farmers Market is open every Saturday, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., April - November (no breaks) in the south parking lot of Pierre Bossier Mall. The market has more than 75 vendors with a wealth of local fresh veggies and fruits, food trucks, jams, salsa, honey, baked goods, jellies, pickles, tamales, handmade soap, flowers, kettle corn, BBQ, shaved ice, fresh-squeezed lemonade, boudin, real fruit smoothies, seasoning blends, peppers, wood and metal crafts, art, southern comfort food, live music, face painting, balloons and much more. We are even leashed pet-friendly!
Sweet Pain Rocks the Lone Star Icehouse
- Sat, Jul 1
- 8:30 PM
- Lone Star Ice House
1016 McCann Rd, Longview, TX
Sweet Pain is ready to rock Longview, TX at The Lone Star Icehouse July 1st. Enjoy some drink specials w/ your friends, eat and we will play the hits from bands like Journey, Heart, A/C D/C etc. Party starts at 8:30pm. We will see you there!!!
Sci-Fi Festival "Concert Under the Stars"
- Sat, Jul 1
- 7:30 – 10:30 PM
- Kokomo Theatre
2400 W Marshall Ave, Longview, TX
On June 24, 1947 Kenneth Arnold described nine saucer shaped disk flying over Mt. Rainier as UFO's and the phenomenon had begun. July 2nd is World UFO Day. Come join the Kokomo Theatre for their "Music & Movie" theme with LIVE ENTERTAINMENT, Great Snacks Goodies and a FREE Sci-Fi Movie after the concert Gates Open 7:30, Concert 8pm at the Kokomo Outdoor Theatre. Come and dance under the moon & stars to classic 50's / 60's Rock 'n Roll Music and chart topping hits of the Piano Poundin, Rhythm Rockin, Bass Kickin, award-winning Rock 'n Roll Swing of Kelli Grant the Queen of Swing.
Bring your lawnchair. After the concert sit back and enjoy a great classic Sci-fi movie: www.kokomotheatre.com
Fireworks Bean Bag Toss
- Sat, Jul 1
- 2 PM
- 4110 St Michael Dr, Texarkana, TX
Spark student interest in fireworks safety with a beanbag toss game featuring a creative design twist. After decorating their beanbag board, students will experiment with variations to the rules of the game.
Children’s Miracle network
- Sat, Jul 1
- 8 AM – 2 PM
- Walmart Supercenter
515 E Loop 281, Longview, TX
Fundraiser car show.
Historic Longview Farmers Market
- Sat, Jul 1
- 7:30 – 11:30 AM
- Historic Longview Farmers Market
105 W Cotton St, Longview, TX
The Historic Longview Farmers Market, a project of Preservation Longview, provides local residents and visitors the opportunity to buy locally grown produce directly from the farmers as well as other local farm and specialty products—no products in the market are purchased wholesale and resold. All farmers and vendors are vetted!
AMBER WAVES OF PAIN: STAR-SPANGLED SLAMMER
- July 1, 2023
- 6:00 PM
- 1251 Dalzell St Shreveport, LA 71103
- Great Raft Brewing
- Admission is Free
Get ready for ROUND 3 of "Amber Waves Of Pain" Live Pro Wrestling at Great Raft to kick off your July 4th weekend! Amber Waves of Pain: Star-Spangled Slammer will be held on Saturday, July 1, and is the ultimate American bash to commemorate the return of Great Raft Brewing's All-American Amber.
Doors open at noon, so get to Great Raft early for some eats from the Provisions Kitchen and pregame for the most killer event of 2023. Wrestling kicks off at 6 p.m. and goes until the score is settled in this star-spangled slammer. GET READY TO RUMBLE!
More details and surprises to be announced soon. Mark your calendars!
Texarkana Texas Farmers' Market
- Sat, Jul 1
- 7 AM – 12 PM
- 305 Texas BoulevardTexarkana, TX 75501
We hope to see you at the Texarkana Texas Farmers Market this summer. Every Saturday, we can enjoy the seasonal open-air farmer’s market with various home-grown produce and handmade local items.
Hailey Wright & The Wrong at 67 Landing
- Sat, Jul 1
- 7:30 – 10:30 PM
- 67 Landing
8400 W 7th St, Texarkana, TX
Hailey Wright & The Wrong on the patio at 67 Landing! Live music starts at 7:30 PM!
4th of July Merica Rides
- Sat, Jul 1
- 10 AM
- Mobberly Baptist Church Mountain Bike Trail
3297 Tryon Rd, Longview, TX
Dust off those old classic MTBs! Old School MTB ride at Mobberly at 10am!
EXERCISE IN CADDO COMMON PARK
- Recurring weekly on Saturday
- 8:00 AM to 11:30 AM
- 869 Texas Avenue Shreveport, LA 71101
- Free
'Tis the season to get in the sun and stretch!!! Now that the Caddo Common Park pavilion is ready, FREE weekly exercise will resume in the park. Every Saturday from 8:00 - 11:30 a.m., there will be classes led by the Cardio SPOT, humm Yoga and more! Three exercises will be led EVERY Saturday. Admission is free and open to the public.
SHREVEPORT FARMERS' MARKET
- Recurring weekly on Saturday
- 7:30 AM to 12:30 PM
- 101 Crockett St Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 424-4000
- Shreveport Farmers' Market
- Free
The award-winning Shreveport Farmers’ Market opens Saturday, June 3 for its 37th consecutive summer season! The Shreveport Farmers’ Market serves our community and beyond by providing bountiful weekly markets every Saturday starting June 3 through August 26 and will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Festival Plaza, located at 101 Crockett Street in downtown Shreveport.
Sunday Makebreak: Pom-Pom Flags
- Sun, Jul 2
- 2 PM
- Central Mall
2400 Richmond Rd, Texarkana, TX
Join us in-store for a free craft! We will show you how to make a patriotic pom-pom flag, just in time for the 4th of July! This event is completely free with all supplies included.