SHREVEPORT, La. - It's another weekend full of events in the ArkLaTex.
CRYSTAL THOMAS AND THE SULTRY JAPANESE BAND BLOODEST.
- June 9, 2023
- 7:00 PM
- 315 Clyde Fant Pkwy Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 424-7777
- Sam's Town Live
- Free
Crystal Thomas and the Sultry Japanese band will perform at Sam's Town Casino in Shreveport on Friday, June 9 at 7 pm. Adult admission is free.
Sam's Town live will feature Incredible vocals by Crystal Thomas backed by the sultry Japanese band Bloodest. Crystal and her band travel the world to share their musical talent.
TCL CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT
- June 8, 2023
- 7:00 AM to 11:30 PM
- 400 Caddo St Shreveport, LA 71101
- Shreveport Convention Center
- free to attend
TCL Cornhole Tournament will be held at the Shreveport Convention Center Thursday, June 8 thru Sunday, June 11 at 7 a.m. Admission is free to attend.
Cornhole is the game that is sweeping the state and becoming a staple at backyard parties, tailgates and tournaments.
ADULT FIELD DAY
- June 10, 2023
- 10:30 PM to 3:00 PM
- 2801 Airline Drive Bossier, LA 71111
- $5 and up
Adult Field Day will be held at Airline High School in Bossier on Saturday, June 10 at 10:30 am. General Admission is $5.
Adult Field Day is a friendly physical health competition designed to bring the community together in a light, fun and competitive environment.
LEGACY DANCE PERFORMANCE
- June 10, 2023
- 3:00 PM
- 619 Louisiana Ave Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 226-1481
- The Strand Theatre
- $20 and up
Legacy Dance Studio Performance will be held at the Strand Theatre in Shreveport on Saturday, June 10 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 and up.
Legacy Dance Studio has been offering classes in ballet, tap, jazz, liturgical, hip hop, and tumbling for over 20 years. The Dance Performance all the Way Turnt up will be entertainment for everyone.
SHREVEPORT FATHER'S DAY 5K RUN/ WALK
- June 10, 2023
- 8:00 AM
- 1002 Bert Kouns Loop Shreveport, LA 71118
- $15 for the Fun Run
The Shreveport Father's Day 5K run and walk will be held at Southern Hills Park in Shreveport on Saturday, June 10 at 8: a.m. The Fun Run registration is $15.
This race is open to both fathers and mothers. So the whole family can participate.
THE BLUEZ BOYS
- June 10, 2023
- 7:00 PM
- 315 Clyde Fant Pkwy Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 424-7777
- Sam's Town Live
- Free
The Bluez Boys will perform at Sam's Town Casino in Shreveport on Saturday, June 17 at 7 pm. Adult admission is free.
The Bluez Boyz will bring high energy to the Shreveport area. Listening to the Bluez Boyz is like listening to music artist Stevie Ray Vaughn, Hank Jr., Sublime, Snoop Dog, Merle Haggard, Buddy Guy and so many more.
2023 BOSSIER CITY FARMERS MARKET
- Recurring weekly on Saturday
- 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM
- 2950 East Texas St Bossier City, LA 71111
- Pierre Bossier Mall
- Free
The 2023 Bossier City Farmers Market is open every Saturday, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., April - November (no breaks) in the south parking lot of Pierre Bossier Mall. The market has more than 75 vendors with a wealth of local fresh veggies and fruits, food trucks, jams, salsa, honey, baked goods, jellies, pickles, tamales, handmade soap, flowers, kettle corn, BBQ, shaved ice, fresh-squeezed lemonade, boudin, real fruit smoothies, seasoning blends, peppers, wood and metal crafts, art, southern comfort food, live music, face painting, balloons and much more. We are even leashed pet-friendly!
We encourage everyone to bring their entire family to shop and support local.
For more information please visit our website: www.BossierCityFarmersMarket.com
2023 FIT FOR LIFE ARMWRESTLING
- June 10, 2023
- 9:00 AM
- 400 Caddo St Shreveport, LA 71101
- (406) 690-1630
- Shreveport Convention Center
- $30 Entry Fee
2023 Fit for Life Armwrestling will be held at the Shreveport Convention Center on Saturday June 10 at 10:00 am. The entry fee is $30 per arm/division and free T-shirt to first 50 entries.
The Fit for Life Armwrestling weigh-ins will begin at 9am to 10:30 am. Event starts at 11 a.m.
DESTINATION: ARTINI 2023
- June 10, 2023
- 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM
- 8000 E Texas St Bossier City, LA 71111
- (318) 741-8310
- Louisiana Downs Casino & Racetrack - Event Space
- $75.00
Run away to a world of synth and neon - a slightly familiar, but more magical era of attitude and lights!
Destination: ARTini will be returning to the Louisiana Downs Casino & Racetrack to host our 13th annual ARTini fundraiser event! This fundraiser for the Bossier Arts Council will take place on Saturday, June 10 at 7 p.m. ARTini celebrates various forms of creative expression and encompasses the culinary, musical, and visual arts by having local mixologists create signature martinis and compete for the coveted titles of Judges' Choice, Peoples' Choice, and Most M’artisanal.
Longview Pride 2023
- Sat, Jun 10, 9 AM – 8 PM
- Maude Cobb Convention Center
100 Grand Blvd, Longview, TX
Pride, EVEN LOUDER Two Events; One Day
Live Out Loud Family Pride: 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.
Pride EVEN LOUDER: 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
Vendors, Food Trucks, Activities, D.J., Entertainment, Drag Show.
EXERCISE IN CADDO COMMON PARK
- Recurring weekly on Saturday
- 8:00 AM to 11:30 AM
- 869 Texas Avenue Shreveport, LA 71101
- Free
'Tis the season to get in the sun and stretch!!! Now that the Caddo Common Park pavilion is ready, FREE weekly exercise will resume in the park. Every Saturday from 8:00 - 11:30 a.m., there will be classes led by the Cardio SPOT, humm Yoga and more! Three exercises will be led EVERY Saturday. Admission is free and open to the public.
Join us on the first Saturday of every month for Super Saturdays which feature five exercises plus food trucks, an arts market, DJ, live painting, and more!
SHREVEPORT FARMERS' MARKET
- Recurring weekly on Saturday
- 7:30 AM to 12:30 PM
- 101 Crockett St Shreveport, LA 71101
- (318) 424-4000
- Shreveport Farmers' Market
- Free
The award-winning Shreveport Farmers’ Market opens Saturday, June 3 for its 37th consecutive summer season! The Shreveport Farmers’ Market serves our community and beyond by providing bountiful weekly markets every Saturday starting June 3 through August 26 and will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Festival Plaza, located at 101 Crockett Street in downtown Shreveport.
STORY TRAIL FUN TIME
- Recurring monthly on the 2nd Saturday
- 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM
- 150 Eagle Bend Point BOSSIER CITY, LA 71112
- (318) 742-1219
- Red River National Wildlife Refuge
- Admission is Free
Join us for the Story Trail Adventure at the Red River National Wildlife Refuge in Bossier City. This event will occur on the second Saturday of every month from 9:30 to 12 p.m. Learn about nature by reading a book outside, then participate in educational activities. Pages of a storybook are posted along the Orchard Trail. Walk the short trail and read a different book about nature each month. Crafts and mini-educational activities will be set up in the Education Center.
ALOHA BRUNCH
- June 11, 2023
- No admission fee for restaurant; meal cost only
Join us for Aloha Brunch from 10 am - 3 p.m. every Sunday in June. Our friends from Ono’s Hawaiian Grill are bringing in the flavors of Hawaii with a mouth-watering Hawaiian buffet brunch at the Riverwalk Café at the Shreveport Aquarium Event Venue.🌸🌸
Join us for a culinary journey to the islands as you indulge in our delicious buffet spread, featuring Hawaiian-inspired dishes with all the fixings in our beautiful riverfront event space! 🐷To top it all off, our talented mixologists have created a variety of cocktails and mimosas that will transport you straight to the beach. 🍾 Reservations highly recommended. https://www.shreveportaquarium.com/cafe
BARKSDALE MARKET
- Recurring weekly on Sunday
- 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM
- 3224 Barksdale Blvd Bossier, LA 71112
- Free
Barksdale Market will be held in the parking lot of Bedrock Academy in Bossier every Sunday, April 16 thru June 18 at 10 a.m. Admission is free.
Southern Cottage @Drug Emporium Summer Vendor Fair
- Sun, Jun 11, 10 AM – 5 PM
- Vitamins Plus
2321 W Loop 281 # A, Longview, TX
Come join us for the Drug Emporium Vendor Fair! There will be OVER 100 VENDORS with everything you can possibly imagine to chose from. DON’T MISS IT!
Great Texas Balloon Race 2023
- Sun, Jun 11, 7 PM – Sun, Jun 18, 12 PM
- Maude Cobb Convention Center
100 Grand Blvd, Longview, TX
Welcome to Enjoy 2023 United States Groups of The Great Texas Balloon Race. Find out more about this unique festival focused on purebred Balloon that will be held in Longview, TX United States, from 16th June – 18th June 2023
It's a world class event attracting the very best competitive pilots from across the United States and the world.
Gregg County Historical Museum Ghost Hunt
- Sun, Jun 11, 12 – 7 AM
- 214 N Fredonia St, Longview, TX
7-Hour Paranormal Investigation of the Gregg County Historical Museum.
A fun and exciting night of paranormal investigating, just as seen in most the popular shows on TV. You will have use of our paranormal equipment at the beginning of the night, while you are being shown techniques and how to use it, from our group of experienced paranormal investigators. Feel free to bring along any of your own equipment. We will have breaks periodically throughout the night. A light jacket could be considered depending on the time of year, as some areas in the locations can get rather cold.
We do not play tricks and are not out to convince anyone of the "afterlife". Please know that you will be among others who may or may not think the same as you, but are all out to seek confirmation of "the other side". We never make a guarantee that the spirit world will make itself known on our investigations, but we can guarantee that we will have fun trying!